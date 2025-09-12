Harrisburg, PA – Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn today announced the appointment of Ben Bender as the manager for the Shikellamy State Park Complex in northcentral Pennsylvania.

“Ben is a diligent, thoughtful leader who understands the importance of public service,” Dunn said. “We are pleased to see him take on this new role and look forward to seeing his impact at such a popular destination day use park.”

Bender oversees the 240-acre Shikellamy State Park, which is situated at the confluence of the north and west branches of the Susquehanna River and divides the park in two sections. The 50-acre Marina Section of Shikellamy offers a marina, two boat launches, picnic tables, pavilions, paved paths, and close-up views of the river. The 190-acre Overlook Section of Shikellamy offers three scenic overlooks, hiking trails, picnic tables, and pavilions.

The Shikellamy State Park Complex also includes Milton State Park, an 82-acre island on the West Branch of the Susquehanna that includes day use facilities and woodlands for hiking and nature study, and Susquehanna State Park, a 20-acre riverfront recreational area in Williamsport, operated in cooperation with the Williamsport Chamber of Commerce.

“I am excited to have the opportunity to meet new visitors and share Shikellamy with the community, regular visitors and with those who attend special events like the Susquehanna Greenway Outdoor Expo,” Bender said. “This park is a gateway to the natural and cultural history in the region and I welcome everyone to experience it’s unique beauty.”

A Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, native, Bender began his career with state parks as an intern in DCNR’s Harrisburg office in 2018. Following stints working in the private sector and with C&O Canal Trust in Maryland, Bender returned to DCNR in 2021 as a seasonal resource ranger at Caledonia State Park. He completed the park manager trainee program in the northcentral region of state parks prior to being assigned to Shikellamy.

Bender credits his time as a Boy Scout with fostering his love for the outdoors. Bender enjoys learning more about the history, heritage conservation, and cultural resources at state parks. He noted that his Eagle Scout project included renovation work on the Waynesboro Lutheran Church's Leased Camp in the Michaux State Forest. The cabin was built as part of Civilian Conservation Corps Camp SCS-4-PA.

When he isn’t working Bender enjoys spending time with his wife, Haley, and son, Ben. His favorite outdoor activities include canoeing and hiking.

Visit DCNR’s website for more information about Shikellamy State Park and check out DCNR’s Calendar of Events for the latest happenings on public lands.

