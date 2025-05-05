Skip to agency navigation
    Local Services and Supports

    Your Local Resources

    There are a variety of resources available in every county across the Commonwealth to assist older adults. Whether looking for in-home care, meals, recreation, health and wellness, these local resources can help locate assistance and how to obtain it.

     

    Area Agencies on Aging

    Your local Area Agency on Aging (AAA) is the front door for aging services in your community. Your AAA is staffed with skilled workers who can provide information about services and also assist in obtaining access to those services. Pennsylvania has 52 Area Agencies on Aging that cover all 67 counties.

     

    Find Your Local Area Agency on Aging

     

    Adult Day Centers

    Adult Day Centers (ADC) provide social, recreational, and health services for older Pennsylvanians. They are a great resource for families and other caregivers who work and are unable to provide assistance during work hours.

     

     

    Find Your Local Adult Day Center

     

    Senior Community Centers

    Senior Community Centers offer meals, recreation, health and wellness programs, and a variety of other services for older Pennsylvanians. There are over 400 Senior Community Centers throughout Pennsylvania. 

     

    Find Your Local Senior Community Center

     

    Pennsylvania Link to Aging and Disability Resources

    The Pennsylvania Link to Aging and Disability Resources connects people to the full range of services available to help meet their needs. 

     

    Request Aging and Disability Resources through PA Link
    Learn More about the PA Link to Aging and Disability Resources