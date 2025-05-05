Request Help Understanding & Enrolling in Medicare and Filing Appeals

Get Local Help with Medicare
PA MEDI is a statewide service operated by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging and is the known and trusted local resource for Medicare help. All services are free and confidential and delivered by specially trained certified counselors through Pennsylvania’s 52 local Area Agencies on Aging.
PA MEDI provides free, unbiased personalized help with detailed information about:
- Original Medicare
- Medigap (Medicare supplement)
- Medicare Advantage plans
- Prescription drug plans
- Enrollment assistance
- Medicare rules, notices, and billing concerns
- Medicare financial assistance programs
- Medicare appeals
- Long-term care insurance
- Coordination of benefits
PA MEDI provides easy-to-understand, objective help and information for those on Medicare, their families, and caregivers. PA MEDI does NOT sell or recommend Medicare insurance products, insurance agents, or brokers.
Contact Your Local PA MEDI Program
For year-round Medicare assistance call your local PA MEDI program or the PA MEDI Helpline at 1-800-783-7067, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Adams: 717-334-9296
Allegheny: 412-661-1438
Armstrong: 724-548-3290
Beaver: 724-847-2262
Bedford: 814-623-8148
Berks: 610-374-3195
Blair: 814-946-1235
Bradford: 800-982-4346 or 570-265-6121
Bucks: 267-880-5700
Butler: 724-282-3008
Cambria: 814-539-5595
Cameron: 814-776-0428
Carbon: 610-824-7830 or 800-441-1315
Centre: 814-355-6716
Chester: 610-344-5004 (Option 2)
Clarion: 814-226-4640
Clearfield: 814-765-2696
Clinton: 570-601-9569
Columbia: 570-784-9272 Ext. 3110
Crawford: 814-336-1792
Cumberland: 717-240-6110
Dauphin: 717-780-6130
Delaware: 484-494-3769
Elk: 814-776-0428
Erie: 814-459-4581
Fayette: 724-489-8080
Forest: 814-723-3763
Franklin: 717-263-2153
Fulton: 717-485-5151
Greene: 724-489-8080
Huntington: 814-643-5115
Indiana: 724-349-4500
Jefferson: 814-849-3096
Juniata: 800-348-2277
Lackawanna: 570-343-1267 Ext. 239
Lancaster: 717-299-7979
Lawrence: 724-658-3729
Lebanon: 717-273-9262
Lehigh: 610-782-3200
Luzerne: 570-624-3029
Lycoming: 570-601-9569
McKean: 814-776-0428
Mercer: 724-662-6222
Mifflin: 800-348-2277
Monroe: 570-420-3735
Montgomery: 610-834-1040
Montour: 570-784-9272 Ext. 3110
Northampton: 610-829-4540
Northumberland: 570-495-2395
Perry: 717-582-5128
Philadelphia: Philadelphia Corporation on Aging: 215-765-9000 or Albert Einstein Medical Center: 215-456-7600
Pike: 570-775-5550
Potter: 1-800-800-2560 or 814-544-7315
Schuylkill: 570-624-3026
Snyder: 570-524-2100
Somerset: 814-443-2681
Sullivan: 800-982-4346 or 570-265-6121
Susquehanna: 800-982-4346 or 570-265-6121
Tioga: 800-982-4346 or 570-265-6121
Union: 570-524-2100
Venango: 814-432-9723
Warren: 814-723-3763
Washington: 724-489-8080
Wayne: 570-253-4262
Westmoreland: 724-925-4213
Wyoming: 570-624-3029
York: 717-852-4902 Ext. 1041
PA MEDI is supported by the Administration for Community Living (ACL), U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of a financial assistance award totaling $1.9 million with 100% funding by ACL/HHS. The contents are those of the author and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement, by ACL/HHS, or the U.S. Government.