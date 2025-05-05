Act Five: Showtime

Understand the tactic implementation tools. The Tactic Action Plan Template helps tactic leaders take implementation from concept to execution by identifying specific roles, action steps, challenges, opportunities, and metrics for success. The Tactic Progress Report Template helps tactic leaders produce simple, straightforward, standardized progress narratives that take qualitative and quantitative success metrics into account. Review the tools carefully so that you can clearly explain them to your Implementation Workgroup and Tactic Leaders.

Identify and recruit an effective Implementation Workgroup. Your implementation workgroup should have at least one staff-person from every organization that will lead or support the implementation of the tactics in the Local MPA. In Act IV, you built a preliminary list of implementation partners in your Network Development Spreadsheet. Use this list to identify candidates for your implementation workgroup, or ask them for appropriate referrals.

Thoroughly orient your implementation workgroup. Your implementation workgroup will directly oversee their organization’s contributions to the Local MPA, including implementation, reporting, and evaluation. It is essential that they understand their role and responsibilities; the tools available to guide their process; and how the Implementation Team will support them. Convene your implementation workgroup for an in-person meeting. Refer to the process and tips in Act III for convening and facilitating effective meetings.