Area Agency on Aging Monitoring

On this Page:
AAA Face-To-Face Visit Performance
AAA Protective Services Determination Performance
AAA Programs and Services Snapshot
Comprehensive Aging Performance Evaluation (CAPE)
Older Adult Protective Services Annual Report
Criminal History Background Checks
AAA Face-To-Face Visit Performance
Area Agencies on Aging (AAA) are required by law to have a face-to-face visit with older adults potentially needing protective services after receiving a Report of Need (RON). The timeliness of the visit depends on how the RON is categorized. When the report is categorized as an emergency or priority, the AAA must meet with the individual within 24 hours of receiving the RON. For all other RON categorizations, AAAs are required to meet with the older adult within the 20-day investigation timeframe. The Pennsylvania Department of Aging (PDA) monitors and measures each AAA monthly on the percentage of cases where face-to-face compliance was achieved within the required regulatory time frames.
Face-to-Face AAA Compliance - Performance Percentage
- July 2024- June 2025 Year-to-Date (Data as of 9/19/2025)
- July 2024- May 2025 Year-to-Date (Data as of 8/15/2025)
- July 2024- April 2025 Year-to-Date (Data as of 8/1/2025)
- July 2024- March 2025 Year-to-Date (Data as of 7/4/2025)
- July 2024 – February 2025 Year-to-Date (Data as of 5/30/2025)
- July 2024 - January Year-to-Date (Data as of 4/18/2025)
- July 2024 - December 2024 Year-to-Date (Data as of 3/21/2025)
- July 2024 - November 2024 Year-to-Date (Data as of 2/21/2025)
- July 2024 - October 2024 Year-to-Date (Data as of 1/24/2025)
- July 2024 - September 2024 Year-to-Date (Data as of 12/20/2024)
- July 2024 - August 2024 Year-to-Date (Data as of 11/29/2024)
- July 2024 - Year-to-Date (Data as of 10/18/2024)
AAA Protective Services Determination Performance
PDA monitors and measures each AAA monthly on the percentage of protective services cases where determination was achieved within a 20-day timeframe. The time it takes for a AAA to complete its investigations is a key performance metric, and the 20-day turnaround is a goal, not a requirement: AAAs shall make all reasonable efforts to complete an investigation of a report of need within 20 days of receipt of the report.
For cases in which only Financial Exploitation is alleged, an investigation may take longer than 20 days so that appropriate documentation may be collected from financial resources. Cases alleging only Financial Exploitation are excluded from this measure.
In situations in which a determination is not completed within the 20-day timeframe, AAAs report the reason(s) for delay. One investigation (or case) may have multiple reasons for experiencing a delay. Some of the reasons for delay are outside of the AAA’s control. The ‘Reasons for Delay’ document provides a breakdown of the reasons a delay may occur as reported by AAAs. Staffing, including hiring and retention, and available resources are not collected/reported with this data and could have additional impact on the determination timeframe.
Fiscal Year - July 2025 – June 2026
- Year-to-Date Performance Percentage (Data as of 9/19/2025)
- Reasons for Delay (Data as of 9/19/2025)
- Year-to-Date Performance Percentage (Data as of 8/1/2025)
- Reasons for Delay (Data as of 8/1/2025)
- Year-to-Date Performance Percentage (Data as of 8/1/2025)
- Reasons for Delay (Data as of 8/1/2025)
- Year-to-Date Performance Percentage (Data as of 7/4/2025)
- Reasons for Delay (Data as of 7/4/2025)
- Year-to-Date Performance Percentage (Data as of 5/30/2025)
- Reasons for Delay (Data as of 5/30/2025)
- Year-to-Date Performance Percentage (Data as of 4/18/2025)
- Reasons for Delay (Data as of 4/18/2025)
- Year-to-Date Performance Percentage (Data as of 3/21/2025)
- Year-to-Date Performance Percentage (Data as of 2/21/2025)
- Reasons for Delay (Data as of 3/14/2025)
AAA Programs and Services Snapshot
Area Agencies on Aging (AAAs) provide a variety of services and programs. This data snapshot represents services offered at each AAA. It provides insights into some of the programs offered and the number of people utilizing these services at each AAA. Each snapshot document includes an individual tab for each of the 52 AAAs.
- AAA Programs and Services Snapshot – January 2025 – March 2025 (Data as of 7/11/2025)
- AAA Programs and Services Snapshot – October 2024 – December 2024 (Data as of 4/4/2025)
- AAA Programs and Services Snapshot – July 2024 – September 2024 (Data as of 2/7/2025)
PDA will publish updated quarterly results.
