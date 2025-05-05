The Older Artists of PA Showcase is a partnership between PDA and PA Creative Industires (formerly the Council on the Arts) that emerged during the development of Aging Our Way, PA – a 10-year plan to improve the infrastructure of aging services.

The 2026 Showcase features work in three categories: Professional, Non-professional, and Artist Over 60 Living with Dementia. The new category for artists living with dementia was added this year to recognize that a diagnosis does not diminish a person’s creativity, identity, or ability to contribute. Artistic expression can provide opportunities for connection and storytelling while allowing people living with dementia to be recognized for their talents and perspectives.

Selected work can be viewed during regular Capitol visiting hours throughout August in the East Wing Rotunda of the Pennsylvania State Capitol or by using the 'next' and 'previous' buttons on this page.