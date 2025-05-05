Domain 6: Civic Participation and Employment

Aging Our Way, PA Tactic 26:

Expand accessible voting sites that allow for older adults and individuals with disabilities to participate in all elections.

Overview:

Note: This tactic profile was developed in collaboration with the Department of State.

Congress enacted the Voting Accessibility for the Elderly and Handicapped Act in 1984 “to promote the fundamental right to vote by improving access for the handicapped and elderly individuals to registration facilities and polling places for federal elections.” However, some polling locations still have barriers which prevent older adults from voting. Improving these barriers and providing education through local community organizations and the AAA network will ensure that older adults and individuals with disabilities can use the various resources in PA to cast their votes.

Recommended Localized Tactics:

Complete an evaluation of all polling locations based on the Department of State Accessibility Criteria which delineates the accessibility criteria and provides information on each county website regarding polling locations that are ADA compliant and the phone number to contact for further information on the polling location.

Expand options of polling locations, such as retirement communities and senior centers which are already accessible.

Educate voters on their options, such as the ability to have a designated agent by completing the Designated Agent Form, options available to pick up or return a mail-in or absentee ballot, distribution of Department of State Fact Sheet for Long Term Care Facilities, and general voting information and resources to various organizations, e.g. senior centers, aging network options, schools, universities, faith based organizations.

Explore options to increase participation, for example, assisting with or providing information on transportation options.

Key Players and Partners:

PA Department of State

PA County Boards of Elections

Area Agencies on Aging

League of Women Voters Pennsylvania

NAACP

Local School, Community and Faith Based organizations

Resources:

Example:

Westmoreland County had eight polling locations on their website that indicated the locations were not accessible for residents with mobility issues. After the Election Board and County Commissioners were notified at public meetings in 2024, the local newspaper researched and published an article on polling locations that were not accessible. All polling locations were changed to comply with ADA requirements for the 2024 General election.

PA Council on Aging Contact:

Margie Zelenak, mazelenak@gmail.com