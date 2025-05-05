Transportation Tactic Profiles
While most Americans do drive, nearly all of us will experience a time when driving isn’t an option. The transportation domain addresses traffic calming, active transportation, public transit options, medical transport, sidewalks, and more, to ensure safety and mobility for drivers and non-drivers alike.
Aging Our Way, PA Tactic 111
Provide resources to modernize the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) van program and develop a fleet replacement schedule.
Overview:
Regardless of geography, there is a dearth of qualified volunteers to drive vans to get veterans to medical appointments and to maintain and replace vehicles on an efficient schedule. The Federal Department of Veterans Affairs funds and regulates most of the program with limited state financial support.
The Department of Military and Veteran Affairs (DMVA) has done marketing and communications via their regional offices and health care facilities. To address additional funding needs, the PA DMVA officials have had preliminary legislative discussions to have a portion of revenue from future mass transit funding initiatives be earmarked in support of the van program.
Opportunities to identify and secure additional volunteers and advocacy for funding and additional resources can be developed within local communities.
Recommended Localized Tactics:
- Work with Community Colleges for a credited (volunteer hours) course for students to be deployed in the community
- Leverage local government employees with CDL’s and/or local school distinct school bus companies for a “local pool” of volunteer drivers or off-peak volunteers
- Explore regional Council of Governments (COGS) to determine if there are competitive pricing and improved vehicle maintenance opportunities as compared to the Federal GSA program
- Leverage the current Federal predictive maintenance model to develop an integrated predictive veteran patient scheduling model that would be localized based on the number of veterans per county and per patient per visit use per year.
- Advocate for dedicated funding for the DAV van program as part of proposed mass transit funding legislation.
Key Players and Partners:
- Travis Davis, PA Department of Military Affairs - Oversees Van Program
- Pennsylvania Council of Government Association (COGS)
- Pennsylvania Community College Association
- Pennsylvania School Bus Drivers Association
- PA State Association of Township Supervisors (PSATS)
Resources:
- DAV Van Program – provides an overview of the program and volunteer recruitment copy.
- Volunteers of America – support for veterans and their families
- Veterans Coalition of PA – a resource for veterans and their families
- VA Center for Development and Civic Engagement – info on the Volunteer Transportation Network
Examples:
- In 2022, the DMVA proposed establishing Papa Pals as a Medicaid-reimbursable program to support veterans statewide in transportation, homecare, and social connection. While the program was never established, it may be beneficial to review for planning purposes. For more information, reach out to Rob Wonderling at rob@arenastrategic.ai.
PA Council on Aging Contact:
Rob Wonderling, rob@arenastrategic.ai
Aging Our Way, PA Tactic 116
Evaluate the inclusion and engagement of older adults and people with disabilities in Metropolitan Planning Organizations (MPOs) and Regional Planning Organizations (RPOs) to advance aging and disability equity.
Overview:
Metropolitan and Rural Planning Organizations (MPOs and RPOs) are local planning organizations responsible for regional planning and programming for all modes of transportation, including roads, rails, bicycle paths, sidewalks, and more. Pennsylvania’s MPOs/RPOs work closely with the PA Department of Transportation (PennDOT) to create Public Participation Plans that ensure inclusive engagement for all segments of the population, including older residents. The Commonwealth has its own Public Participation Plan, and each MPO/RPO has a regional Public Participation Plan.
As our older population grows, it is vital that older people are included in the transportation planning process to ensure that transportation options meet our changing needs. Regional Public Participation Plans are the appropriate avenue to create clear pathways for older adults to engage in the important work of the MPOS/RPOs.
Recommended Localized Tactics:
- Update regional Public Participation Plans to include older adults as a specific priority population for inclusion and engagement
- Encourage MPOs/RPOs to establish or improve outreach partnerships with organizations that focus on older adults to increase awareness of planning processes and provide invitations to participate
- Include successful engagement of older residents as a component of MPO/RPO evaluation
Key Players and Partners:
- Directors of MPOs and RPOs
- Senior planning staff
- County Commissioners and Municipal Leaders
- PA State Representatives and PA State Senators
- Aging Service Providers – Area Agencies on Aging, Senior Community Centers, Retirement communities, Long-Term-Care facilities
- Regional Council on Aging members
Resources:
- Pennsylvania’s Statewide Public Participation Plan provides an overview of the current landscape, including the role and relationship of MPOs/RPOs in the planning process.
- Regional Public Participation Plans can be found on the website of each MPO/RPO – a statewide map can be found on the TalkPA Transportation website.
- Contact information for your MPO/RPO can be found on the PennDOT website.
