Elder Cottage Housing Opportunity (ECHO)

Elder cottages are small, separate, manufactured residences for older adults that are temporarily placed in the side or backyard of a host family (relatives or close friends). The arrangement provides independence and privacy for its resident along with easy access to family or friends who can provide assistance. When living requirements of the resident change, the cottage will be relocated to the home of another host family.



All seniors served are lower income and pay no more than 30% of their monthly incomes to reside in the cottage. The cottages will be made available through a local collaboration between the Area Agencies on Aging (AAAs) and a local housing partner.

There are currently cottages in the following counties/AAAs service areas: