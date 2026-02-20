Harrisburg, PA – Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn today announced the appointment of Emma Isaacson as the assistant manager for the Ridley Creek State Park Complex in southeastern Pennsylvania.

“The commitment and people skills Emma brings to this new role will be an asset to the Ridley Creek Complex and the community surrounding the parks,” Dunn said. “We look forward to seeing Emma continue to grow and develop meaningful connections with volunteers and visitors alike in this new role.”

Isaacson assists with oversight of the park complex, which includes Ridley Creek State Park, Big Elk Creek State Park, and White Clay Creek Preserve. Each of the parks offers various outdoor recreation activities including hiking, fishing, horseback riding, and wildlife watching.

“I am falling in love with this area and enjoy seeing how important these parks are to visitors,” Isaacson said. “I am eager to continue connecting with the community and learning from the local groups and volunteers that help make these natural spaces special.”

Issacson is a native of Langhorne, Bucks County, who grew up visiting Tyler State Park for everything from skipping rocks to family events. She earned an undergraduate degree from Delaware Valley University in Conservation and Wildlife Management.

Isaacson began her career with DCNR as a resource ranger at Nockamixon State Park in 2024, later joining the park manager trainee program in August of that year. As a trainee, Isaacson spent time at Delaware Canal and Ridley Creek state parks.

When she isn’t working, Isaacson enjoys quality time with her wife, Jo, and their dog, Moo. She also enjoys hiking, birding, crafting, painting, reading, sculpting, and visiting escape rooms.

