2026 Showcase Winners
The Older Artists of PA Showcase is a partnership between PDA and PA Creative Industires (formerly the Council on the Arts) that emerged during the development of Aging Our Way, PA – a 10-year plan to improve the infrastructure of aging services.
The 2026 Showcase features work in three categories: Professional, Non-professional, and Artist Over 60 Living with Dementia. The new category for artists living with dementia was added this year to recognize that a diagnosis does not diminish a person’s creativity, identity, or ability to contribute. Artistic expression can provide opportunities for connection and storytelling while allowing people living with dementia to be recognized for their talents and perspectives.
Selected work can be viewed during regular Capitol visiting hours throughout August in the East Wing Rotunda of the Pennsylvania State Capitol or by using the 'next' and 'previous' buttons on this page.
Lily, Leek, Leek, Leaves
Medium: Watercolor
Category: Professional
Jessica Ellen Boice
Age: 72
County of Residence: Warren
Brown Jar Floral
Medium: Acrylic
Category: Professional
Ophelia Chambliss
Age: 67
County of Residence: York
The Doug's Meow
Medium: Acrylic
Category: Artist over 60 living with Dementia
Doug Cober
Age: 85
County of Residence: Somerset
Mark Colvin
Medium: Photography
Category: Artist over 60 living with Dementia
Mark Colvin
Age: 78
County of Residence: Allegheny
Cat
Medium: Paint
Category: Artist over 60 living with Dementia
Dorothy Crissman
Age: 83
County of Residence: Clearfield
Balance
Medium: Fiber Art – Hand-Stitched Threads, Yarns, Wrapped Cord
Category: Professional
Linda Doucette
Age: 67
County of Residence: Columbia
Song of Ascents
Medium: Magazine Clippings on Canvas Board
Category: Professional
Deborah Eater
Age: 64
County of Residence: Bucks
Crevice
Medium: Acrylic, Mixed Media
Category: Non-Professional
Daniel Ellison
Age: 69
County of Residence: Montgomery
Café Table with Peony
Medium: Oil on Linen on Panel
Category: Professional
James Gloria
Age: 61
County of Residence: Northampton
Student at a School Desk
Medium: Colored ink and acrylic
Category: Artist over 60 living with Dementia
Ellen Golden
Age: 83
County of Residence: Somerset
Isolated, Not Alone
Medium: Photography
Category: Professional
Paul Grecian
Age: 62
County of Residence: Columbia
West Bradford Friends Meeting
Medium: Oil on Canvas
Category: Non-Professional
Neal Grubb
Age: 69
County of Residence: Chester
Mountain Falls
Medium: Watercolor
Category: Professional
Elaine Heitzer
Age: 63
County of Residence: Butler
Mountain Dream
Medium: Acrylic Paint
Category: Non-Professional
Jack Herklotz
Age: 86
County of Residence: Butler
Retreat
Medium: Oil
Category: Artist over 60 living with Dementia
Robert Kennedy
Age: 60
County of Residence: Lackawanna
Ebb and Flow
Medium: Acrylic on Wood
Category: Professional
Sheila Klotz
Age: 64
County of Residence: Allegheny
Camouflage
Medium: Acrylic
Category: Artist over 60 living with Dementia
Elizabeth Korczynski
Age: 99
County of Residence: Butler
Tall Ships - Erie
Medium: Watercolor
Category: Non-Professional
Lawrence Kownacki
Age: 66
County of Residence: Erie
Flowers in Vase - A Centennial Work
Medium: Watercolor Markers
Category: Artist over 60 living with Dementia
Florence Lauria
Age: 100
County of Residence: Delaware
Voyage
Medium: Watercolor on paper
Category: Professional
Jeannie McGuire
Age: 72
County of Residence: Allegheny
Chinese Painting
Medium: Chinese Ink
Category: Non-Professional
Diana Meng
Age: 78
County of Residence: Cumberland
The Bouquet Of Us
Medium: Collage
Category: Artist over 60 living with Dementia
Nazareth Memory Care Group
Age: 66-88
County of Residence: Montour
Autumn Afternoon
Medium: Paint
Category: Non-Professional
Sharon Pachler
Age: 74
County of Residence: Montgomery
A Quiet Moment
Medium: Oil on Canvas
Category: Non-Professional
Mary Pierce
Age: 78
County of Residence: Pike
Interior Still Life
Medium: Digital Photography
Category: Non-Professional
Janet Powers
Age: 86
County of Residence: Adams
Mae
Medium: Oil Paint
Category: Non-Professional
Mary Reuther
Age: 77
County of Residence: Lackawanna
Tie Dye
Medium: Tissue Paper and Water
Category: Artist over 60 living with Dementia
Grace Siyufy
Age: 90
County of Residence: Allegheny
Fragments of Identity
Medium: Acrylic
Category: Professional
Sayeed Syed
County of Residence: Allegheny
Starry Night Over the Capitol
Medium: Fiber Art – Wool Painting
Category: Non-Professional
Pam Wisor
Age: 82
County of Residence: Adams
Red Arabian Stallion
Medium: Acrylic on Canvas
Category: Artist over 60 living with Dementia
Daniel Yocom
Age: 74
County of Residence: Lancaster
- Jessica Ellen Boice
- Ophelia Chambliss
- Doug Cober
- Mark Colvin
- Dorothy Crissman
- Linda Doucette
- Deborah Eater
- Daniel Ellison
- James Gloria
- Ellen Golden
- Paul Grecian
- Neal Grubb
- Elaine Heitzer
- Jack Herklotz
- Robert Kennedy
- Sheila Klotz
- Elizabeth Korczynski
- Lawrence Kownacki
- Florence Lauria
- Jeannie McGuire
- Diana Meng
- Nazareth Memory Care
- Sharon Pachler
- Mary Pierce
- Janet Powers
- Mary Reuther
- Grace Siyufy
- Sayeed Syed
- Pam Wisor
- Daniel Yocom