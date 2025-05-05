Skip to main content

    Medicare Education and Assistance

    Request Help Understanding & Enrolling in Medicare and Filing Appeals

    Pennsylvania Medicare Education and Decision Insight (PA MEDI) is here to help you!

     

    PA MEDI is part of a nationwide network of State Health Insurance Assistance Programs, also known as SHIP. Pennsylvania’s SHIP has provided Medicare assistance and information to Medicare-eligible individuals since 1995.

    PA MEDI Helpline: 1-800-783-7067

    Get Local Help with Medicare

    PA MEDI is a statewide service operated by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging and is the known and trusted local resource for Medicare help. All services are free and confidential and delivered by specially trained certified counselors through Pennsylvania’s 52 local Area Agencies on Aging.

    PA MEDI provides free, unbiased personalized help with detailed information about:

    • Original Medicare
    • Medigap (Medicare supplement)
    • Medicare Advantage plans
    • Prescription drug plans
    • Enrollment assistance
    • Medicare rules, notices, and billing concerns
    • Medicare financial assistance programs
    • Medicare appeals 
    • Long-term care insurance
    • Coordination of benefits

    PA MEDI provides easy-to-understand, objective help and information for those on Medicare, their families, and caregivers. PA MEDI does NOT sell or recommend Medicare insurance products, insurance agents, or brokers. 

    Contact Your Local PA MEDI Program

    For year-round Medicare assistance call your local PA MEDI program or the PA MEDI Helpline at 1-800-783-7067, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

    Adams: 717-334-9296

    Allegheny: 412-661-1438

    Armstrong: 724-548-3290

    Beaver: 724-847-2262

    Bedford: 814-623-8148

    Berks: 610-374-3195

    Blair: 814-946-1235

    Bradford: 800-982-4346 or 570-265-6121

    Bucks: 267-880-5700

    Butler: 724-282-3008

    Cambria: 814-539-5595

    Cameron: 814-776-0428

    Carbon: 610-824-7830 or 800-441-1315

    Centre: 814-355-6716

    Chester: 610-344-5004 (Option 2)

    Clarion: 814-226-4640

    Clearfield: 814-765-2696

    Clinton: 570-601-9569

    Columbia: 570-784-9272 Ext. 3110

    Crawford: 814-336-1792

    Cumberland: 717-240-6110

    Dauphin: 717-780-6130

    Delaware: 484-494-3769

    Elk: 814-776-0428

    Erie: 814-459-4581

    Fayette: 724-489-8080

    Forest: 814-723-3763

    Franklin: 717-263-2153

    Fulton: 717-485-5151

    Greene: 724-489-8080

    Huntington: 814-643-5115

    Indiana: 724-349-4500

    Jefferson: 814-849-3096

    Juniata: 800-348-2277

    Lackawanna: 570-343-1267 Ext. 239

    Lancaster: 717-299-7979

    Lawrence: 724-658-3729

    Lebanon: 717-273-9262

    Lehigh: 610-782-3200

    Luzerne: 570-624-3029

    Lycoming: 570-601-9569

    McKean: 814-776-0428

    Mercer: 724-662-6222

    Mifflin: 800-348-2277

    Monroe: 570-420-3735

    Montgomery: 610-834-1040

    Montour: 570-784-9272 Ext. 3110

    Northampton: 610-829-4540

    Northumberland: 570-495-2395

    Perry: 717-582-5128

    Philadelphia: Philadelphia Corporation on Aging: 215-765-9000 or Albert Einstein Medical Center: 215-456-7600

    Pike: 570-775-5550

    Potter: 1-800-800-2560 or 814-544-7315

    Schuylkill: 570-624-3026

    Snyder: 570-524-2100

    Somerset: 814-443-2681

    Sullivan: 800-982-4346 or 570-265-6121

    Susquehanna: 800-982-4346 or 570-265-6121

    Tioga: 800-982-4346 or 570-265-6121

    Union: 570-524-2100

    Venango: 814-432-9723

    Warren: 814-723-3763

    Washington: 724-489-8080

    Wayne: 570-253-4262

    Westmoreland: 724-925-4213

    Wyoming: 570-624-3029

    York: 717-852-4902  Ext. 1041

    Find a PA MEDI event

    PA MEDI provides in-person and virtual educational presentations and events for the general public. 

    Find a PA MEDI event near you!

    PA MEDI is supported by the Administration for Community Living (ACL), U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of a financial assistance award totaling $1.9 million with 100% funding by ACL/HHS. The contents are those of the author and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement, by ACL/HHS, or the U.S. Government.