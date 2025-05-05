Aging Our Way, PA Tactic 91:

Collaborate with arts and cultural organizations to provide meaningful ways for different generations to connect and participate that foster dialogue and appreciation between groups, community enrichment, and self-expression, including art exhibitions, museum visits, concerts and festivals.

Overview:

Older adults who participated or attended art events have reported higher cognitive function, positive health outcomes and improved mental health and emotional well- being. Creative expression and learning can reduce loneliness and improve mental health for aging adults with an understanding that loneliness and social isolation are connected with health risks including, increased likelihood of dementia and cognitive decline, higher risk for depression, heart disease and stroke.

Communities have an opportunity to get two or more generations interacting socially and creatively, strengthening relationships and promoting shared cultural experiences, break down stereotypes and stigmas and build relationships which will benefit everyone involved.

Recommended Localized Tactics:

Work with Local Council on the Arts and artistic groups within the community to highlight intergenerational art programs and work with playhouses, senior centers, dance schools, and music groups.

Coordinate various events to showcase creative work across generations including art shows at AAAs. Theater productions including multiple generations of participants. Music festivals that showcase artists across genres or include multi-generational participants.

Encourage community foundations to become residency sites for graduates of the Academy for Creative Aging program.

Key Players and Partners:

PA Creative Industries/PA Council on the Arts – supports Pennsylvania’s artists and creative workers through resources and funding. Arts.pa.gov provides a list of programs and resources.

Local Councils on the Arts – able to connect local artist with seniors

Local dance, theater or music schools

Local Area Agencies on Aging: able to provide space, education and resources for local seniors for creative expression

Resources:

Dr. Catherine Cullen, Academy for Creative Aging, catcullen627@gmail.com – Local leader who can provide guidance on replicating successful intergenerational arts programs at the local level. Incredible resource with free trainings and resources for creative learning and experiences .

PA Council on the Arts – Provides resources, events and grant options for arts and culture professionals across the state.

Generations United – Resources for intergenerational relationships – inside and outside the home. Lisa Herring, Director of Community Programs, lisa@eriephil.org.

Examples:

Gino Murley Scranton Veterans Home – An artist trained by the Academy for Creative Aging offered programming for Veterans and was engaged with local high school students interested in joining the service. Program ran by Dr. Catherine Cullen, director of Academy for Creative Aging.

Erie Philharmonic Side by Side Program – Members of the Junior Philharmonic play on stage next to the professional musician for an Erie Philharmonic concert. Also have the Bravo Program – the Philharmonic Concert Master goes to local middle school brings a guest musician, meet with interested students – showcase instruments and talent. One student and family are then provided with tickets for next concert and has a meet and great with the concert master.

PA Council on Aging Contact:

Stephanie Alexander, salexander1@mmchs.org