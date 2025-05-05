Options for Respite Care

Adult Day Centers provide a safe and supervised place for older adults and those with conditions like dementia or Parkinson’s Disease. They offer personal care, nursing, social services, activities, meals, and emergency care. Some centers also provide physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and other medical services. These centers help support caregivers by offering an alternative to living in a care facility. Contact an Adult Day Center near you to see if you qualify for services.

For individuals who are eligible for Medicare and Medicaid, the LIFE (Living Independence for the Elderly) program is another option that supports that meet the health and personal needs of the individual. Locate a LIFE program near you to learn more about cost and services.

The Caregiver Support Program (CSP) provides respite opportunities for enrolled caregivers. All eligible caregivers are encouraged to apply:

Caregivers 18+ caring for an older adult with Alzheimer’s Disease or related disorders

Caregivers/grandparents/relatives 55+ caring for children under 18

Caregivers 55+ caring for an adult with a disability

For grandparents raising grandchildren, childcare and other resources for children, provide respite. Contact your local Area Agency on Aging to see if you qualify for CSP.

In other cases, personal care homes, nursing facilities, hospice services, and direct care workers can provide respite for occasions like vacation and medical procedures.