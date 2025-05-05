Amendment to the 2024-2028 Pennsylvania State Plan on Aging
The Pennsylvania Department of Aging is updating the 2024–2028 Pennsylvania State Plan on Aging to meet the requirements described by the 2024 Federal Final Rule of the Older Americans Act (OAA). These updates affect only certain sections of the plan’s Attachment B – Information Requirements and Federal Assurances – ensuring the plan remains fully compliant while continuing to reflect our commitment to serving older adults across the Commonwealth. All other parts of the State Plan remain unchanged and in effect.
Amendment B - Information Requirements and Federal Assurances
Background and Purpose
The Pennsylvania Department of Aging (PDA) is amending the 2024–2028 Pennsylvania State Plan on Aging to align with the 2024 Federal Final Rule implementing the Older Americans Act (OAA). The Final Rule introduced new requirements for State Plans that were not in effect when Pennsylvania’s current plan was developed and approved.
This amendment, submitted in accordance with 45 C.F.R. § 1321.31, updates only the sections of Attachment B – Information Requirements and Federal Assurances impacted by the new federal regulations. All other provisions of the 2024–2028 State Plan remain unchanged and in effect. These updates ensure the State Plan remains fully compliant with federal requirements and reflects our ongoing commitment to serving older adults across the Commonwealth.
The State Plan Amendment will be available for public review and comment for 30 calendar days in accordance with 45 C.F.R § 1321.29(C).
This amendment does not alter or replace portions of the 2024–2028 State Plan on Aging that remain consistent with federal requirements. All content in Attachment B not affected by the Federal Final Rule remains in full force and effect.
Only those sections of the Information Requirements narrative and related federal assurances that are addressed by the new Federal Final Rule are repealed and replaced with the following text. All other provisions in Attachment B remain unchanged.
Plan Documents
2024-2028 State Plan On Aging (PDF)
State Plan on Aging Approval Letter (PDF)
Information Requirements
45 CFR § 1321.27 (d) requires each State Plan must include a description of how greatest economic need and greatest social need are determined and addressed by specifying:
(1) How the State agency defines greatest economic need and greatest social need, which shall include the populations as set forth in the definitions of greatest economic need and greatest social need, as set forth in 45 CFR § 1321.3; and
(2) The methods the State agency will use to target services to such populations, including how OAA funds may be distributed to serve prioritized populations in accordance with requirements as set forth in 45 CFR § 1321.49 or 45 CFR § 1321.51, as appropriate.
“Greatest economic need” means “the need resulting from an income level at or below the Federal poverty level and as further defined by State and area plans based on local and individual factors, including geography and expenses” (45 CFR § 1321.3).
“Greatest social need” means the need caused by the following noneconomic factors as defined in 45 CFR § 1321.3.
A State agency’s response must establish how the State agency will:
(1) identify and consider populations in greatest economic need and greatest social need;
(2) describe how they target the identified the populations for service provision;
(3) establish priorities to serve one or more of the identified target populations, given limited availability of funds and other resources;
(4) establish methods for serving the prioritized populations; and
(5) use data to evaluate whether and how the prioritized populations are being served.
Response:
Throughout the planning process for the 2024-2028 State Plan on Aging, PDA has prioritized addressing the needs of older adults with the greatest economic and social need, as defined by the Older Americans Act (OAA) and 45 CFR § 1321.3.
"Greatest economic need" is defined as the need stemming from an income level at or below the federal poverty level, further considering local and individual factors, including geographic location and living expenses. "Greatest social need" refers to noneconomic factors that include physical and mental disabilities, language barriers, and cultural, social, or geographical isolation.
PDA used a comprehensive and data-driven approach to identify populations experiencing the greatest economic and social need. This process was informed by the work of the Intrastate Funding Formula (IFF) Advisory Committee, which convened meetings throughout 2024 and early 2025 to study Pennsylvania’s demographics and identify the populations that would most benefit from targeted services.
