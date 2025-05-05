National Family Caregivers Month Social Media Toolkit

About National Family Caregivers Month
Each November, National Family Caregivers Month gives us an opportunity to recognize the 2 million Pennsylvanians who provide care and support to family, friends, and others who need a little help. Last year alone, caregivers provided over 2 billion hours of unpaid care across the Commonwealth. Throughout the month, we celebrate their tireless dedication by raising awareness of the important role caregivers play in our communities and sharing resources to help keep them supported, healthy, and connected.
Overview
About PA CareKit: A collection of tools, information, and support to help caregivers learn more, plan ahead, or catch their breath. The Carekit offers support and guidance for caregivers – because caregiving rarely comes with instructions.
About Alzheimer’s, Dementia and Related Disorders (ADRD) Office: This toolkit was created by the PA Department of Aging’s ADRD Office. The office coordinates statewide efforts to reduce the burden and impact of ADRD on Pennsylvanians through risk reduction strategies, promotion of early detection and diagnosis, support for caregivers and families, and strengthening community-clinical linages.
About the Caregiver Support Program (CSP): CSP provides resources and assistance to individuals who assume the primary responsibility for the provision of care to encourage a healthy, ongoing relationship with their care receiver.
About PA Link to Aging and Disability Services: Pennsylvania’s statewide resource that connects older adults, people with disabilities, and caregivers to local services, support, and information to help maintain independence and community living.
Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
Proclamation By the Governor
WHEREAS, there are an estimated 2A million family caregivers across our Commonwealth who are helping their older parents, spouses, and other loved ones live independently in their homes and communities instead of in nursing homes; and
WHEREAS, in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania alone, family caregivers provide an estimated 2.1 billion hours of uncompensated care annually, delivering an economic value of approximately $40 billion to the Commonwealth and drastically alleviating the financial and operational strain on municipal, county, and state-subsidized healthcare systems; and
WHEREAS, family caregivers often go above and beyond expectations through responsibilities such as managing medications and medical care, preparing meals, helping with bathing, feeding, and dressing, providing transportation to medical appointments, handling financial and legal matters, and managing household stability while preserving the dignity and independence of our most vulnerable citizens
WHEREAS, of the nearly 70 percent of family caregivers in Pennsylvania who also work full or part-time at paying jobs, many are forced to cut back their hours or quit their jobs entirely to make sure their loved one gets the care they need; and
WHEREAS, my Administration is committed to the success of our caregivers by delivering access to respite care, addressing the need for formal and informal support, and providing financial reimbursement for out-of-pocket costs associated with caregiving-related services and supplies.
THEREFORE, I, Josh Shapiro, Governor of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, do hereby proclaim November 2026 to be
Family Caregivers Month
to recognize these essential individuals and encourage all Pennsylvanians to connect with and support family caregivers throughout our Commonwealth.
GIVEN under my hand and the Seal of the Governor, at the City of Harrisburg, on this twenty-first day of October two thousand twenty-six, the year of the Commonwealth the two hundred fifty-first.
Governor Josh Shapiro
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Toolkit Resources
Social Media
Each November National Family Caregivers Month gives us an opportunity to recognize caregivers across the Commonwealth.
Did you know nearly 1 in 4 Americans is a caregiver? Caregivers can take many forms; a spouse, child, neighbor, or friend. You may not even know you're a caregiver, but we see the difference you're making.
Caregivers provide essential support to family or friends who can’t manage everyday activities on their own. Here in Pennsylvania, over 2 million caregivers provided 40 billion dollars' worth of unpaid care last year alone, showing just how vital they are to our communities.
This month, we’re recognizing caregivers with stories, resources, and heartfelt appreciation for the people who make a world of difference. Thank you for all you do. 💙
#NationalFamilyCaregiversMonth #PACaregivers
#ThankYouCaregivers
Each November, National Family Caregivers Month gives us an opportunity to recognize caregivers across the Commonwealth.
Did you know 1 in 4 Americans is a caregiver? Caregivers help family or friends who need support with everyday activities. In PA last year caregivers provided an incredible 40 billion dollars in unpaid care.
