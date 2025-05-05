45 CFR § 1321.27 (d) requires each State Plan must include a description of how greatest economic need and greatest social need are determined and addressed by specifying:

(1) How the State agency defines greatest economic need and greatest social need, which shall include the populations as set forth in the definitions of greatest economic need and greatest social need, as set forth in 45 CFR § 1321.3; and

(2) The methods the State agency will use to target services to such populations, including how OAA funds may be distributed to serve prioritized populations in accordance with requirements as set forth in 45 CFR § 1321.49 or 45 CFR § 1321.51, as appropriate.

“Greatest economic need” means “the need resulting from an income level at or below the Federal poverty level and as further defined by State and area plans based on local and individual factors, including geography and expenses” (45 CFR § 1321.3).

“Greatest social need” means the need caused by the following noneconomic factors as defined in 45 CFR § 1321.3.

A State agency’s response must establish how the State agency will:

(1) identify and consider populations in greatest economic need and greatest social need;

(2) describe how they target the identified the populations for service provision;

(3) establish priorities to serve one or more of the identified target populations, given limited availability of funds and other resources;

(4) establish methods for serving the prioritized populations; and

(5) use data to evaluate whether and how the prioritized populations are being served.

Response:

Throughout the planning process for the 2024-2028 State Plan on Aging, PDA has prioritized addressing the needs of older adults with the greatest economic and social need, as defined by the Older Americans Act (OAA) and 45 CFR § 1321.3.

"Greatest economic need" is defined as the need stemming from an income level at or below the federal poverty level, further considering local and individual factors, including geographic location and living expenses. "Greatest social need" refers to noneconomic factors that include physical and mental disabilities, language barriers, and cultural, social, or geographical isolation.

PDA used a comprehensive and data-driven approach to identify populations experiencing the greatest economic and social need. This process was informed by the work of the Intrastate Funding Formula (IFF) Advisory Committee, which convened meetings throughout 2024 and early 2025 to study Pennsylvania’s demographics and identify the populations that would most benefit from targeted services.

The committee, consisting of representatives from diverse stakeholder groups—including Area Agencies on Aging (AAAs), the Pennsylvania Association of Area Agencies on Aging (P4A), the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania, and others—collaborated with the University of Pittsburgh School of Public Health to analyze statewide and regional data. This analysis focused on key demographic factors, such as income levels, minority status, disability prevalence, rural residency, and language barriers. These factors were selected based on data availability and their alignment with the definitions of greatest economic and social need under the OAA.

The committee also received technical assistance from the Administration for Community Living (ACL) to identify the best available data sources, ensuring that the revised IFF would accurately reflect the demographic composition of the Commonwealth and target services to the populations most in need.

Reaching Pennsylvania’s diverse older adult population requires strategic outreach efforts. Pennsylvania’s 52 AAAs serve as the primary vehicle for implementing these efforts. Each AAA is tasked with using the data-driven insights from the IFF to develop targeted outreach programs that address the unique needs of the identified populations in their service areas.

Examples of targeted outreach strategies include:

Partnering with community-based organizations and groups to connect with racial and ethnic minority populations.

Providing culturally competent and language-accessible services for older adults with limited English proficiency.

Implementing rural outreach programs to address the isolation faced by older adults in geographically remote areas.

Expanding access to disability services, including home modifications and assistive technologies.

Collaborating with LGBTQ+ advocacy groups to create safe and inclusive services for older adults who identify as LGBTQ+.

Through these localized efforts, the aging network ensures that services are accessible and responsive to the specific needs of older adults across Pennsylvania, while maintaining alignment with the guiding principles of the OAA.

By leveraging the expertise of the IFF Advisory Committee and the outreach capacity of the 52 AAAs, the Pennsylvania Department of Aging is committed to addressing systemic inequities and improving the quality of life for older adults with the greatest economic and social need. This targeted and data-informed approach ensures that the 2024-2028 State Plan promotes equity, access, and inclusion for all older Pennsylvanians.