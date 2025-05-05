Aging Our Way, PA Tactic 116

Evaluate the inclusion and engagement of older adults and people with disabilities in Metropolitan Planning Organizations (MPOs) and Regional Planning Organizations (RPOs) to advance aging and disability equity.

Overview:

Metropolitan and Rural Planning Organizations (MPOs and RPOs) are local planning organizations responsible for regional planning and programming for all modes of transportation, including roads, rails, bicycle paths, sidewalks, and more. Pennsylvania’s MPOs/RPOs work closely with the PA Department of Transportation (PennDOT) to create Public Participation Plans that ensure inclusive engagement for all segments of the population, including older residents. The Commonwealth has its own Public Participation Plan, and each MPO/RPO has a regional Public Participation Plan.

As our older population grows, it is vital that older people are included in the transportation planning process to ensure that transportation options meet our changing needs. Regional Public Participation Plans are the appropriate avenue to create clear pathways for older adults to engage in the important work of the MPOS/RPOs.

Recommended Localized Tactics:

Update regional Public Participation Plans to include older adults as a specific priority population for inclusion and engagement

Encourage MPOs/RPOs to establish or improve outreach partnerships with organizations that focus on older adults to increase awareness of planning processes and provide invitations to participate

Include successful engagement of older residents as a component of MPO/RPO evaluation

Key Players and Partners:

Directors of MPOs and RPOs

Senior planning staff

County Commissioners and Municipal Leaders

PA State Representatives and PA State Senators

Aging Service Providers – Area Agencies on Aging, Senior Community Centers, Retirement communities, Long-Term-Care facilities

Regional Council on Aging members

Resources:

Pennsylvania’s Statewide Public Participation Plan provides an overview of the current landscape, including the role and relationship of MPOs/RPOs in the planning process.

Regional Public Participation Plans can be found on the website of each MPO/RPO – a statewide map can be found on the TalkPA Transportation website.

Contact information for your MPO/RPO can be found on the PennDOT website.

Examples:

The Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission (DVRPC) maintains a Public Participation Task Force. The task force’s mission is to involve residents of all backgrounds in regional planning, facilitate discussions on timely issues, provide communities with technical knowledge and resources, and strengthen the DVRPC’s public outreach. For peer support in developing an effective and inclusive public engagement strategies, reach out to Shoshana Akins at sakins@dvrpc.org.

The Administration for Community Living’s Transit Planning 4 All program created a portfolio of best practices and case studies that MPOs/RPOs can use to better serve older adults as they increase engagement.

PA Council on Aging Contact:

Tom Davenport, jdavenport@zoominternet.net