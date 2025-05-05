Domain 7: Health Services and Community Supports

Aging Our Way, PA Tactic 131:

Establish at least one dedicated navigator in every Area Agency on Aging (AAA) who is equipped with standardized training in case management, information and referral tools, customer service, and resources related to health care services and community supports, housing, social engagement and transportation.

Overview:

Note: This tactic profile was developed in collaboration with the Department of Corrections, and focuses significantly on the re-entry process.

Like all of us, older adults need sources of information that are easy to understand from sources that they can trust, especially when navigating complex challenges like housing insecurity, re-entry following incarceration, and behavioral health issues. Many AAAs fill this role already by working with the Department of Aging (PDA), the Department of Corrections (DOC), local Veterans’ Affairs offices (VAs), and others to support older adults in such times of vulnerability. Having a dedicated AAA staffperson who can assist individuals, families, and caregivers in navigating the social service system, as well as improving the network of navigation support for that staffperson, would improve access to needed resources, referrals and assistance.

Recommended Localized Tactics:

Train staff at AAAs and other social service organizations in the use of the Transition from Jail to Community Toolkit, the Faith-Based Organization (FBO) Re-Entry Partnership, and other re-entry support resources (see “Resources” section below).

Consult with officers in the V.A. to ensure robust support for older veterans with complex cases, and adapt V.A. processes to support civilian populations with similar needs.

Improve communication and network ties between state agency partners, non-profit organizations, prison social workers, parole officers, volunteer mentors, and other re-entry partners.

Key Players and Partners:

State agencies: PDA, DOC, DMVA, DHS

Local social services: AAAs, County Assistance Offices, County Health Departments, VAs, Housing Authority, Careerlink, FBOs, non-profit organizations

Prison system: State Correctional Institutions (SCIs), County Prisons, Parole Offices

Healthcare: physical and behavioral health providers, long-term care facilities

Resources:

Examples:

Foundation of Hope is an interfaith FBO in Allegheny County focused on supporting incarcerated people and returning citizens of all ages throughout the re-entry process. Their comprehensive support process has a proven track record of success, and could support similar models across the state.

PA Council on Aging Contact:

Beth Herold, Bherold@co.butler.pa.us

Charlotte McDaniel, charlotte.mcdaniel@gmail.com

Carrie Nelson, cnelson@westmorelandcountypa.gov