Program Areas and Topics
Program Area 01 - Area Agency on Aging Administration
Program Area 02 - Home-delivered Meals (See Program Area 03)
Program Area 03 - Congregate Meals
Program Area 04 - Socialization, Recreation, Education & Health Promotion
Program Area 05 - Employment Services
Program Area 06 - Volunteer Services
Program Area 07 - Passenger Transportation
Program Area 09 - Legal Assistance
Program Area 10 - Ombudsman
Program Area 11 - Information and Referral
Program Area 12 - Home Health
Program Area 13 - Personal Care (Refer to the Policy and Procedure Manual - Chapter IV - OPTIONS)
Program Area 14 - Personal Assistance Services (Refer to the Policy and Procedure Manual - Chapter IV - OPTIONS)
Program Area 18 - Medical Equipment, Supplies & Adaptive Devices (Refer to the Policy and Procedure Manual - Chapter IV - OPTIONS)
Program Area 19 - Home Support (Refer to the Policy and Procedure Manual - Chapter IV - OPTIONS)
Program Area 20 - Adult Day Service
Program Area 21 - Aging and Disability Resources
Program Area 22 - Assessments
Program Area 23 - Care Management
Program Area 24 - Protective Services Intake and Investigation
Program Area 25 - Domiciliary Care
Program Area 29 - Other
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