    Apply for the Elder Cottage Housing Program (ECHO)

    The ECHO program consists of small, separate, manufactured residences, cottages, for older adults. They are temporarily placed in the side or backyard of a host family – relatives or close friends of the older adult.

    Elder cottages are small, separate, manufactured residences for older adults that are temporarily placed in the side or backyard of a host family (relatives or close friends). The arrangement provides independence and privacy for its resident along with easy access to family or friends who can provide assistance. When living requirements of the resident change, the cottage will be relocated to the home of another host family.

    All seniors served are lower income and pay no more than 30% of their monthly incomes to reside in the cottage. The cottages will be made available through a local collaboration between the Area Agencies on Aging (AAAs) and a local housing partner.

    There are currently cottages in the following counties/AAAs service areas:

    • Centre
    • Clearfield
    • Cumberland
    • Fayette
    • Huntingdon/Bedford/Fulton
    • Lackawanna
    • Luzerne
    • Perry
    • Union/Snyder
    • Wayne
    • Westmoreland
    • Wyoming

    How to Apply

    Contact us to learn more about the ECHO Program.

    Contact Your Local Area Agency on Aging

    Use the directory to find your local AAA.

    Call The Department of Aging

    Call PDA to be connected with your local AAA.

    717-783-1550

    Email the Department of Aging

    Fill out and submit the form.

    https://forms.dhs.pa.gov/pda-contact-us/