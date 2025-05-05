The 1,800-acre Big Elk Creek State Park in southern Chester County lies less than 10 miles northwest of Newark, Delaware.

The majority of the park consists of previous farmlands and forest lands. The park acts as a wildlife corridor and provides refuge for an array of threatened and endangered species.

The park’s namesake, Big Elk Creek, traverses the park and is a high-quality stream.

Visitors currently enjoy passive recreational activities, including trail hiking, bird watching, horseback riding, fishing, and hunting.