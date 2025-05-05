Healthy Eating and Nutrition

What is Malnutrition?

Malnutrition happens when someone doesn’t get the nutrients their body needs to stay healthy. This can happen if a person eats too little or eats too much of the wrong foods. Older adults are more likely to have malnutrition, especially if they have dementia, dental problems, a poor appetite, or trouble getting healthy food.

There are many reasons malnutrition can happen, like difficulty chewing, side effects from medicine, depression, memory problems, or not being able to shop or cook. Signs of malnutrition include feeling weak or tired, losing weight without trying, getting sick often, or having dental issues. Malnutrition can make it harder for older adults to heal or recover. Dietitians can help by improving nutrition and overall health.

Planning and Preparing a Healthy Meal

As a caregiver, you can help the person you care for stay healthy by making sure they eat well. One way to do this is by planning and cooking balanced meals. Older adults may have changes in appetite, health conditions, or physical challenges that make eating harder. Here are some tips to make meal planning, cooking, and grocery shopping easier and healthier:

Know what makes a healthy meal. A good plate should have protein, whole grains, fruits, vegetables, and healthy fats in the right amounts. A simple tip is to fill half your plate with fruits and vegetables, and a quarter for both grains and protein. This makes planning easier. Learn more about what makes a balanced plate.

Pick foods with important nutrients. Older adults need protein, fiber, vitamins, minerals, and plenty of fluids to stay strong and avoid health problems. Try adding foods like lean meats, beans, whole grains, dairy, fruits, and vegetables to most meals. Learn more about the food groups.

Plan for eating challenges and adjust foods if needed. If the person has trouble chewing or swallowing, use softer foods or change textures by chopping smaller, adding sauces, or slow cooking. Watch for signs like coughing during meals or taking a long time to finish eating.

Make a shopping list before you go to the store. Writing down what you need saves money and makes shopping less stressful. Stick to simple recipes with three to five ingredients to make cooking easier and faster. Learn more about easy, low-cost recipes.

Shop for affordable and easy-to-find foods. Choose low-sodium canned or frozen fruits and vegetables, compare prices, and buy store brands when you can. These options are still healthy and help stretch your budget.

Swap for healthier choices when possible. Pick whole-grain bread instead of white bread or low-sodium canned foods instead of regular ones. Small changes can make a big difference in nutrition.

Cook in batches to save time. Making bigger portions means you'll have meals for several days and less daily cooking. Freeze extra meals like soups or casseroles and label containers with names and dates for safety.

Look for community meal programs and grocery assistance. Senior Community Centers (SCCs) and Area Agencies on Aging (AAAs) offer low-cost or free meals. Programs like Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Senior Food Box Program (SFBP), and Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program can help with the cost and access of fresh foods.

The Role of a Dietitian

Registered Dietitian Nutritionists (RDNs) are experts who help people make healthy food choices. They complete special training to understand how food affects health. When you meet with an RDN, they will ask about your usual eating habits, activity level, and any health problems that might affect your weight or nutrition. They may also check your body mass index (BMI) using your height and weight. After learning about your needs and preferences, the RDN creates a plan to help you eat well and stay healthy. Their advice can help older adults stay strong, keep a healthy weight, and avoid malnutrition.

Medically Tailored Meals and Groceries

Medically Tailored Meals (MTMs) are meals made for people with long-term health conditions who need help preparing food. A healthcare professional decides if someone qualifies, and an RDN designs the meals to meet that person’s medical and nutrition needs. These meals can improve health, lower healthcare costs, and make life easier. Medically Tailored Groceries (MTGs) work the same way but provide ingredients instead of cooked meals. They include healthy foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, beans, and lean proteins so people can make balanced meals at home. These grocery packages can be simple boxes of shelf-stable foods or full meal kits. Learn more about Medically Tailored Meals and Groceries.