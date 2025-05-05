Aging Our Way, PA - Tactics
Work Product by Tactic
36: PDA Senior Community Center: Reframing Communications Phase 1 Report
65: Connecting to the Outdoors as We Age - Pennsylvania's Rx for Nature
128: PA CareKit
Explore the list of Aging Our Way, PA tactics.
Use the search bar to filter the list of tactics by priority (Unlocking Access, Aging in Community, Gateways to Independence, Caregiver Supports, Education and Navigation) or progress status (Initiating, In Progress, Complete).
36: PDA Senior Community Center: Reframing Communications Phase 1 Report
65: Connecting to the Outdoors as We Age - Pennsylvania's Rx for Nature
128: PA CareKit