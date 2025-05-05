Social Participation Tactic Profiles
Social participation is a key indicator of longevity. This domain measures opportunities for people of all ages to socialize, and the availability of activities that are accessible, fun, and inclusive.
Aging Our Way, PA Tactic 91:
Collaborate with arts and cultural organizations to provide meaningful ways for different generations to connect and participate that foster dialogue and appreciation between groups, community enrichment, and self-expression, including art exhibitions, museum visits, concerts and festivals.
Overview:
Older adults who participated or attended art events have reported higher cognitive function, positive health outcomes and improved mental health and emotional well- being. Creative expression and learning can reduce loneliness and improve mental health for aging adults with an understanding that loneliness and social isolation are connected with health risks including, increased likelihood of dementia and cognitive decline, higher risk for depression, heart disease and stroke.
Communities have an opportunity to get two or more generations interacting socially and creatively, strengthening relationships and promoting shared cultural experiences, break down stereotypes and stigmas and build relationships which will benefit everyone involved.
Recommended Localized Tactics:
- Work with Local Council on the Arts and artistic groups within the community to highlight intergenerational art programs and work with playhouses, senior centers, dance schools, and music groups.
- Coordinate various events to showcase creative work across generations including art shows at AAAs. Theater productions including multiple generations of participants. Music festivals that showcase artists across genres or include multi-generational participants.
- Encourage community foundations to become residency sites for graduates of the Academy for Creative Aging program.
Key Players and Partners:
- PA Creative Industries/PA Council on the Arts – supports Pennsylvania’s artists and creative workers through resources and funding. Arts.pa.gov provides a list of programs and resources.
- Local Councils on the Arts – able to connect local artist with seniors
- Local dance, theater or music schools
- Local Area Agencies on Aging: able to provide space, education and resources for local seniors for creative expression
Resources:
- Dr. Catherine Cullen, Academy for Creative Aging, catcullen627@gmail.com – Local leader who can provide guidance on replicating successful intergenerational arts programs at the local level. Incredible resource with free trainings and resources for creative learning and experiences.
- PA Council on the Arts – Provides resources, events and grant options for arts and culture professionals across the state.
- Generations United – Resources for intergenerational relationships – inside and outside the home. Lisa Herring, Director of Community Programs, lisa@eriephil.org.
Examples:
- Gino Murley Scranton Veterans Home – An artist trained by the Academy for Creative Aging offered programming for Veterans and was engaged with local high school students interested in joining the service. Program ran by Dr. Catherine Cullen, director of Academy for Creative Aging.
- Erie Philharmonic Side by Side Program – Members of the Junior Philharmonic play on stage next to the professional musician for an Erie Philharmonic concert. Also have the Bravo Program – the Philharmonic Concert Master goes to local middle school brings a guest musician, meet with interested students – showcase instruments and talent. One student and family are then provided with tickets for next concert and has a meet and great with the concert master.
PA Council on Aging Contact:
Stephanie Alexander, salexander1@mmchs.org
Aging Our Way, PA Tactic 141:
Lead an education and awareness campaign for community-based organizations on best practices for intergenerational programming, such as the models promoted by the PA Intergenerational Network (PIN) and Generations United.
Overview:
Pennsylvania has an aging population with a wealth of knowledge to pass on to the next generation. Local programs can be in silos based on the generations. Intergenerational programing incorporates the whole community to engage with each other to benefit all generations. AARP research highlights that intergenerational connections boost happiness, health, and career success. Friendships and mentorships across age groups reduce isolation and foster empathy, while mixed-age workplaces and multigenerational households provide stronger problem-solving, knowledge transfer, and shared financial resources.
Recommended Localized Tactics:
- Coordinate with local community organizations such as Chamber of Commerce, Rotary Clubs and faith based groups to provide an educational session on the best practices for intergenerational programing.
- Engage schools and colleges to provide a program to students on the understanding and importance of intergenerational programs.
- Provide an exchange of generations for activities to increase an understanding of each other. For example; students following an older adult for a day and vice versa. Both generations will see activities through different eyes.
- Promote with local businesses and workforce development boards on workplace education for employees. Five generations are now in the workforce; Silent Generation to Gen Alpha. Communication and learning styles can be different. Educating employees on these characteristics of the different generations will assist in developing a cohesive work environment.
Key Players and Partners:
- Area Agencies on Aging
- County Commissioners
- YMCA/YWCA
- Faith Based groups
- Girl Scout/Boy Scout and youth groups
- Schools and Colleges
Resources:
- Penn State Intergenerational Program involves activities or programs that increase cooperation, interaction or exchange between any two generations. Guidance can be provided on how to recruit and train senior volunteers, prepare staff and integrate senior adults into the curriculum, as well as a certification program. Contact: Matt Kaplan, PhD., msk15@psu.edu
- Elizabeth Seton Center of Pittsburgh is a non-profit organization of intergenerational lifelong learning where people of all ages can gather together to learn, to change, and to grow in body, mind, and spirit. Seton Center is one of the few organization in Pittsburgh that utilizes intergenerational programming to create a sense of family that supports and encourages multiple generations through intentional and regular interactions.
- Generations United: The mission of Generations United is to improve the lives of children, youth, and older people through intergenerational collaboration, public policies, and programs for the enduring benefit of all. The Healthier Lives Across Generations: A Blueprint for Intergenerational Living is a call to action and a strategic plan designed to promote intentional intergenerational housing and communities that foster meaningful interactions among people of all generations.
- AARP Livable Communities provide resources so communities can be livable for all ages.
Examples:
- Vincentian Schenley Gardens is a residence of intergenerational living where college students live rent-free among older adults to allow a connection focusing on individual strengths and resilience. Students must go through an application process.
