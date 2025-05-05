Accessibility

Accessible Facilities and Features
Area A - Site 002
Area A, Site 002 is a modern electric campsite with 30-amp service, a paved back-in driveway that's 30 feet long, and a maximum vehicle length of 30 feet. Domestic pets are allowed.
Area A - Site 004
Area A, Site 004 is a modern electric campsite with 30-amp service, a paved back-in driveway that's 32 feet long, and a maximum vehicle length of 32 feet. Domestic pets are allowed.
Area A - Site 006
Area A, Site 006 is a modern electric campsite with 30-amp service, a paved back-in driveway that's 38 feet long, and a maximum vehicle length of 38 feet. Domestic pets are allowed.
Area A - Site 007
Area A, Site 007 is a modern electric campsite with 30-amp service, a paved back-in driveway that's 22 feet long, and a maximum vehicle length of 22 feet. Domestic pets are allowed.
Area A - Site 109
Area A, Site 109 is a modern electric campsite with 30-amp service, a gravel back-in driveway that's 58 feet long, and a maximum vehicle length of 40 feet.
Area B - Site 184
Area B, Site 184 is a modern electric campsite with 30-amp service, a gravel pull-through driveway that's 42 feet long, and a maximum vehicle length of 40 feet. Domestic pets are allowed.
Area B - Site 185
Area B, Site 185 is a modern electric campsite with 50-amp service, a paved back-in driveway that's 65 feet long, and a maximum vehicle length of 50 feet. Domestic pets are allowed.
Rustic Cabin G
Rustic Cabin G can accommodate up to 4 people. Visitors are reminded to bring their own linens, dishes, pots, and pans.
Accessible Picnic Tables
Accessible picnic tables are located in the main day use area at two locations on the north and south side of the concession stand and beach. There is a paved path from Parking Lot #3 that leads to a paved picnic area.
Pavilion 1
Pavilion 1 is located beside Parking Lot #3 in the main day use area. It can accommodate up to 50 people with 8 picnic tables.
There are two accessible fishing piers at Cowans Gap.
North east side of the lake, just north of the beach area.
South west side of the lake near the boat launch.
Areas of the park provide accessible hunting on drivable trails such as Knobsville and North and South Logging Road Trails. Contact the park office for more information.
An ADA accessible 500-foot sand beach is open from May to late September, from 8:00 A.M. to sunset.
There is a paved path that leads from the beach house down into the lake. There is railing on the lake portion of the path.
Swim at your own risk. Please read and follow posted rules.
An accessible amphitheater is located west of the Nature Center in the main day use area. There are 2 ADA parking spaces for the amphitheater with a crushed gravel trail to the seating area.