The committee, consisting of representatives from diverse stakeholder groups—including Area Agencies on Aging (AAAs), the Pennsylvania Association of Area Agencies on Aging (P4A), the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania, and others—collaborated with the University of Pittsburgh School of Public Health to analyze statewide and regional data. This analysis focused on key demographic factors, such as income levels, minority status, disability prevalence, rural residency, and language barriers. These factors were selected based on data availability and their alignment with the definitions of greatest economic and social need under the OAA.
The committee also received technical assistance from the Administration for Community Living (ACL) to identify the best available data sources, ensuring that the revised IFF would accurately reflect the demographic composition of the Commonwealth and target services to the populations most in need.
Reaching Pennsylvania’s diverse older adult population requires strategic outreach efforts. Pennsylvania’s 52 AAAs serve as the primary vehicle for implementing these efforts. Each AAA is tasked with using the data-driven insights from the IFF to develop targeted outreach programs that address the unique needs of the identified populations in their service areas.
Examples of targeted outreach strategies include:
- Partnering with community-based organizations and groups to connect with racial and ethnic minority populations.
- Providing culturally competent and language-accessible services for older adults with limited English proficiency.
- Implementing rural outreach programs to address the isolation faced by older adults in geographically remote areas.
- Expanding access to disability services, including home modifications and assistive technologies.
- Collaborating with LGBTQ+ advocacy groups to create safe and inclusive services for older adults who identify as LGBTQ+.
Through these localized efforts, the aging network ensures that services are accessible and responsive to the specific needs of older adults across Pennsylvania, while maintaining alignment with the guiding principles of the OAA.
By leveraging the expertise of the IFF Advisory Committee and the outreach capacity of the 52 AAAs, the Pennsylvania Department of Aging is committed to addressing systemic inequities and improving the quality of life for older adults with the greatest economic and social need. This targeted and data-informed approach ensures that the 2024-2028 State Plan promotes equity, access, and inclusion for all older Pennsylvanians.
45 CFR § 1321.27 (g):
Demonstration that the determination of greatest economic need and greatest social need specific to Native American persons is identified pursuant to communication among the State agency
30
and Tribes, Tribal organizations, and Native communities, and that the services provided under this part will be coordinated, where applicable, with the services provided under Title VI of the Act and that the State agency shall require area agencies to provide outreach where there are older Native Americans in any planning and service area, including those living outside of reservations and other Tribal lands.
Response:
PDA is committed to serving the needs of Native American older adults, including those who may also meet other greatest economic and social need criteria such as living below the federal poverty level, minority status, disability, rural isolation, or limited English proficiency. While Pennsylvania has no federally recognized tribes, the Aging Network will continue to engage with Tribes present in the state, including the Seneca Nation, and Native-serving organizations such as the United American Indians of the Delaware Valley.
The Department plans to engage tribal organizations and leaders in all future developments of the State Plan on Aging and Intrastate Funding Formula. Through ongoing communication with these groups, AAAs will assess needs and, where applicable, coordinate Title III and VII services. These efforts will ensure that Native American older adults, regardless of location, are identified, prioritized, and served in ways that address their economic and social risk factors.
OAA Section 307(a)(21):
The plan shall —
. . .
(B) provide an assurance that the State agency will pursue activities to increase access by older individuals who are Native Americans to all aging programs and benefits provided by the agency, including programs and benefits provided under this title, if applicable, and specify the ways in which the State agency intends to implement the activities.
45 CFR § 1321.53:
(a) For States where there are Title VI programs, the State agency’s policies and procedures, developed in coordination with the relevant Title VI program director(s), as set forth in § 1322.13(a), must explain how the State’s aging network, including area agencies and service providers, will coordinate with Title VI programs to ensure compliance with sections 306(a)(11)(B) (42 U.S.C. 3026(a)(11)(B)) and 307(a)(21)(A) (42 U.S.C. 3027(a)(21)(A)) of the Act. State agencies may meet these requirements through a Tribal consultation policy that includes Title VI programs.