This month, we’re recognizing the strength and resilience of our caregivers. Thank you for all you do. 💙
#NationalFamilyCaregiversMonth
#ThankYouCaregivers #PAcaregivers #CaregiversOfInstagram
Each November, National Family Caregivers Month gives us an opportunity to recognize caregivers across the Commonwealth. Nearly 1 in 4 Americans provides care to someone who needs support with daily activities. Here in Pennsylvania, caregivers contributed 40 billion dollars’ worth of unpaid care last year, showing just how vital they are to our communities.
This month provides an opportunity to highlight caregiver stories, share practical resources, and recognize the individuals who make an extraordinary difference. Thank you to all caregivers for your compassion and resilience.
#NationalFamilyCaregiversMonth #PACaregivers
#ThankYouCaregivers
November is National Family Caregivers Month. 1 in 4 Americans is a caregiver, and PA caregivers provided $40B in unpaid care last year.
This month join us in showing appreciation for caregivers making a difference every day. Thank you, caregivers. 💙
#NFCM #ThankYouCaregivers
Partnership Spotlight:
National Alliance for Caregiving
Caregiving is important work, but you don’t have to navigate it alone. The PA CareKit is packed with tools, tips, and resources designed to support you at every stage of the caregiving journey.
Get started today with the “Understanding Your Needs” quiz, a quick tool that will help you identify what support could make your day-to-day caregiving easier.
The CareKit has practical guidance on topics like communication help, stress management, and planning ahead.
➡️ Take the Quiz Here: pa.gov/CareKit
#NationalFamilyCaregiversMonth #CaregivingHappens #PACareKit
Caregiving is important work, but you don’t have to do it alone. The PA CareKit is full of tools and tips to support you through every stage of the caregiving journey.
Start with the “Understanding Your Needs” quiz to see what kind of support could make your daily caregiving a little easier. Whether it’s communication, stress management, or planning ahead, the CareKit has you covered.
➡️ Take the Quiz Here: pa.gov/CareKit
#NationalFamilyCaregiversMonth #CaregivingHappens #PACareKit
Caregiving is important work, but you don’t have to navigate it alone. The PA CareKit offers tools, tips, and resources designed to support you at every stage of the caregiving journey.
A great first step is the “Understanding Your Needs” quiz, which helps you identify what support can make day-to-day caregiving easier. Whether you’re looking for guidance on communication, stress management, or planning ahead, the CareKit provides practical, reliable resources to strengthen your caregiving experience.
Take the Quiz Here: pa.gov/CareKit
#NFCMonth #CaregivingHappens #PACareKit
Caregiving is important work, and you don't have to do it alone. Start with the “Understanding Your Needs” quiz to see how the PA CareKit can support you with communication, stress management, and planning.
➡️ pa.gov/CareKit
#NFCM #PACareKit
Partnership Spotlight:
PA CareKit
📢 November is National Family Caregivers Month in Pennsylvania!
Governor @JoshShapiroPA has officially recognized the 2 million Pennsylvanians who provide unpaid care and support throughout the commonwealth.
This proclamation shines a light on the essential role caregivers play in our lives and encourages communities across Pennsylvania to offer more caregiver support. Let’s take a moment this November to thank the caregivers in our lives, and remind them that they are never alone💙
Explore the proclamation here:
#NationalFamilyCaregiversMonth #Caregiving #ThankYouCaregivers
📢 November is National Family Caregivers Month in Pennsylvania!
Governor @GovornorShapiro has officially recognized the 2 million Pennsylvanians who provide unpaid care and support throughout the commonwealth each year. Caregivers make an incredible difference, and this month shines a light on their dedication. 💙
Let’s celebrate caregivers by thanking them, sharing their stories, and reminding them they are not alone.
#NationalFamilyCaregiversMonth #Caregiving #ThankYouCaregivers
@Office of Governor Josh Shaopiro has officially proclaimed November as National Family Caregivers Month in Pennsylvania, recognizing the 2 million Pennsylvanians who provide unpaid care and support each year. This acknowledgment highlights the essential role caregivers play each day, often balancing workforce responsibilities with the demands of caregiving.
