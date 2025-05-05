Domain 1: Outdoor Spaces and Buildings

Aging Our Way, PA Tactic 56:

Increase the availability of adaptive facilities and equipment in parks and community spaces, including adult changing tables and park benches.

Overview:

Accessible and adaptive facilities and equipment in parks and community spaces are crucial to ensuring that people of all ages and abilities have access to the benefits of the outdoors. Access to the outdoors promotes a myriad of health benefits as we age, including reducing risk of heart disease and diabetes, improving mental wellbeing, and sustaining memory. The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) has included this initiative in its Statewide Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan (SCORP). DCNR works with state park offices, regional stakeholders, and “Friends of” Park groups to secure funding for such projects.

The PA Parks and Forests Foundation (PPFF) is one of DCNR’s most important partners in this work. They fund and promote adaptive and accessible facilities in Pennsylvania’s state forests and parks so that all visitors can enjoy their time outside. Local municipalities can help to identify recreation and outdoor environments, utilize community members in planning, and ensure that they are safe spaces in their communities.

Recommended Localized Tactics:

Connect Park administrators with staff from nursing facilities, independent living centers, Village to Village Network communities, Centers for Independent Living, etc. to ensure that they are making the best investments when it comes to adaptative and accessibility upgrades.

Work with parks, “friends of” groups, and statewide resources such as PA Parks and Forests Foundation and DCNR to survey local parks and assess existing resources, survey promising opportunities, and identify positive interventions to improve accessibility. Be sure to involve older adults and people with disabilities in your planning decisions.

Reference demonstrably successful examples of accessibility infrastructure, including the accessible trails at R.B. Winter, accessible fishing areas at Buchanon State Forest, the ADA picnic area at Nockamixon State Park, and the Camping Beach at Gifford Pinchot State Park.

Identify and involve older adults and people with disabilities in outdoor recreation planning and projects, and work with professionals who have experience serving these populations, including engineers, landscape architects, educators, and others.

Key Players and Partners:

DCNR: Provides funding for state, local, and municipal outdoor recreation infrastructure projects through the Community Conservation Partnerships Program (C2P2) grant. Provides staff support, resource connection, and technical assistance. Provides accessible information on state parks and forests, including accessibility amenities.

PPFF: Non-profit that coordinates “Friends of” Park” groups statewide, drives private and philanthropic donations for outdoor recreation, and supports outdoor recreation accessibility projects through their “Outdoors for Everyone” program.

Area Agencies on Aging: Support older Pennsylvanians at the local level through core home- and community-based services, including many Senior Community Centers (SCCs).

Centers for Independent Living: Support Pennsylvanians living with disabilities at the local level and act as a community resource for accessibility.

Libraries: Act as a hub of information, resources, social interaction, and learning for communities.

Resources:

Statewide Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan (SCORP) – comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan for Pennsylvania by DCNR.

Guide to Keeping Older Adults Connected to Nature - toolkit designed to help older adults find meaningful connections with nature, created in partnership by DCNR, DOH, and PDA.

Examples:

PPFF Works with various volunteer organizations around the Commonwealth on projects to increase accessibility for older Pennsylvanians in State Parks and Forrest such as:

Accessible hiking trails (benches, paving, etc.) at R.B. Winter State Park

Accessible Fishing Areas in Buchanon State Forrest

ADA/Aging access picnic areas at Nockamixon State Park

Accessible camping/easy access beach areas at Gifford Pinchot State Park

Outdoor Photography Program of Parks than then moves “inside” at local libraries (i.e. Waynesboro, Pa library and local park system

PA Council on Aging Contact:

Rob Wonderling, rob@arenastrategic.ai