(b) The policies and procedures set forth in (a) of this provision must at a minimum address:
(1) How the State’s aging network, including area agencies on aging and service providers, will provide outreach to Tribal elders and family caregivers regarding services for which they may be eligible under Title III and/or VII;
(2) The communication opportunities the State agency will make available to Title VI programs, to include Title III and other funding opportunities, technical assistance on how to apply for Title III and other funding opportunities, meetings, email distribution lists, presentations, and public hearings;
(3) The methods for collaboration on and sharing of program information and changes, including coordinating with area agencies and service providers where applicable;
(4) How Title VI programs may refer individuals who are eligible for Title III and/or VII services;
(5) How services will be provided in a culturally appropriate and trauma-informed manner; and
(6) Opportunities to serve on advisory councils, workgroups, and boards, including area agency advisory councils, as set forth in § 1321.63.
Response:
PDA is committed to increasing access by Native American older adults to all aging programs and benefits provided by the agency, including those under Titles III, VI, of the Older Americans Act (OAA), where applicable. While Pennsylvania has no federally recognized tribes, PDA engages with Tribes present in the state, such as the Seneca Nation, and Native-serving organizations, including the United American Indians of the Delaware Valley.
PDA will implement this assurance by:
- Outreach to Tribal Elders and Caregivers: Encourage all 52 AAAs to identify and conduct targeted outreach to Native American older adults and their caregivers, including those living outside Tribal lands, using culturally relevant materials and connections through Native-serving organizations.
- Communication Opportunities: Maintain contact with Native-serving organizations through stakeholder email distributions and invitations to public hearings.
- Collaboration and Referrals: Share program information and changes with Native-serving organizations and coordinate with AAAs to establish referral pathways for eligible individuals to access Title III and/or VII services.
- Culturally Appropriate Services: Ensure services are culturally appropriate and trauma-informed, informed by ongoing engagement with Native-serving organizations.
Through these efforts, PDA will strengthen coordination with Native communities and increase access to aging programs for Native American older adults across the Commonwealth
OAA Section 307(a)(14):
(14) The plan shall, with respect to the fiscal year preceding the fiscal year for which such plan is prepared—
(A) identify the number of low-income minority older individuals in the State, including the number of low income minority older individuals with limited English proficiency; and
(B) describe the methods used to satisfy the service needs of the low-income minority older individuals described in subparagraph (A), including the plan to meet the needs of low-income minority older individuals with limited English proficiency.
Response:
Based on the most recent U.S. Census and American Community Survey (ACS) data, approximately 80,000 low-income minority older adults live in Pennsylvania, of whom an estimated 23,248 speak English less than “very well.” According to ACS five-year estimates, 17,667 low-income minority adults age 60+ speak no English or speak it poorly.
PDA and the AAAs use demographic and service utilization data to identify the population and geographic distribution of low-income minority older adults, including those with limited English proficiency (LEP), in each Planning and Service Area (PSA). This information guides targeted outreach and service delivery.
To meet the needs of these populations, AAAs:
- Utilize translation and interpretation services to make services, programs, and outreach materials accessible in prevalent non-English languages.
- Translate outreach materials on health, wellness, and available services into languages such as Spanish and Mandarin in areas with high concentrations of LEP older adults.
- Conduct listening sessions in multiple languages during State Plan and Aging Our Way, PA engagement processes to ensure broad participation.
Additionally, the current Intrastate Funding Formula (IFF) gives significant weight to older adults living below the federal poverty level (FPL). PSAs with larger low-income older adult populations receive proportionately greater resources, enhancing their ability to serve low-income minority older adults and those with LEP.
OAA Section 307(a)(27):
(A) The plan shall include, at the election of the State, an assessment of how prepared the State is, under the State’s statewide service delivery model, for any anticipated change in the number of older individuals during the 10-year period following the fiscal year for which the plan is submitted.
