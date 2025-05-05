About the Alzheimer’s, Dementia and Related Disorders Office

The ADRD Office will play a vital role in leading Pennsylvania’s statewide response to Alzheimer's dementia and related disorders. The Office will oversee the implementation and subsequent updates of the Pennsylvania State Plan, provide strategic direction and support to the Advisory Committee, and collaborate with other state and local agencies and community organizations to improve services and resources for individuals and families affected by ADRD.

ADRD Advisory Committee

The Advisory Committee was created under Act 111 of 2024. The Committee’s goals are to support and advise on statewide efforts to reduce the burden of ADRD through risk reduction strategies, promotion of early detection and diagnosis, support for caregivers and families, and strengthening community-clinical linages.