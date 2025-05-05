PDFs on this page contain features such as electronic signature options that may not be available when viewed on a web browser (such as Firefox, Safari, Chrome, Internet Explorer etc.) To access the full functionality of the PDFs, download and open in a suitable PDF viewer such as Adobe Acrobat Reader DC. Download Adobe Acrobat Reader DC.
Policy & Procedure Manual Table of Contents
I. Administration
II. Hearings and Appeals
III. Assessment
IV. OPTIONS Program
V. Care Management
VI. Caregiver Support Program
VII. Protective Services
VIII. Long-Term Care Ombudsman
I. Administration
A. Directive - Issuance of Aging Service Policy & Procedure Manual Chapter I: Administration (PDF)
B. Chapter - Chapter I: Administration (PDF)
C. Definitions and Service Standards
Appendix A. Definitions (PDF)
D. Documentation Requirements
N/A
E. Forms
N/A
F. SAMS Data Entry Requirements
N/A
G. Regulations and Citations
N/A
H. Resources
II. Hearings and Appeals
A. Directive - Issuance of Aging Service Policy & Procedure Manual Chapter II: Hearings & Appeals (PDF)
B. Chapter - Chapter II: Hearings and Appeals (PDF)
C. Definitions and Service Standards
N/A
D. Documentation Requirements
N/A
E. Forms
Notice of Appeal Rights (PDF)
Consumer - Adverse Action Notice and Appeal Instructions (PDF)
Provider - Adverse Action Notice and Appeal Instructions (PDF)
F. SAMS Data Entry Requirements
N/A
G. Regulations and Citations
Appendix C.1 - 6 PA Code Chapter 3 - Hearings and Appeals
Appendix C.3 - 6 PA Code Chapter 21 - Domiciliary Care Services for Adults
H. Resources
N/A
III. Assessment
A. Directive - Issuance of Aging Service Policy & Procedure Manual Chapter III: Assessment (PDF)
B. Chapter - Chapter III: Assessment (PDF)
C. Definitions and Service Standards
Refer to Chapter IV: OPTIONS Program Appendix A
Refer to Chapter VI: Caregiver Support Program Appendix A
D. Documentation Requirements
Refer to Chapter V: Care Management Appendix B.1 The Department-Approved Acronyms and Abbreviations
E. Forms
Appendix C.1. Caregiver Assessment Tool (CAT) (PDF)
Appendix C.2 Caregiver Assessment Tool (CAT) Instructions (PDF)
Appendix C.3 Needs Assessment Tool (NAT) (PDF)
Appendix C.4 Needs Assessment Tool (NAT) Instructions (PDF)
Appendix C.5 Needs Assessment Tool Express (NAT-E) (PDF)
Appendix C.6 Needs Assessment Tool Express (NAT-E) Instructions (PDF)
Appendix C.7 SLUMS Examination (Contained within the NAT) (PDF)
F. SAMS Data Entry Requirements
Refer to Chapter IV: OPTIONS Program Appendix D
Refer to Chapter VI: Caregiver Support Program Appendix D
G. Regulations and Citations
Appendix E.1 6 Pa. Code Chapter 21 – Domiciliary Care Services for Adults
Refer to Chapter VI: Caregiver Support Program Appendix E
H. Resources
Refer to Chapter IV: OPTIONS Program Appendix F
Refer to Chapter V: Care Management Appendix F
Refer to Chapter VI: Caregiver Support Program Appendix F
National Institute of Mental Health Brochures and Fact Sheets
IV. OPTIONS Program
A. Directive - Issuance of Aging Service Policy and Procedure Manual Chapter IV: OPTIONS Program (PDF)
B. Chapter - Chapter IV: OPTIONS Program (PDF)
C. Definitions and Service Standards
Appendix A.1 OPTIONS Service Standards (PDF)
D. Documentation Requirements
Appendix B.1 OPTIONS Service Order Documentation Requirements (PDF)