(B) Such assessment may include—
(i) the projected change in the number of older individuals in the State;
(ii) an analysis of how such change may affect such individuals, including individuals with low incomes, individuals with greatest economic need, minority older individuals, older individuals residing in rural areas, and older individuals with limited English proficiency;
(iii) an analysis of how the programs, policies, and services provided by the State can be improved, including coordinating with area agencies on aging, and how resource levels can be adjusted to meet the needs of the changing population of older individuals in the State; and
(iv) an analysis of how the change in the number of individuals age 85 and older in the State is expected to affect the need for supportive services RESPONSE:
Shelf Stable, Pick-Up, Carry-Out, Drive-Through, or Similar Meals Using Title III Congregate Nutrition (C-1) Service Funding (Optional, only for States that elect to pursue this activity) 45 CFR § 1321.87(a)(1)(ii):
Title III C-1 funds may be used for shelf-stable, pick-up, carry-out, drive-through, or similar meals, subject to certain terms and conditions:
(A) Such meals must not exceed 25 percent of the funds expended by the State agency under Title III, part C-1, to be calculated based on the amount of Title III, part C-1 funds available after all transfers as set forth in 45 CFR § 1321.9(c)(2)(iii) are completed;
(B) Such meals must not exceed 25 percent of the funds expended by any area agency on aging under Title III, part C-1, to be calculated based on the amount of Title III, part C-1 funds available after all transfers as set forth in 45 CFR § 1321.9(c)(2)(iii) are completed;
(iii) Such meals are to be provided to complement the congregate meal program:
(A) During disaster or emergency situations affecting the provision of nutrition services;
34
(B) To older individuals who have an occasional need for such meal; and/or
(C) To older individuals who have a regular need for such meal, based on an individualized assessment, when targeting services to those in greatest economic need and greatest social need; and
45 CFR § 1321.27 (j):
If the State agency allows for Title III, part C-1 funds to be used as set forth in §1321.87(a)(1)(i), the State agency must include the following:
(1) Evidence, using participation projections based on existing data, that provision of such meals will enhance and not diminish the congregate meals program, and a commitment to monitor the impact on congregate meals program participation;
(2) Description of how provision of such meals will be targeted to reach those populations identified as in greatest economic need and greatest social need;
(3) Description of the eligibility criteria for service provision;
(4) Evidence of consultation with area agencies on aging, nutrition and other direct services providers, other stakeholders, and the general public regarding the provision of such meals; and
(5) Description of how provision of such meals will be coordinated with area agencies on aging, nutrition and other direct services providers, and other stakeholders.
Response:
Pennsylvania recognizes the urgent need to prepare for the growing number of older adults, which is why the Commonwealth launched Aging Our Way, PA, a 10-year multisector plan established by executive order. This plan ensures that programs, services, and infrastructure are equipped to meet the needs of a rapidly aging and increasingly diverse population.
Currently, approximately 25% of Pennsylvanians are age 60 or older; by 2030, this is projected to reach 33%. Growth will occur across urban and rural areas, with rural regions facing distinct challenges such as limited healthcare access, transportation barriers, and fewer social services. Pennsylvania’s older population also reflects diversity in income, race, culture, and language — with many living below the federal poverty level, identifying as minority, or having limited English proficiency. These intersecting factors require targeted approaches to address greatest economic and social need.
Over the next decade, Pennsylvania’s service delivery model will adapt by:
- Target resources to high-need areas: Pennsylvania introduced a new Intrastate Funding Formula that heavily weighs the number of low-income older adults within a PSA.
- Expand capacity for high-acuity needs: Pennsylvania will enhance long-term services and supports, caregiver assistance, and in-home supports to meet the growing needs of the 85+ population.
- Integrate technology: Pennsylvania will support the utilization and education of telehealth and other innovations to increase access for individuals with mobility or geographic barriers.
- Strengthen cross-sector collaboration: Pennsylvania will coordinate efforts among AAAs, healthcare providers, and community organizations for seamless service delivery.
- Enhance nutrition services: Grab and Go meals have become an effective means of providing nutrition services to older adults through Senior Community Centers (SCCs). Grab and Go meals are also commonly referred to as Carry-out, Take-out, or Drive-thru meals. Beginning October 1, 2025, in an effort to complement the traditional congregate meal program and reach more older adults, AAAs may continue to utilize this method of providing meals at no cost to eligible participants using Title III-C2, state, or local funds.
