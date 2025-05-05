HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) is a virus that attacks cells that help the body fight infection. If HIV is not treated, it can lead to AIDS (acquired immunodeficiency syndrome).

HIV in Older Adults



The National HIV and Aging Resource Center at GMHC reports that in 2020 more half (58%) of people living with HIV in the United States are now over the age of 50.

Presentation: HIV and the Aging Adult Population PDF

Older adults living with HIV include both long-term survivors - those who were diagnosed before 1996 when effective treatments became available, and individuals who have more recently contracted HIV.

Older individuals living with HIV encounter increased risks of certain health conditions, including cardiovascular disease, liver disease (including hepatitis B and hepatitis C), certain cancers, and HIV-Associated Neurocognitive Disorders (HAND). Older adults living with HIV also experience the effects of stigma, trauma, loneliness, social isolation, grief, and loss.

According to HIV.gov, older adults living with HIV-Associated Neurocognitive Disorders (HAND) may experience deficits in attention, language, motor skills, memory and other cognitive functions that can affect quality of life. Depression and psychological distress may also be experienced.

While there is no cure for HIV, it is treatable and older adults can manage this chronic health condition. Older adults living with HIV who stay in care and adhere to their medications can live long, healthy, and productive lives.

While the CDC doesn’t specifically call on older adults over 65 to be tested for HIV, advocates and healthcare providers recommend anyone who has engaged in HIV risk behaviors, regardless of age, get tested.



​Evidence-Based Programs

Chronic Disease Self-Management Program (CDSMP) - Is an Evidence-Based Program (EBP) that holds small group classes that are highly participative, where mutual support and success build the participants' confidence in their ability to manage their health and maintain active and fulfilling lives. This program is available to PA's AAA network under the Self-Management Resource Center (SMRC) license. This is offered at 41 AAAs across 54 counties according to the AAAs 2024-2025 Health & Wellness Annual Plans. HIV is a chronic condition that can be addressed during the workshop sessions.



Chronic Disease Self-Management Small Group - SMRC - Self-Management Resource Center

Aging Well with HIV (AWHIV) - This is a new workshop developed for older adults living with HIV. Mutual support and success build participants’ confidence in their ability to manage their health and maintain active and fulfilling lives. Each participant is guided to tailor the workshop content to their own needs.

Aging Well with HIV is currently offered virtually by the Philadelphia Corporation for Aging. Residents living with HIV are welcome and encouraged to participate.

Learn more about Aging Well with HIV. Find this program and other self-management programs on the PDA Aging Programs Calendar.

HIV Testing



Since 2006, the CDC has recommended that everyone between the ages of 13 and 64 get tested for HIV at least once as part of routine health care. In 2013, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force supported the CDC's recommendation by making HIV screening a "Grade A" recommendation. This means that routine screening for HIV is covered by most private and public insurance. The Affordable Care Act (ACA) also requires that Grade A recommendations be covered by private insurance without cost sharing. For this reason, DOH encourages you to discuss routine HIV testing with your primary healthcare provider as a standard of care.

The only way to be sure about your HIV status is to get an HIV test. Knowing your HIV status gives you powerful information to keep you and your partner(s) healthy. A variety of testing technologies such as blood-based, oral-based, oral fluid-based, and rapid testing are used.

Living with undiagnosed HIV compromises the immune system and increases the probability of transmitting HIV to others. Routine testing ensures that HIV is diagnosed promptly and that individuals who receive a positive test can be referred to an HIV care specialist who can prescribe the medications to effectively treat HIV.

Find an HIV test in Pennsylvania.

HIV Services



The PA Department of Health, Division of HIV Disease, works with community partners to ensure that a full array of HIV prevention and care services are available and accessible throughout the Commonwealth for people infected with, and affected by, HIV and AIDS and those at-risk for contracting HIV. The Division is organized into three program sections: the Prevention Section, the Care Section, and the Special Pharmaceutical Benefits Program (SPBP). Learn the details of services provided under each section.



For help with enrolling in the SPBP, consumers may also call the Department of Aging’s PACE prescription assistance program at 1-800-225-7223.



HIV Transmission



HIV is transmitted through bodily fluids and is most often contracted through sexual intercourse or sharing needles/syringes or other drug injection equipment.

HIV transmission occurs when these fluids enter into the bloodstream of an HIV-negative person through a mucous membrane, open cuts or sores, or by direct injection.

Learn how HIV is and is NOT transmitted.

HIV Prevention Strategies



If you have HIV, there are strategies you can use to reduce the risk of transmitting HIV to others. Abstaining (not having sexual intercourse), using a condom the right way every time you have sex, using new or clean syringes and injection equipment every time you inject, are all tools to reduce the risk of transmission. The use of condoms is highly effective in preventing HIV and other sexually transmitted diseases.

Individuals who have tested negative for HIV may be prescribed PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) to reduce their risk of getting HIV if they are exposed to the virus. There are FDA-approved daily medications for PrEP. Talk to a medical professional to see if PrEP could be right for you.

Learn more about PrEP.



HIV-negative individuals who believe they have been exposed to HIV in the past 72 hours may be prescribed PEP (post-exposure prophylaxis) by their healthcare provider or at an emergency room. PEP is intended only for emergency use.

Learn more about PEP.​