E. Forms
Appendix C.1 OPTIONS Consumer Reimbursement: Self-Employed/Independent Contractor Declaration (PDF)
Appendix C.2 OPTIONS Consumer Reimbursement Form: Personal Care and Home Support (PDF)
Appendix C.3 OPTIONS Consumer Reimbursement Form: Other (PDF)
F. SAMS Data Entry Requirements
Appendix D.1 SAMS Data Entry Requirements (PDF)
G. Regulations and Citations
Appendix E.1 28 PA Code Chapter 601: Home Health Care Agencies (PDF)
Appendix E.2 28 PA Code Chapter 611: Home Care Agencies and Home Care Registries (PDF)
H. Resources
Appendix F.1 U.S. Citizen and Lawful Permanent Resident Requirements (PDF)
Appendix F.2 OPTIONS to MA Long-Term Services and Supports Transfer Process (PDF)
Appendix F.3 OPTIONS Cost Share Scale 2025 (PDF)
Appendix F.4 Financial Thresholds for Mandatory Medical Assistance Eligibility Determination Process (PDF)
V. Care Management
A. Directive - Issuance of Aging Service Policy and Procedure Manual Chapter V: Care Management (PDF)
B. Chapter - Chapter V: Care Management (PDF)
C. Definitions and Service Standards
Refer to Chapter IV: OPTIONS Program Appendix A.1
Refer to Chapter VI: Caregiver Support Program Appendix A.2
D. Documentation Requirements
Appendix B.1 The Department-Approved Acronyms and Abbreviations (PDF)
E. Forms
Appendix C.1 Voter Preference Form – English (PDF)
Appendix C.2 Voter Preference Form – Spanish (PDF)
Refer to Chapter IV: OPTIONS Program Appendix C
Refer to Chapter VI: Caregiver Support Program Appendix C
Refer to Chapter II: Hearings and Appeals
F. SAMS Data Entry Requirements
Refer to Chapter IV: OPTIONS Program Appendix D
Refer to Chapter VI: Caregiver Support Program Appendix D
G. Regulations and Citations
Appendix E.1 6 Pa. Code Chapter 21 – Domiciliary Care Services for Adults
Refer to Chapter VI: Caregiver Support Program Appendix E
H. Resources
Appendix F.1 Benefits and Services for Veterans and Their Beneficiaries in Pennsylvania (PDF)
Appendix F.2 Benefits & Rights for Older Pennsylvanians
Appendix F.3 Limited English Proficiency Service (PDF)
Appendix F.4 Introduction to Dashboards & Widgets in Aging & Disability -SAMS (PDF)
Refer to Chapter IV: OPTIONS Program Appendix F
Refer to Chapter VI: Caregiver Support Program Appendix F
I. Training
Coming Soon
VI. Caregiver Support Program
A. Directive - Issuance of Aging Service Policy and Procedure Manual Chapter VI: Caregiver Support Program (PDF)
B. Chapter - Chapter VI: Caregiver Support Program (PDF)
C. Definitions and Service Standards
Appendix A.1 CSP Eligibility Quick Reference Chart (PDF)
Appendix A.2 CSP Program Service Standards (PDF)
D. Documentation Requirements
N/A
E. Forms
Appendix C.1 CSP Conditions of Participation/Certificate of Accountability Form (PDF)
Appendix C.2 CSP Self-Employed/Independent Contractor Declaration Form (PDF)
Appendix C.3 Caregiver Reimbursement for Services and Supplies Form (PDF)
Appendix C.4 Caregiver Reimbursement for Personal Care and In-Home Respite Form (PDF)
F. SAMS Data Entry Requirements
Appendix D.1 SAMS Data Entry Requirements (PDF)
G. Regulations and Citations
Appendix E.1. PA Caregiver Support Program Regulations (PDF)
Appendix E.2 Older Americans Act – 2020 Reauthorization (PDF)
Appendix E.3. PA Caregiver Support Act – Act 20 of 2021 (PDF)
H. Resources
Appendix F.1 Acceptable Proof of PA Residency (PDF)
Appendix F.2 CSP Reimbursement Percentage Guide 2025 (PDF)