Through these strategies, Pennsylvania will remain responsive to changing demographics, address inequities in access, and ensure that older adults regardless of income, location, or background have the resources to age with health, dignity, and independence.
Nutrition services are set forth in Title III, part C of the OAA, which includes congregate meals (part C1), home delivered meals (part C2), nutrition education, nutrition counseling, and other nutrition services. In the final rule, nutrition services are set forth under part 1321, § 1321.87 Nutrition services. Other provisions of the rule include requirements that also apply to nutrition programs
Response:
Pennsylvania recognizes the need to modernize nutrition services in line with the Older Americans Act. Grab-and-Go meals - also called carry-out, take-out, or drive-through -have proven effective through Senior Community Centers, reducing barriers to participation while meeting dietary guidelines.
Beginning October 1, 2025, only Title III-C2, state, or local funds may be used for grab-and-go meals. Title III-C1 funds may not be used. AAAs must have written policies and procedures covering eligibility, meal quality, voluntary contributions, and equitable access.
This approach complements traditional congregate dining and ensures older Pennsylvanians continue to receive safe, accessible, and nutritionally sound meals.
45 CFR Part 1324, Subpart A: How the State agency will coordinate with the State Long-Term Care Ombudsman and allocate and use funds for the Ombudsman program under Title III and VII, as set forth in 45 CFR part 1324, subpart A.
Response:
PDA, as the State Unit on Aging, recognizes the independence of the Office of the State Long-Term Care Ombudsman and ensures that the SLTCO has the authority and capacity to carry out all mandated functions on behalf of individuals receiving long-term care. PDA will continue to coordinate with Long-Term Care Ombudsman to provide the highest quality of services to long-term care residents in Pennsylvania.
Coordination:
- PDA will maintain direct collaboration between the SLTCO and the State agency’s leadership, ensuring the Ombudsman is represented in statewide planning, policy development, and program evaluation efforts that impact residents of long-term care facilities.
- The SLTCO participates in cross-agency initiatives under Aging Our Way, PA, including efforts related to care quality, elder justice, person-centered service delivery, and system navigation.
- PDA will facilitate coordination between the SLTCO and AAAs, ensuring that Ombudsman services are integrated into the broader aging network while preserving the program’s independence.
- The SLTCO is a standing partner in initiatives that address complaint resolution, systemic advocacy, quality improvement, and the prevention of abuse, neglect, and exploitation.
Allocation and Use of Funds:
- PDA will allocate and use funds under Titles III and VII of the OAA to support the SLTCO and the statewide network of local Ombudsman representatives and volunteers.
- Title VII funds will be prioritized for core Ombudsman activities, including complaint investigation, resident advocacy, systems advocacy, and program administration.
- Title III funds may be used in accordance with federal requirements to supplement Ombudsman program operations, including training, outreach, and support for volunteers.
- PDA will ensure that financial and programmatic reporting complies with federal guidance, providing accountability and transparency in the use of all funds.
45 CFR 1321.27(k): How the State agency will allocate and use funds for prevention of elder abuse, neglect, and exploitation as set forth in 45 CFR part 1324, subpart B.
Response:
PDA, in collaboration with the 52 AAAs, administers the Older Adults Protective Services Act (OAPSA) to ensure that older adults who lack capacity and are at imminent risk of abuse, neglect, exploitation, or abandonment have access to services necessary to protect their health, safety, and welfare.
PDA allocates and uses funds to support:
- Protective Services Operations: AAAs are responsible for intake, investigation, and resolution of reports of abuse, neglect, abandonment, or exploitation. PDA provides administrative oversight, quality monitoring, and technical assistance to ensure consistency and compliance.
- Public Education and Awareness: PDA and AAAs conduct statewide outreach and education campaigns on the causes and warning signs of elder abuse, profiles of victims and perpetrators, and voluntary and mandatory reporting requirements under OAPSA and the Adult Protective Services Act.
