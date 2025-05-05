Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Pennsylvania State Parks

    Milton State Park

    Adventure awaits at Milton State Park in central Pennsylvania. 

     

    Street Address:
    Route 642
    Milton, PA 17847
    570-988-5557
    shikellamysp@pa.gov

    Find Park Maps and Guides
    A grassy picnic area with trees providing shade

    Overview

    Milton State Park is an 82-acre island on the West Branch Susquehanna River, between the boroughs of Milton and West Milton.

    The northern half of the park has day use facilities and the southern half remains in a wooded state for hiking and nature study.

    Park History

    Plan Your Visit

    Street Address:
    Route 642
    Milton, PA 17847
    570-988-5557
    shikellamysp@pa.gov

    Mailing Address:
    c/o Shikellamy State Park
    401 Bridge Avenue
    Sunbury, PA 17801

    Currently, this park has no reservable facilities.

    The park is open every day of the year, sunrise to sunset. Day use areas close at dusk.

    Contact the Shikellamy State Park office for facility seasons and hours.

    Access the park via PA 642 off PA 147 on the east, and from US 15 at West Milton.

    GPS Decimal Degrees: Lat. 41.01793 Long. -76.86153

    Find Park Maps and Guides

    Call 911 and contact a park employee to summon medical, fire, or safety professionals. 

    Call or text 988 to contact a crisis center counselor during a mental health or substance abuse crisis.

    Directions to the nearest hospital are posted on bulletin boards.

    Nearest Hospital

    Evangelical Community Hospital
    1 Hospital Drive
    Lewisburg, PA 17837
    570-522-2000

    ♿ This symbol indicates facilities and activities that are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible for people with disabilities. Screen reader users will hear this symbol as "wheelchair."

    Accessible recreation options are listed on the accessibility page.

    ​If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit.

    Cell service is unpredictable in and around many Pennsylvania State Parks. Please download the park map before your visit. 

    Find nearby attractions by Milton State Park.

    Activities

    Events

    Check out upcoming events at Milton State Park.

    View all events