This proclamation encourages communities and organizations across the Commonwealth to offer greater support to caregivers. As we observe National Family Caregivers Month, let’s thank caregivers for their dedication and ensure they know they are not alone.
More information: Link to proclamation
#NFCMonth #Caregiving #PACaregivers
@GovernorShapiro has proclaimed November as National Family Caregivers Month in Pennsylvania, honoring the 2 million residents who provide unpaid care each year. Let’s take time to thank caregivers and remind them they’re not alone 💙 More info: Link to proclamation
#NFCM #PACaregivers
Caregivers Supporting Veterans: You Don’t Have to Do This Alone
Caregivers of veterans face unique challenges, and connecting with the right resources can make a big difference. Start with @PADMVA to learn what benefits, services, and guidance are available.
➡️ https://www.pa.gov/agencies/dmva/pennsylvania-veterans/pa-vetconnect/state-veterans-programs
If you or a veteran you know are in crisis, help is always available. Dial 988 and then press 1.
Looking for additional resources visit the PA CareKit for additional info: pa.gov/CareKit
Support is here, reach out today.
#NFCMonth #VeteranCaregivers #PACaregivers
Caregivers Supporting Veterans
Caregivers of veterans face unique challenges, and connecting with the right resources can make a big difference. Start with @PA.DMVA to learn about resources available through Veterans Affairs.
If you or a veteran you know are in crisis, help is always available. Dial 988 and then press 1.
Visit the PA CareKit for additional info: pa.gov/CareKit
Support is here, reach out today. 💙
#NFCMonth #VeteranCaregivers #PACaregivers
Caregivers of veterans often navigate unique challenges, and having the right support can make a meaningful difference. The @Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs offers benefits, services, and guidance to help caregivers and the veterans they support.
➡️ https://www.pa.gov/agencies/dmva/pennsylvania-veterans/pa-vetconnect/state-veterans-programs
If you or a veteran you know are in crisis, help is always available. Dial 988 and then press 1.
Looking for additional resources visit the PA CareKit for additional info: pa.gov/CareKit
Support is here, reach out today. 💙
#NFCMonth #VeteranCaregivers #PACaregivers
Caregivers of veterans face unique challenges. The @PDMVA is here for support, reach out today 💙
Resources ➡️ pa.gov/agencies/dmva
Crisis help: veteranscrisisline.net | Call 988, press 1
#NFCM #VeteranCaregivers
Partnership Spotlight:
Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veteran Affairs (DMVA)
Caregivers need support too. 💙 That's why @Dementia Friendly Pennsylvania works to educate communities and connect caregivers with other people who understand what they’re going through.
Whether you’re caring for someone with dementia or looking for ways to support a caregiver, you are not alone.
Visit dementiafriendlypa.org or the PA CareKit (pa.gov/CareKit) to look for virtual or in-person memory cafes, support groups, or to find a dementia‑friendly community near you. Every caregiver deserves a community behind them.
#DementiaFriendlyPA #NationalFamilyCaregiversMonth
#PACaregivers
Caregivers need support too. 💙
@DementiaFriendlyPA helps educate communities and connect caregivers with people who truly understand.
Whether you’re caring for someone with dementia or supporting a caregiver, you’re not alone. Check them out to find memory cafes or support groups.
Every caregiver deserves a community behind them.
#DementiaFriendsPA #NFCMonth #DementiaSupport
Caregivers need support too. That’s why @Dementia Friendly Pennsylvania is committed to educating communities and connecting caregivers with people who truly understand their challenges.
Whether you are caring for a loved one with dementia or looking for ways to support someone who is, you are not alone. Visit dementiafriendlypa.org or pa.gov/CareKit to look for virtual or in-person memory cafes or support groups, or to find a dementia‑friendly community near you. Every caregiver deserves a community behind them.
#DementiaFriendsPA #NFCMonth #DementiaSupport
Caregivers need support too. @DementiaFriends connects caregivers with people who understand and offers resources across PA.