- Confidentiality and Information Sharing: All information is maintained under strict confidentiality. Limited disclosure to protective services, law enforcement, and service providers occurs only when appropriate and in compliance with statute, with release otherwise requiring consent of the older adult or a court order.
- Technical Assistance and Oversight: PDA’s Bureau of Older Adult Protective Services has restructured its technical assistance functions to provide a clear pathway for AAAs to receive guidance, training, and investigatory support. This ensures statewide consistency in handling cases and strengthens the system’s capacity to respond to and prevent abuse.
Through these efforts, PDA ensures that Title III and VII funds are used effectively to prevent elder abuse, neglect, and exploitation, while sustaining a coordinated system of protective services across the Commonwealth.
45 CFR § 1321.27(m): Describe how the State agency will conduct monitoring that the assurances (submitted as Attachment A of the State Plan) to which they attest are being met.
Response:
PDA monitors compliance with the assurances in Attachment A through both our Comprehensive Agency Performance Evaluation (CAPE) system and regular meetings with State Agency staff and AAAs. Under CAPE, all 52 AAAs are evaluated on scheduled reviews using objective performance metrics tied to the assurances (e.g., timeliness of elder abuse investigations, adequacy of documentation). PDA monitors performance data and conducts full monitoring reviews at consistent intervals, and uses regular meetings to review results, track progress toward goals, and identify areas requiring technical assistance or corrective action. PDA also publicly reports AAA performance on key metrics to ensure transparency and accountability.
Through these combined measures, PDA ensures it is meeting its commitment under the OAA to uphold the assurances it made, and that every AAA is held accountable for fulfilling its responsibilities under the State Plan.
45 CFR § 1321.27(c): Evidence that the State Plan is informed by and based on area plans, except for single planning and service area States.
Response:
All 52 AAAs participated in the development of Aging Our Way, PA, the Commonwealth’s ten-year Multisector Plan on Aging. As part of this process, every AAA held listening sessions with their local communities. These conversations were structured using the AARP Eight Domains of Livability framework, which revealed consistent needs across the state from rural counties to urban centers in areas such as housing, transportation, health services, civic participation, and social inclusion. These shared barriers and opportunities aligned AAAs and PDA, ensuring consistency across Area Plans and the State Plan to serve older adults, caregivers, and communities across Pennsylvania
Both the Pennsylvania Department of Aging (PDA) and the 52 AAAs used the results of the Aging Our Way, PA listening sessions as a basis for developing the four-year Area Plans required under the Older Americans Act. These Area Plans documented local needs, priorities, and strategies consistent with federal requirements while reflecting the voices of older Pennsylvanians gathered through public engagement. PDA reviews and approves Area Plans to ensure alignment with statewide priorities. This integration allows the State Plan on Aging to both meet OAA requirements and advance the long-term vision set forth in the multisector plan, ensuring that statewide strategies are directly informed by local input and responsive to the diverse needs of communities across the Commonwealth.
45 CFR § 1321.29: Describe how the State agency considered the views of older individuals, family caregivers, service providers and the public in developing the State Plan, and how the State agency considers such views in administering the State Plan. Describe how the public review and comment period was conducted and how the State agency responded to public input and comments in the development of the State Plan.
Response:
The Pennsylvania Department of Aging developed the State Plan on Aging through an inclusive process that engaged older individuals, family caregivers, service providers, and the general public. A statewide needs assessment survey was distributed and made available in multiple languages, including English, Korean, Spanish, Chinese, and Russian, to ensure accessibility for diverse populations.
In addition to the survey, PDA gathered direct stakeholder input through more than 200 listening sessions held across all 67 counties. These sessions provided an opportunity for older adults, caregivers, service providers, and community members to share experiences and priorities. To expand access, PDA also hosted virtual listening sessions in English, Spanish, and American Sign Language, allowing individuals unable to attend in person to participate. Further, a dedicated town hall was held with LGBTQ+ older adults to understand the unique barriers they face and the services where greater access is needed. Additional feedback was collected through an online form, letters, and emails submitted to the Department.
