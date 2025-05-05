Trail Definitions



Difficulty Ratings

Easiest -- For beginner trail users. Grade is gentle with few obstacles.

More Difficult -- For the majority of trail users. Grade is steeper and trails narrower with embedded rocks or roots on the trail surface.

Most Difficult -- For trail users with advanced skills. Grade is steep and provides a definite physical challenge. Routes may not be well marked. Elevation gain or loss is severe.

Trail Route Type

Loop -- Start and end at the same location and follow a single trail to form a loop.

Out-and-back -- Start and end at a trailhead and follow a single trail to an endpoint or specific point of interest, then return along the same route.

Point-to-point -- Trails are generally longer in distance and parks may often contain only a portion of the trail within their boundary. Hiker starts and ends in different locations, often requiring a shuttle.

Connector -- Begin and end in connection with another trail or trails but do not terminate at a trailhead.

Beaver Pond Trail

0.9 mile | Easiest hiking | Out-and-back trail | Orange blazes

Recreations permitted: hiking

Trailhead amenities: modern restrooms, benches

This easy trail takes visitors around the ponds located on the east side of the lake, through thickets and fields, and along gentle slopes. Great trail for birding and lake views.

Deer Trail

0.5 mile | Most difficult hiking | Connector trail | White blazes

Recreations permitted: hiking, equestrian

Trailhead amenities: none

Challenging hikers with a steep climb from Canoe Creek almost to the ridge of Moore’s Hill, this steep trail connects Moore’s Hill Trail to Mattern Trail. The trail travels through dense hardwoods with opportunities to see birds and other wildlife.

Fisherman's Path

1.44 miles | More difficult hiking | Connector trail | Green blazes

Recreations permitted: hiking

Trailhead amenities: none

Visitors enjoy lake views as this trail meanders along the east shore day use area, through woods, and along Brumbaugh Dam. Anglers enjoy the many lakeside fishing opportunities.

Hartman Trail

1.5 miles | More difficult hiking | Connector trail | Green blazes

Recreations permitted: hiking

Trailhead amenities: none

Hartman Trail challenges hikers to climb the slope of Moore's Hill to the ridge where the trail becomes a narrow rocky path through scenic woodlands, overlooking Scotch Valley, and then back down over the old Blair Limestone Company quarry and limekilns before following Mattern Trail along Mary Ann's Creek.

♿ Lakeside Trail

0.9 mile | Easiest hiking | Connector trail | Orange blazes

Recreations permitted: hiking

Trailhead amenities: none

A visitor favorite, Lakeside Trail provides a scenic, winding, ADA accessible boardwalk along the lakefront, with benches and an observation blind for wildlife viewing. The trail continues along Marsh Road into the hardwood forest along the lake shore. This trail connects Marsh Road to Mattern Trail or Moore’s Hill Trail.

Limestone Trail

1.1 miles | Easiest hiking | Connector trail | Red blazes

Recreations permitted: hiking

Trailhead amenities: modern restrooms, picnic tables

This scenic trail is a visitor favorite. It follows the old railroad grade to the Blair Limestone Company kilns and along the beautiful corridor of Mary Ann's Creek. Several bridges provide opportunities for creek crossings. This is a great trail for woodland birds and wildflowers.

Mattern Trail

2.15 miles | More difficult hiking | Loop trail | Pink blazes

Recreations permitted: hiking, backpacking, equestrian

Trailhead amenities: none

The loop trail traverses both field and forest, taking visitors almost to the ridge of Moore's Hill for scenic views and through diverse habitat on this multi-use trail.

Moore's Hill Trail

3.2 miles | Most difficult hiking | Loop trail | Blue blazes

Recreations permitted: hiking

Trailhead amenities: none

Visitors enjoy a more challenging hike as the trail follows along the circumference of Moore’s Hill and provides steep switchbacks before descending through scenic forest trails to meet Canoe Creek and the fields of lower Moore's Hill.

Red Bud Lane

0.37 mile | More difficult hiking | Connector trail | No blazes

Recreations permitted: hiking

Trailhead amenities: none

This trail leads near some warm season grass fields where hikers may see some ring-neck pheasants or other field birds species. At the top of the knoll, there is a great view of Canoe Lake and Brumbaugh Dam.



Shale Road Connector

0.35 mile | More difficult hiking | Connector trail | No blazes

Recreations permitted: hiking, equestrian

Trailhead amenities: none

This connector trail travels through some dense shrub habitat great for birding.



Smith Hillside Loop

1.2 miles | Most difficult hiking | Loop trail | Orange blazes

Recreations permitted: hiking

Trailhead amenities: none

This narrow trail ascends the side of the slope on Smith Hillside, winding along the top of the ravine before descending through the woods and winding along Mary Ann's Creek.

Sugarloaf Trail

0.97 mile | More difficult hiking | Loop trail | Yellow blazes

Recreations permitted: hiking

Trailhead amenities: benches

Winding around Sugarloaf Hill, the trail provides scenic lake views, as well as a gentle to steep hike through the woods.