Find support and dementia‑friendly communities at dementiafriendlypa.org or pa.gov/CareKit.
#DementiaFriendlyPA #CaregiverSupport #PAcommunity
Partnership Spotlight:
Dementia Friendly PA
Ever notice the person you’re caring for becoming more agitated or confused as the sun goes down? This is known as Sundowning, which is a pattern of increased anxiety, irritability, or restlessness that can occur in the late afternoon and early evening. Recognizing this behavior as sundowning can help you better prepare for evening caregiving needs.
Our partners at @AARPPA highlight three effective strategies to help soothe sundowning:
1️⃣ Track triggers + set routines
2️⃣ Create a calming, well‑lit space
3️⃣ Meet basic needs early (food, water, comfort, bathroom)
Have you tried any of these? Tell us below 💬
See the full AARP article: https://www.aarp.org/caregiving/medical/ways-to-manage-sundown-syndrome/
#NationalCaregivingMonth #Caregiving #SundowningAwareness
Ever notice your loved one becoming more agitated or confused as the sun goes down? That pattern is called sundowning, and it can bring anxiety, irritability, or restlessness in the late afternoon and early evening. Understanding it can help caregivers support loved ones with more comfort and calm.
@AARPPennsylvania suggests three ways to ease sundowning:
1️⃣ Track triggers + set routines
2️⃣ Create a calming, well‑lit space
3️⃣ Meet basic needs early (food, water, comfort, bathroom)
Have you tried any of these? Tell us below 💬
#NationalCaregivingMonth #CaregiversOfInstagram #SundowningAwareness
https://www.aarp.org/caregiving/medical/ways-to-manage-sundown-syndrome/
Ever notice your loved one becoming more agitated or confused as the sun goes down? This is known as sundowning, a pattern of increased anxiety, irritability, or restlessness that can occur in the late afternoon and early evening. Recognizing these changes can help caregivers better understand what their loved one needs as they transition into the evening.
Our partners at @AARP highlight three helpful strategies to combat sundowning:
1️⃣ Track triggers + set routines
2️⃣ Create a calming, well‑lit space
3️⃣ Meet basic needs early (food, water, comfort, bathroom)
See the full AARP article: https://www.aarp.org/caregiving/medical/ways-to-manage-sundown-syndrome/
#NFCMonth #Caregivers
Noticing agitation or confusion in a loved one as the sun goes down? This pattern, called sundowning, can bring anxiety and restlessness in late afternoon/evening.
@AARPPA shares 3 ways to help:
1️⃣ Track triggers + set routines
2️⃣ Create a calming, well‑lit space
3️⃣Meet basic needs early (food, water, comfort, bathroom)
Tried these? Share your experience 💬
Full article: https://www.aarp.org/caregiving/medical/ways-to-manage-sundown-syndrome/
#NFCM
Partnership Spotlight:
Pennsylvania AARP
Caring for others starts with caring for yourself. Caregiving is demanding work, but taking care of your own brain health helps you stay strong and resilient.
Our partners at the @AlzGPA recently completed the US POINTER Study (https://www.alz.org/us-pointer), which found regular physical activity, better nutrition, staying socially and mentally engaged, and keeping an eye on blood pressure and blood sugar all have a powerful impact on brain health.
A healthy brain makes for a healthy caregiver! Let’s work together to support caregivers to help them stay healthy.
#NationalFamilyCaregiversMonth #BrainHealth #AlzheimersAssociation #AlzGPA
🧠 Caring for others starts with caring for yourself.
The US POINTER Study, from the @Alzgpa shows that healthy habits like moving more, eating well, staying socially connected, and keeping an eye on your blood pressure and blood sugar can all boost your brain health.
A healthy brain supports a healthy caregiver.
💙 Let’s stay strong together.
Give US POINTER study a Google today and see what you can learn!
#NFCMonth #BrainHealth #AlzheimersAssociation #AlzGPA
As a caregiver, your health matters too. Research from the Alzheimer’s Association’s US POINTER Study (https://www.alz.org/us-pointer), shows that key habits like regular physical activity, improved nutrition, staying socially and cognitively engaged, and monitoring blood pressure and blood sugar can support better brain health.
