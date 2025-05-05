Overview
Milton State Park is an 82-acre island on the West Branch Susquehanna River, between the boroughs of Milton and West Milton.
The northern half of the park has day use facilities and the southern half remains in a wooded state for hiking and nature study.
Plan Your Visit
Street Address:
Route 642
Milton, PA 17847
570-988-5557
shikellamysp@pa.gov
Mailing Address:
c/o Shikellamy State Park
401 Bridge Avenue
Sunbury, PA 17801
Currently, this park has no reservable facilities.
The park is open every day of the year, sunrise to sunset. Day use areas close at dusk.
Contact the Shikellamy State Park office for facility seasons and hours.
Access the park via PA 642 off PA 147 on the east, and from US 15 at West Milton.
GPS Decimal Degrees: Lat. 41.01793 Long. -76.86153
Call 911 and contact a park employee to summon medical, fire, or safety professionals.
Call or text 988 to contact a crisis center counselor during a mental health or substance abuse crisis.
Directions to the nearest hospital are posted on bulletin boards.
Nearest Hospital
Evangelical Community Hospital
1 Hospital Drive
Lewisburg, PA 17837
570-522-2000
♿ This symbol indicates facilities and activities that are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible for people with disabilities. Screen reader users will hear this symbol as "wheelchair."
Accessible recreation options are listed on the accessibility page.
If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit.
Cell service is unpredictable in and around many Pennsylvania State Parks. Please download the park map before your visit.