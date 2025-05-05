Skip to agency navigation
    Pennsylvania State Parks

    Big Elk Creek State Park

    Adventure awaits at Big Elk Creek State Park in southeastern Pennsylvania. 

     

    Street Address:
    344 Strickersville Road
    Landenberg, PA 19350
    610-274-2900
    BigElkCreekSP@pa.gov

    A horseback rider riding a white horse through a golden field

    Overview

    The 1,800-acre Big Elk Creek State Park in southern Chester County lies less than 10 miles northwest of Newark, Delaware.

    The majority of the park consists of previous farmlands and forest lands. The park acts as a wildlife corridor and provides refuge for an array of threatened and endangered species.

    The park’s namesake, Big Elk Creek, traverses the park and is a high-quality stream.

    Visitors currently enjoy passive recreational activities, including trail hiking, bird watching, horseback riding, fishing, and hunting.

    Big Elk Creek State Park Master Plan

    Plan Your Visit

    Street Address:
    344 Strickersville Road
    Landenberg, PA 19350
    610-274-2900
    BigElkCreekSP@pa.gov

    Mailing Address:
    517A Sharpless Road
    Landenberg, PA 19350

    Currently, this park does not have any reservable facilities.

    Big Elk Creek State Park is currently a day-use park with low density recreation. Day-use areas close at dusk.

    From Pennsylvania Route 896 south, turn right onto Strickersville Road in Franklin Township. Travel 2.4​ miles to the parking lot ​on the left.

    GPS Decimal Degrees: Lat. 39.730960, Long. -75.835722

    Call 911 to summon medical, fire, or safety professionals. 

    Call or text 988 to contact a crisis center counselor during a mental health or substance abuse crisis.

    Directions to the nearest hospital are posted on bulletin boards and at the park office.

    Nearest Hospital

    Christiana Hospital
    4755 Ogletown-Stanton Rd.
    Newark, DE 19718
    302-733-1000​

    ♿ This symbol indicates facilities and activities that are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible for people with disabilities. Screen reader users will hear this symbol as "wheelchair."

    ​If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit.

    Cell service is unpredictable in and around many Pennsylvania State Parks. Please download the park map before your visit. 

    Big Elk Creek State Park offers a wide variety of programs from May through October. Gain a better understanding of the park’s natural, cultural, and historical resources through diverse program offerings.

    What We Offer

    Public Programs: Guided outdoor recreation, hands-on activities, outdoor education, and special events for all ages.

    Group Learning Opportunities:        

    • School groups can schedule standards-aligned, inquiry-based environmental education programs by contacting the park.  We encourage scheduling at least three months in advance as available dates fill quickly. Options are offered for field experiences and in-school lessons.
    • Organized groups can schedule a wide variety of inquiry-based outdoor education programs by contacting the park. We encourage scheduling early as available dates fill quickly.

    Educator Opportunities: A wide-variety of standards-aligned professional development trainings are available for formal and non-formal educators.

    Ready to learn? Contact the park or explore the DCNR Calendar of Events for the latest offerings.

    Currently, no restroom facilities exist at the park. Please plan accordingly.

    Activities