Prioritizing your own well‑being helps you stay focused, resilient, and energized in your caregiving journey. A healthy brain supports a healthy caregiver. Let’s work together to make caregiver wellness a priority. 💙
#NFCMonth #BrainHealth #AlzheimersAssociation #AlzGPA
Caregivers matter, and so does their brain health.🧠
The US POINTER Study shows lifestyle changes like physical activity, good nutrition, social engagement, and monitoring BP and blood sugar can support healthier brains. A healthy brain supports a healthy caregiver. 💙
#NFCM #Alzgpa
Partnership Spotlight:
Alzheimer’s Association
Food insecurity can impact everyone. Juggling family and caregiving responsibilities can make accessing affordable, healthy food a real challenge.
This National Family Caregivers Month we want caregivers to know, you’re not alone. Many struggle to make ends meet with the additional costs of providing care.
Local food assistance programs and community resources are available to help lighten the load. Every caregiver deserves support.
The PA Link (pa.gov/PALink) can help you locate food resources near you. Call 1-800-753-8827 to speak to a representative today.
#NationalFamilyCaregiversMonth #FoodInsecurityAwareness
#Caregivers
Food insecurity can impact everyone. Balancing family life and caregiving duties can make it difficult to access healthy, affordable food.
During National Family Caregivers Month, we want you to know you’re not alone. Many caregivers struggle with added financial pressure.
Support is available. Local food assistance programs can help lighten the load. Every caregiver deserves access to resources and care.
The PA Link can help you find food resources near you. Call 1‑800‑753‑8827.
#NationalFamilyCaregiversMonth #FoodInsecurityAwareness #CaregiversOfInstagram
Food insecurity is a challenge that affects individuals across communities, including caregivers. Balancing caregiving responsibilities with everyday family needs can make accessing affordable, nutritious food especially difficult.
This National Family Caregivers Month, we want caregivers to know they are not alone. Many face financial strain due to the additional costs associated with providing care.
Local food assistance programs and community resources play an essential role in supporting caregivers. Every caregiver deserves access to the help they need.
The PA Link offers guidance in locating nearby food resources. Contact 1‑800‑753‑8827 to speak with a representative.
#NFCMonth #FoodInsecurityAwareness #Caregivers
Food insecurity can impact everyone. Balancing caregiving and family needs can make accessing healthy food tough. You’re not alone. Many caregivers struggle with added financial pressures. Local resources can help lighten the load.
Find food assistance near you through PA Link: Call 1‑800‑753‑8827.
#NFCM #FoodInsecurityAwareness
Sandwich Caregivers juggle living two lives at once, each life both meaningful, and exhausting!
Marlee describes her mother’s caregiving journey:
“When I was 8 years old, I didn’t know my mom was a sandwich caregiver. She was caught between two generations, caring for the woman who had raised her while raising me. Her days were filled with sacrifices, putting her own needs, time, and life aside to care for both of us. I remember taking my Mimi’s hand and going for walks, watching over the grandmother who should have been watching over me. Now, at 28, I realize my mom wasn’t just caring for Mimi; she was teaching me what it means to care for someone you love. She showed me that even though caregiving is exhausting and heartbreaking, every person deserves dignity, patience, love, and continued commitment. She taught me by example that caring for someone means showing up, even when it’s hard, and loving them through every moment. Those are lessons I will carry with me for the rest of my life."
If you’re feeling stretched thin, remember support is available whenever you need it. 💙
Explore PA CareKit resources to support Sandwich Caregivers: pa.gov/CareKit
#NationalFamilyCaregiversMonth
#SandwichCaregiver
Have you ever heard of a Sandwich Caregiver? These caregivers balance raising children while supporting a parent or another person they are caring for. They juggle two lives at once, each meaningful, and exhausting!
