Apply for ​​Senior Community Center Grants

2025-2026 Grant Announcement

The Pennsylvania Department of Aging (PDA) is pleased to announce $2 million in new competitive grant funding opportunities for Pennsylvania’s Senior Community Centers (SCCs) in fiscal year 2025-2026.

Grant funding opportunities are intended for enhancements to increase participation and programming, attract a new generation of older adults, and enable Senior Community Centers to provide a safe and healthy environment for their participants.

This funding opportunity is only open to Pennsylvania SCCs with an existing, contractual relationship with an Area Agency on Aging in accordance with Aging Program Directive #96-04-01 reported as of October 1, 2025.