To meet federal requirements, PDA published the draft State Plan Amendment on Aging for a 30-day public review and comment period. During this time, comments were accepted from the public and stakeholders. PDA reviewed and considered all input, adjusting the final plan where appropriate to better reflect the needs, preferences, and concerns raised by Pennsylvanians.
Through this comprehensive process, PDA ensured that the State Plan on Aging reflects the voices of older adults, caregivers, and stakeholders across the Commonwealth, and will continue to consider such views in the administration and implementation of the Plan.
(h) Certification that any program development and coordination activities shall meet the following requirements:
(1) The State agency shall not fund program development and coordination activities as a cost of supportive services under area plans until it has first spent 10 percent of the total of its combined allotments under Title III on the administration of area plans;
(2) Program development and coordination activities must only be expended as a cost of State plan administration, area plan administration, and/or Title III, part B supportive services;
(3) State agencies and area agencies on aging shall, consistent with the area plan and budgeting cycles, submit the details of proposals to pay for program development and coordination as a cost of Title III, part B supportive services to the general public for review and comment; and
(4) Expenditure by the State agency and area agency on program development and coordination activities are intended to have a direct and positive impact on the enhancement of services for older individuals and family caregivers in the planning and service area.
Response:
The Department of Aging certifies that all program development and coordination activities funded by ACL grants will fully comply with federal requirements. Specifically:
- Program development and coordination activities will not be funded as a cost of supportive services under area plans until the Department has first expended 10 percent of the total of its combined Title III allotments on the administration of area plans.
- Such activities will only be charged to allowable funding categories, including State plan administration, area plan administration, and/or Title III-B supportive services.
- In alignment with area plan and budgeting cycles, details of any proposals to fund program development and coordination as a Title III-B supportive service will be made available to the public for review and comment.
- All expenditures by the Department and Area Agencies on Aging for program development and coordination will be directed toward ensuring a direct and positive impact on enhancing services for older individuals and family caregivers within the planning and service area.
45 CFR § 1321.27(l): How the State agency will meet responsibilities for the Legal Assistance Developer, as set forth in part 1324, subpart C.
Response:
PDA has and will continue to provide the services of an individual known as the Legal Assistance Developer, and the services of other personnel, sufficient to ensure:
- State leadership in securing and maintaining the legal rights of older individuals.
- State capacity for coordinating the provision of legal assistance, including prioritizing legal assistance services to individuals with the greatest economic need and greatest social need.
- State capacity to provide technical assistance, training, and other supportive functions to area agencies on aging, legal assistance providers, the Pennsylvania Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program, adult protective services, and other persons, as appropriate. The Legal Assistance Developer will utilize the trainings, case consultations, and technical assistance provided by the support and technical assistance entity established pursuant to Section 420(c) of the OAA (42 USCS § 3032i(c)).
- State capacity to promote financial management services to older individuals at risk of guardianship, conservatorship, or other fiduciary proceedings. The Legal Assistance Developer will promote activities that increase awareness of and access to self-directed financial management services and legal assistance. The Legal Assistance Developer will also promote activities that proactively enable older adults and those they designate as decisional supporters to be connected to resources and education in connection with managing their finances so as to limit their risk of guardianship, conservatorship, and other fiduciary proceedings.
- State capacity to assist older individuals in understanding their rights, exercising choices, benefiting from services and opportunities authorized by law, and maintaining the rights of older individuals at risk of guardianship, conservatorship, or more restrictive fiduciary proceedings. The Legal Assistance Developer will engage in activities that increase awareness of access to alternatives to guardianship, conservatorship, and other such fiduciary proceedings, such as supported decision making and legal assistance. The Legal Assistance Developer will also attempt to coordinate the efforts of legal assistance providers funded under the OAA with the Pennsylvania Bar Association’s Elder Law section and other elder rights entities active in the Commonwealth.
