    Clear Creek State Park

    Accessibility

    Clear Creek State Park offers a range of accessibility accommodations to ensure all visitors can enjoy its natural beauty and recreational opportunities. 

    Accessible Facilities and Features

    Accessible Camping Sites

    Front Section - Site 20

    Front Section, Site 20 offers modern electric with 50-amp service and a paved, back-in driveway that is 130 feet long. The maximum vehicle length allowed is 20 feet.

    Reserve Camping Site 20

    Front Section - Site 21

    Front Section, Site 21 features modern electric with 30-amp service and a paved, back-in driveway that is 114 feet long. The maximum vehicle length allowed is 30 feet.

    Reserve Camping Site 21

    Back Section - Site 31

    Back Section, Site 31 offers modern electric with 50-amp service and a paved, back-in driveway that is 25 feet long. The maximum vehicle length is 35 feet, and domestic pets are allowed.

    Reserve Camping Site 31

    Accessible Lodging

    Large Cabin Loop - Cabin 13

    Cabin 13 is a rustic cabin that sleeps 4 in bunk beds. Domestic pets are allowed. Visitors need to bring bed linens, towels, dishes, pots and pans.

    Reserve Rustic Cabin 13

    Large Cabin Loop - Cabin 18

    Cabin 18 is a rustic cabin that sleeps 8 in bunk beds. Visitors need to bring bed linens, towels, dishes, pots and pans.

    Reserve Rustic Cottage 18

    Picnic Tables and Pavilions

    Pavilion 1

    Reserve Pavilion 1

    Pavilion 2

    Reserve Pavilion 2

    Pavilion 5

    Reserve Pavilion 5

    An accessible fishing pond at the park entrance. This includes ADA parking and a path to an ADA fishing pier.

    An ADA accessible sand beach is open from late-May to mid-September, 8:00 A.M. to sunset. 

    Swim at your own risk. Please read and follow posted rules.

    GPS DD

    An ADA  accessible playground is located in the large cabin colony. ADA parking, paved sidewalks, and ADA restroom access are located within 200 ft of the playground.

    An accessible amphitheater and ADA parking is located just past the small cabins.

    The beach dam has ADA parking and access available.