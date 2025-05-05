Accessibility

Accessible Facilities and Features
Modern Cabin 3
Modern Cabin 3 can accommodate up to 6 people. Visitors are reminded to bring their own linens, dishes, pots, and pans.
Modern Cabin 8
Modern Cabin 8 can accommodate up to 6 people. Domestic pets are allowed. Visitors are reminded to bring their own linens, dishes, pots, and pans.
Accessible Picnic Tables
ADA accessible picnic tables are located behind the concession stand near the beach area. Visitors should park in the beach lot and use a paved path to access.
An accessible fishing pier is located on the east shore of the day use area, adjacent to Pavilion #3.
Marsh Trail
0.3 mile | Easiest hiking | Connector trail | Yellow blazes
Recreations permitted: hiking
Trailhead amenities: none
A visitor favorite, Marsh Trail provides a scenic winding boardwalk along the lakefront, with benches and an observation blind for plenty of wildlife viewing. A 0.25-mile section of the trail is ADA accessible.
Areas of the park provide accessible hunting. Contact the park office for more information.
An ADA accessible sand beach is open from late May to September, 8:00 A.M. until sunset, unless otherwise posted.
There is a cement paved sidewalk to an ADA ramp into the swimming area.
Swim at your own risk. Please read and follow posted rules.
There is ADA parking at the Canoe Creek Boat Rental Concession. Boat Rental staff are able to assist renters with accomodation needs.
The boat rental is open Wednesday through Sunday and holidays from 11:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M., conditions permitting, from the weekend preceding Memorial Day through the weekend after the Labor Day Holiday.
Advance reservations can be made by appointment by calling 814-696-3619.
Visitors can enjoy an accessible scenic view from the deck of the Terry Wentz Education Center.
An accessible amphitheater is located near the Terry Wentz Education Center. Access from ADA parking at Lot 6 and use the Limestone Trail (red blazes) to the amphitheater.
The Limestone Kilns are accessible. There is ADA parking nearby.