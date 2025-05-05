Act One: Know Your Audience

Step 3: Develop Data Collection Instruments

Now that you have a good understanding of the 8 Domains of Livability, it’s time to use the framework to collect data from your community. It is essential that your data collection instruments are thorough and well-conceived: the information you gather from community members will be the primary driver of your planning process.

The data collection instruments provided below are the same ones used in Aging Our Way, PA, adapted for use at the local level.

Quantitative Data: Age-Friendly Community Survey

The Age-Friendly Community Survey collects quantitative data in each of the 8 Domains of Livability to answer the question: “What do residents think about where they live, how they live — and how they want to live?”

AARP developed the Survey to support their network of Age-Friendly Communities. Nearly 1,000 communities nationwide have used the Survey to gather data for their Age-Friendly Action Plans. The Survey is therefore a refined instrument, and communities that use it contribute to and benefit from a robust, standardized dataset.

If your community intends to join the Age-Friendly Community network as part of your Local MPA, reach out to AARP. Their Livable Communities team will provide you with support with the Survey, including digital access, customization, data analysis, and more. If you don’t intend to join the network, you can download the Survey as a PDF.

Qualitative Data: Listening Session Template

While quantitative data is important to understanding the needs of your community, qualitative data adds the human context that makes the numbers make sense. The Listening Session Template uses the 8 Domains of Livability to create a set of approachable, open-ended questions designed to generate lively discussion.

While the Aging Our Way, PA team focused their qualitative outreach on listening sessions, the template could be adapted for use in focus groups, one-on-one interviews, or other qualitative assessment methods. Feel free to adapt based on the unique needs of your community.

Evaluation

It may seem too early to start thinking about how you will evaluate your Local MPA before you’ve even written it. However, this stage in the planning process is the perfect time to proactively plan for successful evaluation. Before finalizing your data collection instruments, familiarize yourself with evaluation models to ensure that the information you collect now contributes to and builds toward a cohesive, participatory, transparent evaluation process. The Landscape Analysis Spreadsheet contains resources on common evaluation models to get you started; when you reach Act VI, you will be glad that you embedded evaluation into your Local MPA from the start.