About the Alzheimer’s, Dementia and Related Disorders Office
The ADRD Office will play a vital role in leading Pennsylvania’s statewide response to Alzheimer's dementia and related disorders. The Office will oversee the implementation and subsequent updates of the Pennsylvania State Plan, provide strategic direction and support to the Advisory Committee, and collaborate with other state and local agencies and community organizations to improve services and resources for individuals and families affected by ADRD.
ADRD Advisory Committee
The Advisory Committee was created under Act 111 of 2024. The Committee’s goals are to support and advise on statewide efforts to reduce the burden of ADRD through risk reduction strategies, promotion of early detection and diagnosis, support for caregivers and families, and strengthening community-clinical linages.
Attend a Meeting
The Alzheimer’s, Dementia and Related Disorders Advisory Committee meetings will begin at 8:00 a.m. They will be held on Microsoft Teams unless otherwise specified.
Please contact the ADRD Office at 717-783-1550 or via email at ADRDoffice@pa.gov for the following:
- Request a link to the virtual meetings
- Request accommodations as provided for in the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990
- Make inquiries about the Office of Alzheimer’s, Dementia and Related Disorders Advisory Committee business
Meeting Resources
Membership
Senator Wayne Langerholc Jr.
Senate Aging & Youth Committee Republican Chairperson
Senator Maria Collett
Senate Aging & Youth Committee Democratic Chairperson
Representative Maureen Madden
House Aging & Older Adult Services Committee Democratic Chairperson
Representative Steven Mentzer
House Aging & Older Adult Services Committee Republican Chairperson
Jason Kavulich, Secretary of Aging
Dr. Debra Bogen, Secretary of Health
Dr. Val Arkoosh, Secretary of Human Services
Nancy Walker, Secretary of Labor & Industry
Tom Snedden, Director of PACE
PA Department of Aging
Bureau Director representing the Pharmaceutical Assistance Contract for the Elderly Program (PACE)
Melanie Titzel, Ph.D., Engagement Officer
LECOM Institute for Successful Aging
Pennsylvania Council on Aging member; Erie County
Victoria Bayle
Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Pennsylvania board member/living with Alzheimer’s, Erie County
An individual living with Alzheimer’s Dementia or a related disorder representative
Amanda Neatrour, Owner
Lewis Neatrour Group Allegheny County
Alzheimer’s, Dementia or a related disorder family caregiver representative
Julieanne Steinbacher, Esq., CELA
Steinbacher, Goodall & Yurchak; Lycoming County
Attorney providing legal representation to older adults with cognitive diseases and related disorder
Julia Wood, MOT, OTR/L, Director of Professional & Community Education
Lewy Body Dementia Association; Montgomery County
Older adult advocate representative
Matthew Sharp, MSS, Advocacy Manager
The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration; Philadelphia
Older adult advocate representative
Anneliese Perry, MS, NHA, CECM, Program Manager/State Coordinator
Jewish Healthcare Foundation/Dementia Friendly Pennsylvania; Allegheny County
Older adult advocate representative
Krishnankutty (Krish) Sathian, MBBS, Ph.D., Professor and Chair of the Department of Neurology
Penn State Health; Dauphin County
Physician experienced in diagnosing and treating Alzheimer's, Dementia and related disorders
David Wolk, MD, Professor of Neurology
University of Pennsylvania; Philadelphia
Alzheimer's, Dementia and related disorders research representative
Oscar Lopez, MD, Professor of Neurology
University of Pittsburgh; Allegheny County
Alzheimer's, Dementia and related disorders research representative
Jennifer Haeussler-Barnhart, Administrator
Montgomery County Office of Aging Services (Area Agency on Aging)
Area Agencies on Aging representative
Jennifer Jordan, Vice President, Equity and Behavioral Health
The Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania
Hospitals and health systems representative
Megan Barbour, Director, Advocacy and Government Affairs
PA Health Care Association
Long-term care facility representative
Katie Noss, BSN, RN, Director of Clinical Operations
Pennsylvania Association of Community Health Centers
Community health centers in rural and urban communities representative
Helen Schmid, MBA
Telespond Senior Services, Inc.; Lackawanna County
Older adult day living centers representative
Daniel Drake, CEO & President
Trinity Health Care; Chester County
LIFE providers representative
Jignesh Sheth MD, MPH, FACP, Senior Vice President/Chief Operations and Strategy Officer
The Wright Center for Community Health; Lackawanna County
Federally qualified health center representative
Todd Goldberg, MD, Chief of Geriatrics
Jefferson-Abington Hospital; Montgomery County
Pennsylvania Society for post-acute and long-term care medicine representative
Michael Galvan, Director of State Affairs
Alzheimer's Association of Greater Pennsylvania
Association dedicated to Alzheimer's care, support and research representative
Upcoming Meetings
Advisory Committee meetings will be held quarterly. Tentative dates:
February 12, 2026
May 14, 2026
August 13, 2026
Additional Information
Additional Resources
The Department of Aging’s ADRD efforts in Pennsylvania has evolved steadily, reflecting the growing public health impact of dementia.
- 2014: Pennsylvania published its first State Plan for ADRD in response to the federal National Alzheimer’s Project Act. This plan outlined key goals to improve awareness, access to care, workforce training, and support for caregivers.
- 2018: I the Pennsylvania Department of Aging announced the formation of an Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Disorders Task Force. The Task Force was created to assist the Department with advancing State Plan objectives within its scope.
Virtual Forum
Each year the Pennsylvania Department of Aging holds a virtual forum in November.
Recordings:
- Caregiver Support Program – The program aims to alleviate the stresses associated with caregiving by focusing on the well-being of the caregiver. The Caregiver Support Program provides access to respite care, addresses the need for formal and informal supports, and provides financial reimbursement for out-of-pocket costs associated with caregiving-related services and supplies.
- PA CareKit – A collection of tools, information, and support to help caregivers learn more, plan ahead, or catch your breath.
To best prepare frontline workers for detecting, assisting and supporting Pennsylvanians with Alzheimer's disease and related disorders, the Department of Health updates resources on an annual basis to provide information in one place in accordance with Act 9.
Alzheimer's Disease and Related Disorders - Provider Resources | Department of Health | Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
The Department of Aging is proud to work closely with community partners to support our work on ADRD.