Examples:
The Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission (DVRPC) maintains a Public Participation Task Force. The task force’s mission is to involve residents of all backgrounds in regional planning, facilitate discussions on timely issues, provide communities with technical knowledge and resources, and strengthen the DVRPC’s public outreach. For peer support in developing an effective and inclusive public engagement strategies, reach out to Shoshana Akins at sakins@dvrpc.org.
The Administration for Community Living’s Transit Planning 4 All program created a portfolio of best practices and case studies that MPOs/RPOs can use to better serve older adults as they increase engagement.
PA Council on Aging Contact:
Tom Davenport, jdavenport@zoominternet.net
Aging Our Way, PA Tactic 117:
Increase awareness and utilization of the PennDOT Local Technical Assistance Program (LTAP).
Overview:
The PA Department of Transportation’s (PennDOT’s) Local Technical Assistance Program (LTAP) provides program oversight, training and technical assistance to municipal officials and employees. The LTAP Advisory Committee is a statewide group that provides input, feedback, and direction on the resources and training that LTAP provides.
The LTAP assists municipalities in the effective use of funds to construct, maintain and reconstruct areas of neighborhood road safety including ADA curb ramps, paving, pedestrian crosswalks, winter maintenance and traffic signals. Other LTAP programs also benefit older adults, such as road safety audits.
With more older adults choosing to remain at home, working to feel safe, and understanding the agencies who impact this work will allow for better understanding and coordination in the transportation arena.
Recommended Localized Tactics:
- Encourage municipalities to reach out to LTAP to access support for programs that support older adults, such as road safety audits.
- Encourage municipal employees to participate in the LTAP’s ROADS Scholar program.
- Establish or increase relationship between local planning staff and LTAP staff to improve local ability to take advantage of technical assistance offerings.
- Communicate the results of any LTAP projects to communities to improve public understanding of the program’s positive impact.
Key Players and Partners:
- Directors and staff of Metropolitan Planning Organizations (MPOs) and Rural Planning Organizations (RPOs)
- LTAP staff and technical experts
- Community members, through public participation in the activities of MPOs/RPOs
Resources:
- LTAP Program: Provides municipalities with information about how to access LTAP programming, including courses and specialized assistance.
- PennDOT Municipal Resources Program: Supports municipalities through recorded webinars, tech sheets, and printable materials.
Examples:
The Lehigh Valley Planning Commission partners with PennDOT to provide LTAP programming to municipalities within their planning jurisdiction. The Commission lists all available free classes on their website.
PA Council on Aging Contact:
Tom Davenport, jdavenport@zoominternet.net
Aging Our Way, PA Tactic 105
Increase awareness of existing safe driving education programs.
Overview:
The PA Department of Transportation (PennDOT) offers a series of booklets for medical professionals, older adults, and caregivers to assess safe driving. These materials are distributed at senior expos, senior centers, and other community locations, and promoted through social media/partners. There are also a variety of programs sponsored by AAA or AARP that could reach more older adults and benefit drivers by increasing driver confidence and decreasing older adult insurance rates.
Local governments can engage with these existing programs to enhance outreach, offer resources in multiple languages, introduce other community partners to these resources, identify barriers and create other appropriate opportunities to provide safe driving education.
Recommended Localized Tactics:
- List PennDOT’s materials and resources on municipal, county, and police department websites and on social media.
- Train first responders, including EMS, police officers, and firefighters on emergency contact program and yellow dot program and encourage older adults to participate in these programs.
- Encourage connections between PennDOT and local partners, such as Age-Friendly Community Coalitions.
- Identify ways to enhance and support current programs
Key Players and Partners:
- PennDOT staff that attend senior expos and put info on the PennDOT website
- AAA/Senior Centers and partners hosting senior expos
- Municipal Services Group in PennDOT District Offices along with local 911 coordinators/police/fire and EMS.
- Age Friendly communities, regional aging advocacy groups and local libraries
- Organizations or agencies that provide translation services to produce booklets in other languages
Resources:
Resources offered through PennDOT:
- Older, Wiser, Safer: A Senior Driver’s Guide
- Helping Older Drivers Stay Safe: A Guide for Family & Friends
- What to Expect When My Medical Condition Has Been Reported to PennDOT
- Mature Driver Improvement Course
- Yellow Dot Program - alerts first responders to check your glove compartment to get vital information in case of a crash.
Other Resources:
Examples:
- Carfit - The safety press officer for eight counties in South Central PA held programs at local senior centers. They played games to make the learning fun and educated seniors about Carfit and then followed up with scheduled appointments for Carfit.
- White Rose Senior Center in York County collaborated with the State Police, Center for Traffic Safety, Insurance companies, and the PA Department of Aging.
PCoA Contact:
Shawna Sanders, smbpsc@gmail.com