Register or Title Your Snowmobile

Overview
Registration is required for all snowmobiles in Pennsylvania.
In addition, if you plan to ride your snowmobile on property that is not owned or leased by you, you must carry liability insurance. Proof of that insurance must be carried with you when you ride.
There are no minimum requirements or coverage standards established by DCNR or the Snowmobile/ATV Law for liability insurance.
The money from snowmobile registration is used to:
- Provide funding to administer the program
- Maintain trails in state forests and parks
- Provide grants to profit and non-profit organizations for developing additional riding opportunities in the Commonwealth
Need more help?
If you have specific questions about your snowmobile registration email the Snowmobile and ATV Registration Section or call 1-866-545-2476.
Snowmobile Registration
You need different registrations for your snowmobile based on where you plan to ride:
-
General Registration: Allows riding off your property. Costs $20 for two years.
-
Limited Registration: For use only on your property. It's free and never expires.
In Pennsylvania, some snowmobiles don't need registration:
-
Those owned by nonresidents with valid out-of-state registrations
-
Snowmobiles used by government bodies
-
Dealer-owned snowmobiles, used for business only
Registration Decals and Stickers
Snowmobile owners will get two identical decals and stickers for their machines.
Both decals must be placed on the snowmobile, ahead of the handlebars. You can put one on each side of the cowling, or on the outer edges of the windshield.
Each sticker should be placed to the right of its corresponding decal.
How to Register and Title Your Snowmobile
When you buy a vehicle from a registered dealer, you get a registration plate with a temporary decal. The dealer also handles the title and registration for you. You can get snowmobile registration applications from:
-
-
ATV and snowmobile dealers
-
Forest district offices
-
State park offices
To register and title a snowmobile, complete the form, pay the fees, and send everything to:
Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Snowmobile/ATV Registration Section, P.O. Box 8553, Harrisburg, PA 17105-8553
Contact us
If you have specific questions about your snowmobile registration email the Snowmobile and ATV Registration Section or call 1-866-545-2476.