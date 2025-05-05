Accessibility

Accessible Facilities and Features
Loop A - Site 20
Site 20 in Loop A is a modern electric site with 50-amp service and a paved driveway with a slight grade and back-in entry. The driveway is 40 feet long and can accommodate vehicles up to 40 feet in length.
Loop A - Site 21
Site 21 in Loop A is a modern electric site with 30-amp service and a paved driveway with a slight grade and back-in entry. The driveway is 45 feet long and can accommodate vehicles up to 45 feet in length.
Loop A - Site 111
Site 111 in Loop A is a modern electric site with 50-amp service and a paved driveway with a slight grade and back-in entry. The driveway is 60 feet long and can accommodate vehicles up to 60 feet in length.
Loop A - Site 112
Site 112 in Loop A is a modern electric site with 50-amp service and a paved driveway with a slight grade and back-in entry. The driveway is 60 feet long and can accommodate vehicles up to 60 feet in length.
Loop A - Site 113
Site 113 in Loop A is a modern electric site with 50-amp service and a paved driveway with a slight grade and back-in entry. The driveway is 25 feet long and can accommodate vehicles up to 25 feet in length.
Loop B - Site 227
Site 227 in Loop B is a modern electric site with 50-amp service and a paved driveway with a slight grade and back-in entry. The driveway is 55 feet long, accommodates vehicles up to 55 feet, and allows domestic pets.
Loop B - Site 269
Site 269 in Loop B is a full hook-up site with 50-amp service and a paved driveway with a slight grade and back-in entry. The driveway is 65 feet long, accommodates vehicles up to 65 feet, and allows domestic pets.
Loop B - Site 270
Site 270 in Loop B is a full hook-up site with 50-amp service and a paved driveway with a slight grade and back-in entry. The driveway is 65 feet long, accommodates vehicles up to 65 feet, and allows domestic pets.
Loop B - Site 299
Site 299 in Loop B is a full hook-up site with 50-amp service and a paved driveway with a slight grade and back-in entry. The driveway is 75 feet long, accommodates vehicles up to 75 feet.
Modern Cabin 1
Modern Cabin 1 has a capacity of 6 people on one double bed and two bunk beds. Visitors must bring their own bed linens, towels, dishes, pots and pans.
Quaker Day Use Area - Accessible Picnic Tables
There are ADA accessible picnic tables located at the Quaker Day Use Area on the west side of the lake.
Lakeside Pavilion
Lakeside Pavilion in the Quaker Day Use Area provides ADA access with 10 picnic tables and an 80 person seating capacity. There is electric at this pavilion and domestic pets are allowed.
Shadyside Pavilion
The Shadyside Pavilion in the Conewago Day Use Area is ADA accessible with 10 picnic tables and a seating capacity of 80 people. There is electric at this pavilion, and domestic pets are allowed.
Quaker Race Day Use Area - ADA fishing pier and access.
Boat Launch #2 - ADA accessible fishing pad.
Conewago Day Use Area - ADA fishing pier and access.
A large, ADA accessible beach in the Quaker Race Day Use Area is open from late-May to mid-September, 8:00 A.M. to sunset.
Swim at your own risk. Please read and follow posted rules.
An ADA accessible beach ramp is available at the campground swimming beach.
Swim at your own risk. Please read and follow posted rules.
An accessible amphitheater is located in the campground near bathhouse 5. There is a paved trail to access from the parking lot.