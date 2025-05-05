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of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

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    Aging Program Directives and Aging Technical Assistance Bulletins

    Aging Program Directives (APD) and Aging Technical Assistance Bulletins (ATAB) are organized by program area and may have multiple attachments and supporting documentation. For additional information, or to obtain a hard copy, contact us​.

    Program Areas and Topics

    ​​Program Area 01 - Area Agency on Aging Administration
    Program Area 02 - Home-delivered Meals (See Program Area 03)
    Program Area 03 - Congregate Meals
    Program Area 04 - Socialization, Recreation, Education & Health Promotion
    Program Area 05 - Employment Services
    Program Area 06 - Volunteer Services
    Program Area 07 - Passenger Transportation
    Program Area 09 - Legal Assistance
    Program Area 10 - Ombudsman
    Program Area 11 - Information and Referral
    Program Area 12 - Home Health 
    Program Area 13 - Personal Care (Refer to the Policy and Procedure Manual - Chapter IV - OPTIONS) 

    Program Area 14 - Personal Assistance Services (Refer to the Policy and Procedure Manual - Chapter IV - OPTIONS) 
    Program Area 18 - Medical Equipment, Supplies & Adaptive Devices (Refer to the Policy and Procedure Manual - Chapter IV - OPTIONS) 
    Program Area 19 - Home Support (Refer to the Policy and Procedure Manual - Chapter IV - OPTIONS)
    Program Area 20 - Adult Day Service
    Program Area 21 - Aging and Disability Resources
    ​Program Area 22 - Assessments
    Program Area 23 - Care Management
    Program Area 24 - Protective Services Intake and Investigation
    Program Area 25 - Domiciliary Care
    Program Area 29 - Other

    Search for an APD or ATAB

    Use the sort and filter feature to find the a document in a specific program area or use the search feature to locate a specific APD using the 00-00-00 number assigned to the APD. 

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