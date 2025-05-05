As more people request native species, they become easier to find and identify at nurseries. The more consumers request native plants, the more this supply is likely to grow.

Below is a listing of opportunities and places throughout the state that specialize in native species.

Native Plant Sales at State Parks

Each spring, some Pennsylvania state parks and their friends groups hold native plant sales.

Plant sales normally are held at the end of April to the beginning of May at the following state parks:

Pennsylvania Native Plant Society

The Pennsylvania Native Plant Society advocates conservation of native plants and their habitats, and promotes the increased use of native plants in the landscape. The Pennsylvania Native Plant Society is an all volunteer, member based, non-profit organization.

The Pennsylvania Native Plant Society holds an annual native plant festival and sale and features other native plant sale events across the state on its website.

Pennsylvania Native Plant Nurseries

Native Plant Nursery List