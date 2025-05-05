Apply for ​​Senior Community Center Grants

2025-2026 Grant Announcement
The Pennsylvania Department of Aging (PDA) is pleased to announce $2 million in new competitive grant funding opportunities for Pennsylvania’s Senior Community Centers (SCCs) in fiscal year 2025-2026.
Grant funding opportunities are intended for enhancements to increase participation and programming, attract a new generation of older adults, and enable Senior Community Centers to provide a safe and healthy environment for their participants.
This funding opportunity is only open to Pennsylvania SCCs with an existing, contractual relationship with an Area Agency on Aging in accordance with Aging Program Directive #96-04-01 reported as of October 1, 2025.
How to Apply
All applications and required documentation must be submitted electronically through the Commonwealth’s Electronic Single Application (ESA) system no later than 5 p.m. Friday, January 9, 2026.
Any application materials not received through the ESA system by the deadline will not be considered.
Electronic Single Application Help Documents
- 2025-2026 PDA SCC Application Submission Instructions (PDF)
- Electronic Single Application (ESA) System
- ESA Help Documents
For technical assistance with the ESA System please email egrantshelp@pa.gov or call (833) 448-0647.
Deadlines
- The grant application period opens 8:00 a.m. on Monday, December 1, 2025.
- All applications and application materials must be received electronically through the ESA system no later than 5 p.m. Friday, January 9, 2026.
- All required application documents are available for download through the ESA system.
Questions?
Contact Robert Cherry at rocherry@pa.gov or SCCgrants@pa.gov. You may also call 717-772-2551 for questions or assistance regarding the PDA Senior Community Center Grant Program.