Marlee describes her mother’s caregiving journey:
“When I was 8 years old, I didn’t know my mom was a sandwich caregiver. She was caught between two generations, caring for the woman who had raised her while raising me. Her days were filled with sacrifices, putting her own needs, time, and life aside to care for both of us. I remember taking my Mimi’s hand and going for walks, watching over the grandmother who should have been watching over me. Now, at 28, I realize my mom wasn’t just caring for Mimi; she was teaching me what it means to care for someone you love. She showed me that even though caregiving is exhausting and heartbreaking, every person deserves dignity, patience, love, and continued commitment. She taught me by example that caring for someone means showing up, even when it’s hard, and loving them through every moment. Those are lessons I will carry with me for the rest of my life.”
If you’re feeling stretched thin, support is available. 💙
Explore PA CareKit resources for Sandwich Caregivers at pa.gov/CareKit.
#NationalFamilyCaregiversMonth #SandwichCaregivers #CaregiversOfInstagram
Have you ever heard of a Sandwich Caregiver? These caregivers balance raising children while also supporting an aging parent or another individual in their care. The role is deeply meaningful and deeply demanding.
Marlee describes her mother’s caregiving journey:
“When I was 8 years old, I didn’t know my mom was a sandwich caregiver. She was caught between two generations, caring for the woman who had raised her while raising me. Her days were filled with sacrifices, putting her own needs, time, and life aside to care for both of us. I remember taking my Mimi’s hand and going for walks, watching over the grandmother who should have been watching over me. Now, at 28, I realize my mom wasn’t just caring for Mimi; she was teaching me what it means to care for someone you love. She showed me that even though caregiving is exhausting and heartbreaking, every person deserves dignity, patience, love, and continued commitment. She taught me by example that caring for someone means showing up, even when it’s hard, and loving them through every moment. Those are lessons I will carry with me for the rest of my life.”
If you’re feeling stretched thin, support is available. Explore PA CareKit resources for Sandwich Caregivers: pa.gov/CareKit
#NFCMonth #SandwichCaregiver
Caregivers come in many forms. Marlee’s Sandwich Caregiver Story: “When I was 8 years old, I didn’t know my mom was a sandwich caregiver. She was caught between two generations, caring for the woman who had raised her while raising me. Her days were filled with sacrifices, putting her own needs, time, and life aside to care for both of us.”
#NFCM
Emergencies can be especially challenging. Caregivers can get ready by creating a plan that keeps everyone calm and safe. A good place to start can be assembling essential items to create an emergency kit.
Items to include in your own emergency kit:
1️⃣ Copies of important documents (ID, medication list, care plan)
2️⃣ Extra medications and medical supplies
3️⃣ Comfort items that help ease anxiety, like familiar photos or music
4️⃣ A written emergency contact list and backup care instructions
5️⃣ Food, water, and clothing for both the caregiver and the person with dementia
👉 You can learn more tips and tricks for emergencies by following @PEMAHQ. To make safety part of your caregiving journey take a look at this helpful tool Disaster Preparedness Guide for Older Adults: https://www.ready.gov/sites/default/files/2023-09/ready-gov_disaster-preparedness-guide-for-older-adults.pdf
Emergencies can be tough, especially for caregivers. Creating a plan and assembling an emergency kit can help keep everyone calm and safe.
Items to include:
1️⃣ Important documents
2️⃣ Extra meds & supplies
3️⃣ Comfort items (photos, music)
4️⃣ Emergency contacts
5️⃣ Food, water, clothing
👉 Follow @PEMAHQ for more PA safety tips.
#NationalFamilyCaregiversMonth #CaregiverSupport
Emergencies can be especially challenging for caregivers. Creating a plan and assembling an emergency kit can help keep everyone calm and safe.
