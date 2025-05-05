Accessibility

Accessible Facilities and Features
Front Section - Site 20
Front Section, Site 20 offers modern electric with 50-amp service and a paved, back-in driveway that is 130 feet long. The maximum vehicle length allowed is 20 feet.
Front Section - Site 21
Front Section, Site 21 features modern electric with 30-amp service and a paved, back-in driveway that is 114 feet long. The maximum vehicle length allowed is 30 feet.
Back Section - Site 31
Back Section, Site 31 offers modern electric with 50-amp service and a paved, back-in driveway that is 25 feet long. The maximum vehicle length is 35 feet, and domestic pets are allowed.
Large Cabin Loop - Cabin 13
Cabin 13 is a rustic cabin that sleeps 4 in bunk beds. Domestic pets are allowed. Visitors need to bring bed linens, towels, dishes, pots and pans.
Large Cabin Loop - Cabin 18
Cabin 18 is a rustic cabin that sleeps 8 in bunk beds. Visitors need to bring bed linens, towels, dishes, pots and pans.
An accessible fishing pond at the park entrance. This includes ADA parking and a path to an ADA fishing pier.
An ADA accessible sand beach is open from late-May to mid-September, 8:00 A.M. to sunset.
Swim at your own risk. Please read and follow posted rules.
An ADA accessible playground is located in the large cabin colony. ADA parking, paved sidewalks, and ADA restroom access are located within 200 ft of the playground.
An accessible amphitheater and ADA parking is located just past the small cabins.
The beach dam has ADA parking and access available.