Act Six: Reviews

Step 1: Establish Evaluation Cadence, Model, and Task Force

Cadence

Evaluation ensures that you can demonstrate results, learn from experience, and improve over time. However, ongoing evaluation can put a strain on your capacity. We therefore recommend agreeing on a timeline where evaluation and refreshment of your MPA happen at regularly scheduled intervals.

If you have joined the Age-Friendly Community Network as part of your Local MPA process, you can follow the Age-Friendly Action Plan cycle to pace your evaluation process. If you have completed your Local MPA independently, you can set any cadence you prefer. We recommend evaluating your plan at least twice over the 10-year timeframe.

Model

Selecting an established evaluation model can be helpful to ensuring that your evaluation process is useful, relevant, and grounded in a foundation of academic research. There are numerous frameworks available for evaluation, ranging from fairly simple to highly sophisticated, each of which focuses on different evaluation outcomes. In Act I, we recommended beginning your planning process with your evaluation model in mind.

The steps and tools that follow can be adapted to inform any evaluation model, including the two recommendations in the Landscape Analysis Spreadsheet's bibliography tab, or they can be followed as-is.

Task Force

Assemble an Evaluation Task Force to ensure that your evaluation process is thorough, impartial, and inclusive of all community members the Local MPA serves. Use your Network Development Spreadsheet to identify and recruit task force members. For your Evaluation Task Force, consider the following: