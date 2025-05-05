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of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

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    Older artists 2025 submissions being viewed at the reception in the Capitol.

    Older Artists of PA Showcase

    Presented by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging (PDA) and Pennsylvania Creative Industries, the showcase features artwork from artists aged 60 and older across the Commonwealth.

    Older Artists of PA Showcase with PDA and Council on the Arts logos

    2026 Showcase Winners

    The Older Artists of PA Showcase is a partnership between PDA and PA Creative Industires (formerly the Council on the Arts) that emerged during the development of Aging Our Way, PA – a 10-year plan to improve the infrastructure of aging services. 

    The 2026 Showcase features work in three categories: Professional, Non-professional, and Artist Over 60 Living with Dementia. The new category for artists living with dementia was added this year to recognize that a diagnosis does not diminish a person’s creativity, identity, or ability to contribute. Artistic expression can provide opportunities for connection and storytelling while allowing people living with dementia to be recognized for their talents and perspectives.

    Selected work can be viewed during regular Capitol visiting hours throughout August in the East Wing Rotunda of the Pennsylvania State Capitol or by using the 'next' and 'previous' buttons on this page. 