Trails open the day after the last day of Pennsylvania’s regular or extended rifle deer season and close April 1, or earlier as determined by the district forester.

The start date of the 2025-2026 snowmobling season on state forests is Sunday, December 14, 2025.

Some joint use roads will be closed to licensed passenger vehicles due to hazardous conditions, but remain open to snowmobile travel.

To check on road closures for passenger vehicles, go to the respective state forest district page, and click “Advisories” under Additional Information.

Snowmobiling questions should be addressed to the appropriate state forest district office.