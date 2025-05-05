Area Agency on Aging Monitoring

Comprehensive Aging Performance Evaluation

PDA contracts with 52 AAAs and is in charge of making sure that they are providing quality services to older adults in Pennsylvania. PDA does this by evaluating the services that are provided using a monitoring tool (or test) called the CAPE, which stands for Comprehensive Aging Performance Evaluation. The tool is made up of individual measures that look at specific services that are provided by the AAAs. Programs that are monitored include Older Adults Protective Services, OPTIONS Program Services, and Caregiver Support Program Services. PDA then groups these individual measures into categories that are related to the Older Adults Protective Services program and categories that are related to the OPTIONS/Caregiver Support programs.

The OPTIONS/Caregiver Support Program has 6 main categories. The Older Adults Protective Services program has 5 main categories. PDA has set a minimum category standard at 75%, meaning that each AAA is expected to achieve at least a 75% in each of the categories. PDA will provide assistance and training to any AAA that needs it to help them improve in their performance and scores. The goal is for each AAA to continue to improve in each of their category scores and for every older adult in Pennsylvania to have access to excellent services from their local AAA.

Quality Assurance performance evaluation for AAAs ensures that policies and procedures are being followed according to state policy and federal regulations. Performance evaluation increases accountability and aids in supporting the AAAs towards identifying areas that may need improvement, increasing effective delivery of services to the consumer.

Comprehensive Aging Performance Evaluation Charts

The Department implemented CAPE beginning in January 2025. Use the interactive graph to view the results for the AAAs that have completed the evaluation process.

The AAA Monitoring Schedule/Order lists the order in which evaluations will occur. The interactive graph will be updated each time the Department completes the evaluation of the next group of AAAs.

