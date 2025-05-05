Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Gifford Pinchot State Park

    Accessibility

    Gifford Pinchot State Park offers a range of accessibility accommodations to ensure all visitors can enjoy its natural beauty and recreational opportunities. 

    Accessible Facilities and Features

    Accessible Camping Sites

    Loop A - Site 20

    Site 20 in Loop A is a modern electric site with 50-amp service and a paved driveway with a slight grade and back-in entry. The driveway is 40 feet long and can accommodate vehicles up to 40 feet in length.

    Reserve Camping Site 20

    Loop A - Site 21

    Site 21 in Loop A is a modern electric site with 30-amp service and a paved driveway with a slight grade and back-in entry. The driveway is 45 feet long and can accommodate vehicles up to 45 feet in length.

    Reserve Camping Site 21

    Loop A - Site 111

    Site 111 in Loop A is a modern electric site with 50-amp service and a paved driveway with a slight grade and back-in entry. The driveway is 60 feet long and can accommodate vehicles up to 60 feet in length.

    Reserve Camping Site 111

    Loop A - Site 112

    Site 112 in Loop A is a modern electric site with 50-amp service and a paved driveway with a slight grade and back-in entry. The driveway is 60 feet long and can accommodate vehicles up to 60 feet in length.

    Reserve Camping Site 112

    Loop A - Site 113

    Site 113 in Loop A is a modern electric site with 50-amp service and a paved driveway with a slight grade and back-in entry. The driveway is 25 feet long and can accommodate vehicles up to 25 feet in length.

    Reserve Camping Site 113
    A paved, accessible path meanders through a tranquil forest with bare trees and fallen leaves. A picnic table, designed for easy access, is visible in the background, inviting visitors to enjoy a meal in nature.

    Loop B - Site 227

    Site 227 in Loop B is a modern electric site with 50-amp service and a paved driveway with a slight grade and back-in entry. The driveway is 55 feet long, accommodates vehicles up to 55 feet, and allows domestic pets.

    Reserve Camping Site 227
    A paved, accessible path meanders through a tranquil forest with bare trees and fallen leaves. A picnic table, designed for easy access, is visible in the background, inviting visitors to enjoy a meal in nature.

    Loop B - Site 269

    Site 269 in Loop B is a full hook-up site with 50-amp service and a paved driveway with a slight grade and back-in entry. The driveway is 65 feet long, accommodates vehicles up to 65 feet, and allows domestic pets.

    Reserve Camping Site 269
    A paved, accessible path meanders through a tranquil forest with bare trees and fallen leaves. A picnic table, designed for easy access, is visible in the background, inviting visitors to enjoy a meal in nature.

    Loop B - Site 270

    Site 270 in Loop B is a full hook-up site with 50-amp service and a paved driveway with a slight grade and back-in entry. The driveway is 65 feet long, accommodates vehicles up to 65 feet, and allows domestic pets.

    Reserve Camping Site 270
    A paved, accessible path meanders through a tranquil forest with bare trees and fallen leaves. A picnic table, designed for easy access, is visible in the background, inviting visitors to enjoy a meal in nature.

    Loop B - Site 299

    Site 299 in Loop B is a full hook-up site with 50-amp service and a paved driveway with a slight grade and back-in entry. The driveway is 75 feet long, accommodates vehicles up to 75 feet.

    Reserve Camping Site 299

    Accessible Lodging

    Modern Cabin 1

    Modern Cabin 1 has a capacity of 6 people on one double bed and two bunk beds. Visitors must bring their own bed linens, towels, dishes, pots and pans.

    Reserve Modern Cabin 1

    Picnic Tables and Pavilions

    Quaker Day Use Area - Accessible Picnic Tables

    There are ADA accessible picnic tables located at the Quaker Day Use Area on the west side of the lake.

    Learn More

    Lakeside Pavilion

    Lakeside Pavilion in the Quaker Day Use Area provides ADA access with 10 picnic tables and an 80 person seating capacity. There is electric at this pavilion and domestic pets are allowed.

    Reserve Lakeside Pavilion

    Shadyside Pavilion

    The Shadyside Pavilion in the Conewago Day Use Area is ADA accessible with 10 picnic tables and a seating capacity of 80 people. There is electric at this pavilion, and domestic pets are allowed.

    Reserve Shadyside Pavilion

    Quaker Race Day Use Area - ADA fishing pier and access.

    Boat Launch #2 - ADA accessible fishing pad.

    Conewago Day Use Area - ADA fishing pier and access.

     A large, ADA accessible beach in the Quaker Race Day Use Area is open from late-May to mid-September, 8:00 A.M. to sunset.

    Swim at your own risk. Please read and follow posted rules.

    An ADA accessible beach ramp is available at the campground swimming beach. 

    Swim at your own risk. Please read and follow posted rules.

    An accessible amphitheater is located in the campground near bathhouse 5. There is a paved trail to access from the parking lot.