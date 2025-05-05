Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    About Us

    Alzheimer’s, Dementia and Related Disorders Office

    In October 2024, Governor Josh Shapiro signed Senate 840, now Act 111 of 2024, which created the first Alzheimer’s, Dementia and Related Disorders (ADRD) Office in the Commonwealth’s history.  The Pennsylvania Department of Aging provides oversight for this Office.

    About the Alzheimer’s, Dementia and Related Disorders Office

    The ADRD Office will play a vital role in leading Pennsylvania’s statewide response to Alzheimer's dementia and related disorders. The Office will oversee the implementation and subsequent updates of the Pennsylvania State Plan, provide strategic direction and support to the Advisory Committee, and collaborate with other state and local agencies and community organizations to improve services and resources for individuals and families affected by ADRD.

    ADRD Advisory Committee

    The Advisory Committee was created under Act 111 of 2024. The Committee’s goals are to support and advise on statewide efforts to reduce the burden of ADRD through risk reduction strategies, promotion of early detection and diagnosis, support for caregivers and families, and strengthening community-clinical linages.

    Attend a Meeting

    The Alzheimer’s, Dementia and Related Disorders Advisory Committee meetings will begin at 8:00 a.m.  They will be held on Microsoft Teams unless otherwise specified.

    Please contact the ADRD Office at 717-783-1550 or via email at ADRDoffice@pa.gov for the following:

    • Request a link to the virtual meetings
    • Request accommodations as provided for in the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990
    • Make inquiries about the Office of Alzheimer’s, Dementia and Related Disorders Advisory Committee business

    Meeting Resources

    Membership

    Senator Wayne Langerholc Jr.

    Senate Aging & Youth Committee Republican Chairperson

    Senator Maria Collett
    Senate Aging & Youth Committee Democratic Chairperson

    Representative Maureen Madden
    House Aging & Older Adult Services Committee Democratic Chairperson

    Representative Steven Mentzer
    House Aging & Older Adult Services Committee Republican Chairperson

    Jason Kavulich, Secretary of Aging

    Dr. Debra Bogen, Secretary of Health

    Dr. Val Arkoosh, Secretary of Human Services

    Nancy Walker, Secretary of Labor & Industry

    Tom Snedden, Director of PACE
    PA Department of Aging

    Bureau Director representing the Pharmaceutical Assistance Contract for the Elderly Program (PACE)

    Melanie Titzel, Ph.D., Engagement Officer
    LECOM Institute for Successful Aging

    Pennsylvania Council on Aging member; Erie County

    Victoria Bayle
    Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Pennsylvania board member/living with Alzheimer’s, Erie County

    An individual living with Alzheimer’s Dementia or a related disorder  representative

    Amanda Neatrour, Owner
    Lewis Neatrour Group Allegheny County

     Alzheimer’s, Dementia or a related disorder  family caregiver representative

    Julieanne Steinbacher, Esq., CELA
    Steinbacher, Goodall & Yurchak; Lycoming County

    Attorney providing legal representation to older adults with cognitive diseases and related disorder

    Julia Wood, MOT, OTR/L, Director of Professional & Community Education
    Lewy Body Dementia Association; Montgomery County

    Older adult advocate representative

    Matthew Sharp, MSS, Advocacy Manager
    The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration; Philadelphia

    Older adult advocate representative

    Anneliese Perry, MS, NHA, CECM, Program Manager/State Coordinator
    Jewish Healthcare Foundation/Dementia Friendly Pennsylvania; Allegheny County

    Older adult advocate representative

    Krishnankutty (Krish) Sathian, MBBS, Ph.D., Professor and Chair of the Department of Neurology
    Penn State Health; Dauphin County

    Physician experienced in diagnosing and treating Alzheimer's, Dementia and related disorders

    David Wolk, MD, Professor of Neurology
    University of Pennsylvania; Philadelphia

    Alzheimer's, Dementia and related disorders research representative

    Oscar Lopez, MD, Professor of Neurology
    University of Pittsburgh; Allegheny County

    Alzheimer's, Dementia and related disorders research representative

     Jennifer Haeussler-Barnhart, Administrator
    Montgomery County Office of Aging Services (Area Agency on Aging)

    Area Agencies on Aging representative

    Jennifer Jordan, Vice President, Equity and Behavioral Health
    The Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania

    Hospitals and health systems representative

    Megan Barbour, Director, Advocacy and Government Affairs
    PA Health Care Association

    Long-term care facility representative

    Katie Noss, BSN, RN, Director of Clinical Operations
    Pennsylvania Association of Community Health Centers

    Community health centers in rural and urban communities representative

    Helen Schmid, MBA
    Telespond Senior Services, Inc.; Lackawanna County

    Older adult day living centers representative

    Daniel Drake, CEO & President
    Trinity Health Care; Chester County

    LIFE providers representative

    Jignesh Sheth MD, MPH, FACP, Senior Vice President/Chief Operations and Strategy Officer
    The Wright Center for Community Health; Lackawanna County

    Federally qualified health center representative

    Todd Goldberg, MD, Chief of Geriatrics
    Jefferson-Abington Hospital; Montgomery County

    Pennsylvania Society for post-acute and long-term care medicine representative

    Michael Galvan, Director of State Affairs
    Alzheimer's Association of Greater Pennsylvania

    Association dedicated to Alzheimer's care, support and research representative

    Upcoming Meetings

    Advisory Committee meetings will be held quarterly. Tentative dates:

    February 12, 2026

    May 14, 2026

    August 13, 2026

    Additional Information

    Committee Bylaws

    Additional Resources

    The Department of Aging’s ADRD efforts in Pennsylvania has evolved steadily, reflecting the growing public health impact of dementia.

    • 2014: Pennsylvania published its first State Plan for ADRD in response to the federal National Alzheimer’s Project Act. This plan outlined key goals to improve awareness, access to care, workforce training, and support for caregivers.
    • 2018: I the Pennsylvania Department of Aging announced the formation of an Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Disorders Task Force. The Task Force was created to assist the Department with advancing State Plan objectives within its scope.

    Virtual Forum

    Each year the Pennsylvania Department of Aging holds a virtual forum in November. 

    Recordings:

    • Caregiver Support Program – The program aims to alleviate the stresses associated with caregiving by focusing on the well-being of the caregiver. The Caregiver Support Program provides access to respite care, addresses the need for formal and informal supports, and provides financial reimbursement for out-of-pocket costs associated with caregiving-related services and supplies.

    • PA CareKit – A collection of tools, information, and support to help caregivers learn more, plan ahead, or catch your breath. 

    To best prepare frontline workers for detecting, assisting and supporting Pennsylvanians with Alzheimer's disease and related disorders, the Department of Health updates resources on an annual basis to provide information in one place in accordance with Act 9.

    Alzheimer's Disease and Related Disorders - Provider Resources | Department of Health | Commonwealth of Pennsylvania