Recommended items include:
1️⃣ Copies of important documents
2️⃣ Extra medications and medical supplies
3️⃣ Comfort items to ease anxiety
4️⃣ Emergency contacts and backup care instructions
5️⃣ Food, water, and clothing
For more emergency tips, follow @Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency To make safety part of your caregiving journey, explore the Disaster Preparedness Guide for Older Adults: https://www.ready.gov/sites/default/files/2023-09/ready-gov_disaster-preparedness-guide-for-older-adults.pdf
#NationalFamilyCaregiversMonth
Emergencies can be challenging for caregivers. Build an emergency kit with:
1️⃣ Important documents
2️⃣ Extra meds
3️⃣ Comfort items
4️⃣ Emergency contacts
5️⃣ Food, water, clothing
Get more tips from @PEMAHQ and explore the Disaster Preparedness Guide for Older Adults: https://www.ready.gov/sites/default/files/2023-09/ready-gov_disaster-preparedness-guide-for-older-adults.pdf
Partnership Spotlight:
Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA)
Falls are a big deal! Falls are a leading cause of injury and loss of independence for older adults and caregivers. The @NCOAging offers a simple quiz that gives a Fall Risk Score out of 14. It’s an easy way to identify where additional safety measures might be helpful.
👉 Get your Fall Risk Score: https://www.ncoa.org/tools/falls-free-checkup/
Here are a few easy home safety tips for caregivers to help prevent falls:
1️⃣ Clear the way. Remove tripping hazards, like throw rugs, cords, or clutter on the floor.
2️⃣ Light it up. Replace lightbulbs with bright, non‑glare bulbs to help you see around the house.
3️⃣ Have a seat. Place a chair in your bedroom so you can sit while getting dressed or putting shoes on.
4️⃣ Secure some support. Buy a shower seat, grab bar, and a handheld showerhead to make bathing easier.
5️⃣ Store for success. Keep frequently used items between waist and shoulder height to avoid unsafe reaching or using a stepstool.
Printable PDF to share: https://tinyurl.com/5ta3aksm
Falls are a big deal! They’re a leading cause of injury and loss of independence for older adults and caregivers.
Home safety tips for caregivers:
1️⃣ Clear the way. Remove tripping hazards like rugs, cords, or clutter.
2️⃣ Light it up. Use bright, non‑glare bulbs.
3️⃣ Have a seat. Place a chair in the bedroom for dressing.
4️⃣ Secure support. Use a shower seat, grab bar, and handheld showerhead.
5️⃣ Store for success. Keep items between waist and shoulder height.
Find more tips at pa.gov/CareKit
#NationalFamilyCaregiversMonth #Caregiving #FallPrevention #CaregiversOfInstagram
Falls are a significant concern for older adults and caregivers, often leading to injury and reduced independence. The National Council on Aging provides a simple quiz that offers a Fall Risk Score out of 14, an effective tool for identifying potential risks.
Take the Falls Free Checkup: https://www.ncoa.org/tools/falls-free-checkup/
Home safety tips for caregivers:
1️⃣ Clear pathways and remove tripping hazards.
2️⃣ Improve visibility with bright, non‑glare lighting.
3️⃣ Add a chair in the bedroom for dressing safely.
4️⃣ Install supportive tools such as a shower seat, grab bar, and handheld showerhead.
5️⃣ Store frequently used items at waist–shoulder height.
Printable PDF: https://tinyurl.com/5ta3aksm
#NationalFamilyCaregiversMonth #Caregiving #FallPrevention #Safety
Falls are a leading cause of injury for older adults. The @NCOAging quiz gives a Fall Risk Score (out of 14) to spot where safety improvements can help. 👉 https://www.ncoa.org/tools/falls-free-checkup/
Tips:
1️⃣ Clear hazards
2️⃣ Bright lighting
3️⃣ Chair for dressing
4️⃣ Shower supports
5️⃣ Safe storage
PDF: https://tinyurl.com/5ta3aksm
#NFCM #Caregiving
Partnership Spotlight:
National Council on Aging
As National Family Caregivers Month comes to an end, we want to extend our deepest gratitude to every caregiver who shows up day after day.
Caregiving is often invisible work. Filled with tough moments and countless acts of love that may go unnoticed. But we see your strength.
Thank you for your resilience.
Thank you for your dedication.
Thank you for the care that you give every day.
To all caregivers, this month and every month, thank you. 💙
#NationalFamilyCaregiversMonth #Caregivers #ThankYouCaregivers
As National Family Caregivers Month comes to an end, we want to extend our deepest gratitude to every caregiver who shows up day after day.
