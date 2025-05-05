Overview
The 1,800-acre Big Elk Creek State Park in southern Chester County lies less than 10 miles northwest of Newark, Delaware.
The majority of the park consists of previous farmlands and forest lands. The park acts as a wildlife corridor and provides refuge for an array of threatened and endangered species.
The park’s namesake, Big Elk Creek, traverses the park and is a high-quality stream.
Visitors currently enjoy passive recreational activities, including trail hiking, bird watching, horseback riding, fishing, and hunting.
Plan Your Visit
Street Address:
344 Strickersville Road
Landenberg, PA 19350
610-274-2900
BigElkCreekSP@pa.gov
Mailing Address:
517A Sharpless Road
Landenberg, PA 19350
Currently, this park does not have any reservable facilities.
Big Elk Creek State Park is currently a day-use park with low density recreation. Day-use areas close at dusk.
From Pennsylvania Route 896 south, turn right onto Strickersville Road in Franklin Township. Travel 2.4 miles to the parking lot on the left.
GPS Decimal Degrees: Lat. 39.730960, Long. -75.835722
Call 911 to summon medical, fire, or safety professionals.
Call or text 988 to contact a crisis center counselor during a mental health or substance abuse crisis.
Directions to the nearest hospital are posted on bulletin boards and at the park office.
Nearest Hospital
Christiana Hospital
4755 Ogletown-Stanton Rd.
Newark, DE 19718
302-733-1000
Big Elk Creek State Park offers a wide variety of programs from May through October. Gain a better understanding of the park’s natural, cultural, and historical resources through diverse program offerings.
What We Offer
Public Programs: Guided outdoor recreation, hands-on activities, outdoor education, and special events for all ages.
Group Learning Opportunities:
- School groups can schedule standards-aligned, inquiry-based environmental education programs by contacting the park. We encourage scheduling at least three months in advance as available dates fill quickly. Options are offered for field experiences and in-school lessons.
- Organized groups can schedule a wide variety of inquiry-based outdoor education programs by contacting the park. We encourage scheduling early as available dates fill quickly.
Educator Opportunities: A wide-variety of standards-aligned professional development trainings are available for formal and non-formal educators.
Ready to learn? Contact the park or explore the DCNR Calendar of Events for the latest offerings.
Currently, no restroom facilities exist at the park. Please plan accordingly.