Comprehensive Aging Performance Evaluation
PDA contracts with 52 AAAs and is in charge of making sure that they are providing quality services to older adults in Pennsylvania. PDA does this by evaluating the services that are provided using a monitoring tool (or test) called the CAPE, which stands for Comprehensive Aging Performance Evaluation. The tool is made up of individual measures that look at specific services that are provided by the AAAs. Programs that are monitored include Older Adults Protective Services, OPTIONS Program Services, and Caregiver Support Program Services. PDA then groups these individual measures into categories that are related to the Older Adults Protective Services program and categories that are related to the OPTIONS/Caregiver Support programs.
The OPTIONS/Caregiver Support Program has 6 main categories. The Older Adults Protective Services program has 5 main categories. PDA has set a minimum category standard at 75%, meaning that each AAA is expected to achieve at least a 75% in each of the categories. PDA will provide assistance and training to any AAA that needs it to help them improve in their performance and scores. The goal is for each AAA to continue to improve in each of their category scores and for every older adult in Pennsylvania to have access to excellent services from their local AAA.
Quality Assurance performance evaluation for AAAs ensures that policies and procedures are being followed according to state policy and federal regulations. Performance evaluation increases accountability and aids in supporting the AAAs towards identifying areas that may need improvement, increasing effective delivery of services to the consumer.
Comprehensive Aging Performance Evaluation Charts
The Department implemented CAPE beginning in January 2025. Use the interactive graph to view the results for the AAAs that have completed the evaluation process.
The AAA Monitoring Schedule/Order lists the order in which evaluations will occur. The interactive graph will be updated each time the Department completes the evaluation of the next group of AAAs.
PDA posts category results at the time that statements of findings are issued to the individual AAAs. Based on individual case discussions with the AAAs during the results period, the category results are subject to change.
OPTIONS and Caregiver Support Program - Performance Evaluation Categories
Documentation Requirements refer to the specific records, files, or information needed to support and validate services. Adhering to documentation requirements is important for ensuring clear communication and compliance with policy.
Data Management involves the processes and activities that Area Agencies on Aging use to acquire, organize, and store data and then utilize towards implementing best practices for improving or enhancing the delivery of services.
Administrative Oversight refers to the management and supervision provided by the Area Agency on Aging administrative leaders to the care managers within their organization. This may include monitoring the effectiveness of services and addressing specific needs with the consumer.
Care Management involves the coordination, planning, and supervision of services to ensure that individuals receive comprehensive and effective care. Regular check-ins and streamlined communications with the older adult enhance the effectiveness of services.
Program Eligibility refers to the criteria or conditions that individuals must meet to qualify for participation in OPTIONS and Caregiver Support Programs.
Policy and Fiscal Operations standards refer to fiscal policies and procedures that are evaluated for accuracy and compliance and to confirm Area Agencies on Aging are following established protocols for billing, provider payment models, and use of revenues from collected fees.
Protective Services - Performance Evaluation Categories
Documentation requirements refer to the specific records, files, or information needed to support and validate services. Adhering to documentation requirements is important for ensuring clear communication and compliance with policy.
Data management involves the processes and activities that Area Agencies on Aging use to acquire, organize, and store data and then utilize towards implementing best practices for improving or enhancing the delivery of services.
Administrative Oversight refers to the management and supervision provided by the Area Agency on Aging administrative leaders to the care managers within their organization. This may include monitoring the effectiveness of services and addressing specific needs with the consumer.
Risk mitigation for the older adult involves assessing their individual needs, coordinating support services, and implementing protective actions to ensure safety. The goal of risk mitigation and safety is to enhance the older adult’s well-being and protect them from further harm.
Protective Services investigative activities involve systematically gathering information to assess and manage risks related to the wellbeing of the individual to determine if the older adult is in need of protective services.
Older Adult Protective Services Annual Report
The Protective Services Annual Report provides summary data of services performed by the Department of Aging and the Area Agencies on Aging under the statewide system of protective services established by Pennsylvania’s Older Adults Protective Services Act, also known as OAPSA. The report provides snapshots of major measurements and trends in protective services such as Reports of Need, investigations performed and types of abuse, as well as breakouts of needs and services by AAA.
Older Adult Protective Services Annual Report 2023-24
Mandatory Abuse Reporting
The Older Adults Protective Services Act (OAPSA), which was amended by Act 13 of 1997, mandates reporting requirements on suspected abuse. Any employee or administrator of a facility who suspects abuse is mandated to report the abuse. All reports of abuse should be reported to the local area agency on aging (AAA) and licensing agencies. If the suspected abuse is sexual abuse, serious physical injury, serious bodily injury, or suspicious death as defined under OAPSA, the law requires additional reporting to the Department of Aging and local law enforcement.
Protective Services Regulations
Criminal History Background Checks
OAPSA, as amended by Act 169 of 1996 and Act 13 of 1997, mandates that specific types of facilities require applicants for employment to submit their applications with a report of criminal history record information.