Thank you for your resilience.
Thank you for your dedication.
Thank you for the care that you give every day.
To all caregivers, this month and every month, thank you. 💙
#NationalFamilyCaregiversMonth #Caregivers #ThankYouCaregivers #CaregiverAppreciation #CaregiversOfInstagram
As National Family Caregivers Month comes to an end, we want to express our deepest gratitude to every caregiver who shows up day after day.
Thank you for your resilience.
Thank you for your dedication.
Thank you for the care you provide each and every day.
To all caregivers, this month and every month, thank you.
#NFCM #CaregiverAppreciation
As National Family Caregivers Month ends, we extend our deepest gratitude to every caregiver who shows up day after day.
Thank you for your resilience, your dedication, and the care you give. This month and every month, thank you. 💙
#NFCM #Caregivers #ThankYouCaregivers
Partner Outreach
The Importance of Connection and Respite for Caregivers
Caregiving is meaningful work that can be exhausting and rewarding at the same time. Many caregivers experience high levels of stress, fatigue, sleep disruption, and feelings of isolation. That’s why taking breaks, also known as respite, is not a luxury but a key part of staying healthy as a caregiver.
So, what does respite really mean? It can look different for everyone. Respite options may include in-home support, short-term stays in care facilities, adult day services, or asking trusted family and friends to share responsibilities. Building a circle of support is essential. Caregivers were never meant to carry everything alone, and involving the people close to you as you do this work is normal and necessary. If you are reading this, you probably know that caring for another person is an experience that can be as exhausting as it can be fulfilling and worthwhile. The challenges facing caregivers are real and backed up by data. The Family Caregiver Alliance’s research shows that caregivers face significant mental and physical health risks, with 40% to 70% exhibiting depressive symptoms and up to 20% rating their general health as fair or poor. Getting ahead of burnout can help you cope with the ups and downs of caregiving and protect your long-term wellbeing.
One of the most important things you can do is ask for help and accept it when it is offered. Consider creating a simple list to share with family and friends of ways others can support you, like prepping meals, running errands, offering companionship, or helping with household tasks. People often want to help but may not know what you need or are worried they will increase your load by asking questions.
It may sound silly but sometimes we all need a reminder that we need to focus on what can be done rather than what feels out of reach. Small steps still matter. Set realistic goals, prioritize tasks that need attention now, and break down larger responsibilities into smaller more manageable pieces.
Don’t forget that your health matters too. Talk with your doctor about any physical or emotional concerns and think about setting a few personal wellness goals. That might mean adding more movement to your day, getting outside, protecting time for rest or simply taking a quiet moment.
Social connection matters too. Try and make time each week to connect with other people whether that is through a support group, faith community, library program, casual time with friends, or chatting with your favorite staff at a local shop. Staying connected can help recharge your battery and remind you that you are more than the care you provide.
Of course, you may be thinking that taking time for yourself and asking for help sounds good, but easier said than done. That’s where practical support can make the real difference.
Memory Cafés offer meaningful opportunities for connection, providing a welcoming space where caregivers and people living with dementia can meet others who truly understand their experiences. Adult Day Programs can provide safe and engaging places for your loved ones to stay while you get several hours of valuable respite or workday care. Caregiver support groups can also strengthen your community, offering encouragement and a sense of community.
There are also services and supports available through state agencies, such as the Department of Aging’s Caregiver Support Program (CSP). This program aims to provide access to respite care, address the need for formal and informal supports, and may provide financial reimbursement for out-of-pocket costs. The PA CareKit also offers a variety of practical resources on topics ranging from navigating care and support options.
As a caregiver, you give so much of your time, energy, and patience to someone else, often in ways that others may never see. Thank you for the care you provide. What you do matters and so do you.
Need More Help?:
The PA Link will can help you locate resources near you. Call 1-800-753-8827 to speak to a care representative who will help you navigate the different options that may work best for you.
Your local Area Agency on Aging (AAA) is also here to help navigate services in your community. Find your AAA to speak with a representative and get connected to resources in your county.