- Country Meadows Retirement Communities residents engage with children in several intergenerational activities. Writing letters with second-graders to send to troops stationed overseas, second graders and residents interviewing each other with “getting to know you” books, a pen pal program with fourth graders and seniors meeting at the end of the school year, quilting with Girl Scouts for their Gold Award, and college students interviewing and having small-group discussions with residents.
- Penn State Intergenerational Activities Sourcebook provides introductory activities for young and old to do together as warm up activities to begin forming an intergenerational awareness campaign.
PA Council on Aging Contact:
Estella Hyde, Ehyde64@outlook.com
Aging Our Way, PA Tactic 93:
Encourage the growth and creation of innovative respite programs, including Memory Cafés and other models to support persons living with Alzheimer’s disease and Related Disorders (ADRD) and their care partners.
Overview:
With the growth of the aging population and longer life expectancies, more people are affected by dementia or care for someone with it. Community support is needed to educate everyone about preventive behaviors, but also about good practices to reduce the stigma for all in the dementia community. Memory Cafés offer social opportunities and interaction for those living with dementia (LWD) and their care partners and serve as an informal, supportive environment.
Building more Dementia Friendly Communities and educating individuals to become Dementia Friends will increase understanding, reduce stigma and turn awareness into practical support in more communities with the support of local municipalities and community organizations.
Recommended Localized Tactics:
- Use existing tools/resources to support and develop support programs at the local level and leverage health centers, places of worship, community colleges, libraries and other community groups as program sites.
- Demonstrate value of dementia friendly communities as sites of professional mentorship, intergenerational connection, robust social opportunities and accessible built environments.
- Connect caregivers with existing resources such as the Caregiver Support Program, PA Link, virtual and in person support groups and adult day programs.
- Encourage local respite programs, support groups and services to list services on public directories such as PA Navigate, the DFP’s Memory Café Guide and the Alzheimer’s Association Directory.
- Highlight the relatively low cost of implementing these programs.
Key Players and Partners:
- Area Agencies on Aging
- Healthcare Agencies
- Interested faith communities, civic organizations, neighborhood groups with members in need of support services for anyone LWD and their caregivers
- Local government
Resources:
- Memory Café Guide – a toolkit produced by Dementia Friendly PA to help develop Memory Cafés
- Dementia Friendly America – Offers certification/education for individuals to become a Dementia Friend and for communities to become Dementia Friendly.
- CDC Healthy Brain Initiative – provides steps to address brain health
- AAAs are available to access information and existing support groups and program resources
- Alzheimer’s Association – community of support information and resources
Examples:
- Erie Memory Café (at UU Church) Now in its eleventh year, funded by the church budget. Many items are donated; estimated cost $20-30 per bi-monthly session. Contact: Dianne Guthrie, kerrywick@aol.com
- Erie is also a Dementia Friendly Community, initiated by Dr. Melanie Titzel: melanietitzel@gmail.com
- Lackawanna County – effort led by AAA, United Way and Community Health Center. Also, restaurants offer dementia friendly dining. Staff are educated to foster a relaxed, inclusive environment.
PA Council on Aging Contact:
Robin Green, rgdolphin30@hotmail.com
Aging Our Way, PA Tactic 137:
Expand an awareness campaign of volunteer opportunities, utilizing existing resources, including information on the social and mental health benefits of volunteering.
Overview:
The Aging Network in Pennsylvania is supported by nearly 29,000 volunteers, with 10 volunteers for every paid staff person. Research from the Mayo Clinic revealed that volunteering offers significant health benefits, especially for older adults, including improving physical and mental health, providing a sense of purpose, teaching valuable skills, and nurturing new and existing relationships which can increase happiness, confidence and purpose.
Volunteer recruitment campaigns in local communities must reach new generations to maintain an adequate volunteer workforce for the aging population and services. AARP reports that senior volunteer hours have grown faster than any other age group.
Local communities will now have an opportunity to shape and take advantage of this volunteer force.
Recommended Localized Tactics:
- Leverage existing social structures and community organizations to expand awareness of volunteer opportunities within and beyond the aging network.
- Engage local high school, college and university students to complete service hours by volunteering with the Active Aging Centers especially in technology education for seniors.
- Develop a guide/website to include volunteer opportunities for seniors in the community. Recruit through Health Fairs and Community events to offer volunteer opportunities in your municipality.
- Utilize social media channels to reach and encourage younger generations to explore volunteer opportunities.
- Ensure that volunteers are recognized and acknowledged for their volunteer contributions.
Key Players and Partners:
- Department of Aging
- Department of Education
- Libraries
- Religious groups, Community organizations
- Senior Housing, Independent Living and Senior Communities
- Local High Schools, Colleges and Universities
Resources
- PA Department of Aging – volunteer opportunities with Area Agencies on Aging statewide.
- AmeriCorps Americans Serving America – partners with organizations and communities with volunteer opportunities.
- RSVP Volunteer Program – offers opportunities for education programs, senior wellness and community support.
- PennSERVE – works with AmeriCorps programs to connect people and groups for service.
Examples:
- Westmoreland County conducts a volunteer fair for local non-profits to increase awareness of volunteer opportunities, and the Westmoreland County United Way operates the Open Your Heart to a Senior program.
- RSVP is 1,200+ individual volunteers with a passion to improve their communities. RSVP Volunteers creates and runs unique community programs powered by skilled volunteers to advance education and wellness for all ages and strengthen nonprofits through capacity-building and volunteer services.
- Older Adults and Volunteerism: A Vital Social Justice Issue discusses that older adults are a resource not a burden.
PA Council on Aging Contact:
Margie Zelenak, mazelenak@gmail.com
Jennifer Drake, jenniferd@udsfoundation.org