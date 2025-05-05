Skip to agency navigation
    Cowans Gap State Park

    Accessibility

    Cowans Gap State Park offers a range of accessibility accommodations to ensure all visitors can enjoy its natural beauty and recreational opportunities. 

    Accessible Facilities and Features

    Accessible Camping Sites

    Area A - Site 002

    Area A, Site 002 is a modern electric campsite with 30-amp service, a paved back-in driveway that’s 30 feet long, and a maximum vehicle length of 30 feet. Domestic pets are allowed.

    Reserve Camping Site 002

    Area A - Site 004

    Area A, Site 004 is a modern electric campsite with 30-amp service, a paved back-in driveway that’s 32 feet long, and a maximum vehicle length of 32 feet. Domestic pets are allowed.

    Reserve Camping Site 004

    Area A - Site 006

    Area A, Site 006 is a modern electric campsite with 30-amp service, a paved back-in driveway that’s 38 feet long, and a maximum vehicle length of 38 feet. Domestic pets are allowed.

    Reserve Camping Site 006

    Area A - Site 007

    Area A, Site 007 is a modern electric campsite with 30-amp service, a paved back-in driveway that’s 22 feet long, and a maximum vehicle length of 22 feet. Domestic pets are allowed.

    Reserve Camping Site 007

    Area A - Site 109

    Area A, Site 109 is a modern electric campsite with 30-amp service, a gravel back-in driveway that’s 58 feet long, and a maximum vehicle length of 40 feet.

    Reserve Camping Site 109
    A gravel, accessible path meanders through a tranquil forest with bare trees and fallen leaves. A picnic table, designed for easy access, is visible in the background, inviting visitors to enjoy a meal in nature.

    Area B - Site 184

    Area B, Site 184 is a modern electric campsite with 30-amp service, a gravel pull-through driveway that’s 42 feet long, and a maximum vehicle length of 40 feet. Domestic pets are allowed.

    Reserve Camping Site 184
    A paved, accessible path meanders through a tranquil forest with bare trees and fallen leaves. A picnic table, designed for easy access, is visible in the background, inviting visitors to enjoy a meal in nature.

    Area B - Site 185

    Area B, Site 185 is a modern electric campsite with 50-amp service, a paved back-in driveway that’s 65 feet long, and a maximum vehicle length of 50 feet. Domestic pets are allowed.

    Reserve Camping Site 185

    Accessible Lodging

    Rustic Cabin G

    Rustic Cabin G can accommodate up to 4 people. Visitors are reminded to bring their own linens, dishes, pots, and pans.

    Reserve Rustic Cabin G

    Picnic Tables and Pavilions

    Accessible Picnic Tables

    Accessible picnic tables are located in the main day use area at two locations on the north and south side of the concession stand and beach. There is a paved path from Parking Lot #3 that leads to a paved picnic area.

    Learn More

    Pavilion 1

    Pavilion 1 is located beside Parking Lot #3 in the main day use area. It can accommodate up to 50 people with 8 picnic tables.

    Reserve Pavilion 1

    There are two accessible fishing piers at Cowans Gap. 

     

    North east side of the lake, just north of the beach area.

    South west side of the lake near the boat launch. 

    Areas of the park provide accessible hunting on drivable trails such as Knobsville and North and South Logging Road Trails. Contact the park office for more information.

    An ADA accessible 500-foot sand beach is open from May to late September, from 8:00 A.M. to sunset.

    There is a paved path that leads from the beach house down into the lake. There is railing on the lake portion of the path.

    Swim at your own risk. Please read and follow posted rules.

    An accessible amphitheater is located west of the Nature Center in the main day use area. There are 2 ADA parking spaces for the amphitheater with a crushed gravel trail to the seating area. 