Appendix F.3 Resources for Caregivers of Children (PDF)
VII. Protective Services
A. Directive - Issuance of Revised Aging Service Policy and Procedure Manual Chapter VII: Protective Services (PDF)
B. Chapter - Chapter VII: Protective Services - Revised 2024 (PDF)
C. Definitions and Service Standards
Appendix A.1. Unconsolidated Pennsylvania Statutes (PDF)
Appendix A.2. PA Code Title 6 Chapter 15 (PDF)
D. Documentation Requirements
Appendix B.1. Guidance for Designating a Report as No Need (PDF)
Appendix B.2. Release of Information (PDF)
Appendix B.3. Email Correspondence and Personal Identifiable Information (PDF)
E. Forms
Appendix C.1. AAA Notification Requirements for Facility Reports (PDF)
Appendix C.2 State-operated Mental Health and ID Facilities (PDF)
Appendix C.3. AAA Notification Requirements for Under 60 Reports of Need (PDF)
Appendix C.4. APS Report of Need Referral and Payment Process (PDF)
Appendix C.5. Event Reporting System - DOH Notification Requirements (PDF)
Appendix C.6. Instructions for Registering for Training - Submitting RON (PDF)
Appendix C.7. Event Reporting System Manual AAA RONs (PDF)
Appendix C.8. 2019 Mandatory Abuse Reporting Flow Chart (PDF)
F. SAMS Data Entry Requirements
Appendix D.1. SAMS Data Entry Requirements (PDF)
Appendix D.2. A and D OAPSA Documentation Procedural Manual (PDF)
G. Regulations and Citations
Appendix E.1. Facilities Mandated to Report Abuse (PDF)
Appendix E.2. General Reporting Provisions - Voluntary vs Mandatory (PDF)
Appendix E.3. Mandated Reports Reporting Requirements and Restrictions on Employees (PDF)
Appendix E.4. Facility Abuse Definitions (PDF)
Appendix E.5. Mandatory Abuse Reporting Packet (PDF)
Appendix E.6. OAPS and LTC Ombudsman Discussion (PDF)
Appendix E.7. OAPS Process for CHC (PDF)
Appendix E.8. OAPSA MCO Client Info Request Form (PDF)
Appendix E.9. OAPSA Service Plan for PS and Informed Consent (PDF)
Appendix E.10. Resolution Process for PS (PDF)
Appendix E.11. OAPSA Final Disposition MCO Notification Form (PDF)
H. Resources
Appendix F.1. PS to Waiver Crosswalk (PDF)
I. cc2713, Appeals, and EVS
Appendix G.1. Act 53 Amending Title 18 Neglect and Abuse of Care-Dependent Person (PDF)
Appendix G.2. OAG Referral Form (PDF)
Appendix G.3. OAG Referral Flowchart (PDF)
Appendix G.4. Act 53 FAQs (PDF)
Appendix G.5. Webinar 2713 Revisions and New Crime 2713.1 (PDF)
Appendix G.6. Sexual Assault Laws (PDF)
Appendix G.7. Chapter 275 Appeal and Fair Hearing and Administrative Disqualification Hearings (PDF)
Appendix G.8. EVS Information (PDF)
Appendix G.9. EVS Tip Sheet 11 (PDF)
VIII. Long-Term Care Ombudsman
A. Directive - Issuance of Aging Service Policy & Procedure Manual Chapter VIII: Long-Term Care Ombudsman (PDF)
B. Chapter - Chapter VIII - Long-Term Care Ombudsman (PDF)
C. Definitions and Service Standards
Appendix A.1. Ombudsman Program Definitions (PDF)
D. Documentation Requirements
N/A
E. Forms
Appendix C.1. Resident Consent Form (PDF)
Appendix C.2 Ombudsman Code of Ethics (PDF)
Appendix C.3. Confidentiality Statement (PDF)
Appendix C.4. Individual Conflict of Interest Screening Form (PDF)
Appendix C.5. Individual Conflict of Interest - No Conflict Identified (PDF)
Appendix C.6. Individual Conflict of Interest - Conflict Identified (PDF)
Appendix C.7. Organizational Conflict of Interest Screening (PDF)
F. SAMS Data Entry Requirements
N/A
G. Regulations and Citations
N/A
H. Resources
N/A