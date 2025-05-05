Area Agencies on Aging
Your local Area Agency on Aging (AAA) is the front door for aging services in your community. Your AAA is staffed with skilled workers who can provide information about services and also assist in obtaining access to those services. Pennsylvania has 52 Area Agencies on Aging that cover all 67 counties.
Adult Day Centers
Adult Day Centers (ADC) provide social, recreational, and health services for older Pennsylvanians. They are a great resource for families and other caregivers who work and are unable to provide assistance during work hours.
Senior Community Centers
Senior Community Centers offer meals, recreation, health and wellness programs, and a variety of other services for older Pennsylvanians. There are over 400 Senior Community Centers throughout Pennsylvania.
Pennsylvania Link to Aging and Disability Resources
The Pennsylvania Link to Aging and Disability Resources connects people to the full range of services available to help meet their needs.