- State capacity to improve the quality and quantity of legal services provided to older individuals.
Identification of the geographic boundaries of each planning and service area and of area agencies on aging designated for each planning and service area, if applicable.
Response:
Pennsylvania has 67 counties which are divided into 52 Planning and Service Areas (PSAs). Within each PSA, the Department of Aging designates an AAA through a cooperative grant agreement. Each AAA is responsible for providing services to older adults who reside within the boundaries of its PSA.
The designation of PSAs is based on several factors, including:
- County lines and the size of the aging population;
- Economic and social factors;
- Availability of sufficient resources to administer an effective program of services;
- Cooperation among and between counties;
- Effective coordination of other agencies and resources; and
- Support of local public officials.
The 52 PSAs that make up Pennsylvania’s AAA network have geographic boundaries aligned with county lines. Every county in the Commonwealth is included within a PSA, and each PSA has a single designated AAA responsible for planning and service delivery within those boundaries. Each PSA is formally designated by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging in accordance with Title 6 of the Pennsylvania Code, Chapter 30.
A list of PSAs and their corresponding counties served can be found below:
PSA # Counties Served
01 Erie
02 Crawford
03 Cameron/Elk/McKean
04 Beaver
05 Indiana
06 Allegheny
07 Westmoreland
08 Fayette/Greene/Washington
09 Somerset
10 Cambria
11 Blair
12 Bedford/Fulton/Huntingdon
13 Centre
14 Clinton/Lycoming
15 Columbia/Montour
16 Northumberland
17 Union/Snyder
18 Mifflin/Juniata
19 Franklin
20 Adams
21 Cumberland
22 Perry
23 Dauphin
24 Lebanon
25 York
26 Lancaster
27 Chester
28 Montgomery
29 Bucks
30 Delaware
31 Philadelphia
32 Berks
33 Lehigh
34 Northampton
35 Pike
36 BSST
37 Luzerne/Wyoming
38 Lackawanna
39 Carbon
40 Schuylkill
41 Clearfield
42 Jefferson
43 Forest/Warren
44 Venango
45 Armstrong
46 Lawrence
47 Mercer
48 Monroe
49 Clarion
50 Butler
51 Potter
52 Wayne
Jason Kavulich, Secretary of Aging 9/26/2025
Intrastate Funding Formula (IFF) Update
To comply with federal requirements, including the Older Americans Act Federal Final Rule, the Pennsylvania Department of Aging has updated its formula for distributing federal funds to the 52 Area Agencies on Aging (AAAs) serving the Commonwealth.
The Department of Aging held a 30-day public comment period on this amendment that ended on June 10, 2025. The amendment will take effect October 1, 2025, pending approval from the Department of Health and Human Services.
IFF-Related Documents
- Attachment C - Amendment - IFF State Plan 2024 – 2028
- IFF Data by County 2024 – 2028
- IFF Data by AAA 2024 – 2028
- IFF Results - Comparision 2024 – 2028
Plan Development
The 2024-2028 Aging Four-Year State Plan, effective on October 1, 2024, draws upon insights and experiences gained from the intensive community outreach and feedback process used to create Aging Our Way, PA. It aligns with the priorities outlined in Aging Our Way, PA, which were established through stakeholder engagement utilizing AARP’s Eight Domains of Community Livability Framework.
This Plan aims to connect the strategies and key topic areas of the 2020-2024 Four-Year State Plan, the priorities identified in Aging Our Way, PA, and the key topic areas established by the ACL in 2021, including:
- Older Americans Act (OAA) Core Programs
- COVID-19
- Equity
- Expanding Access to Home- and Community-Based Services (HCBS)
- Caregiving
The goals and objectives included in the 2024-2028 Aging Four-Year State Plan will coincide the priorities identified in Aging Our Way, PA and will also closely align with the local area plans created by the Area Agencies on Aging (AAAs).
With a shared goal and vision, PDA commits to drive meaningful change in the way programs and services are created, offered, and delivered to older adults and create a state in which older adults can age with the independence and dignity they deserve.