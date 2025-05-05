Medication Management

Organizing, Administering, and Tracking Medications

Many caregivers assist with organizing, administering, and tracking medications. Using medications incorrectly can cause serious health risks. These include bad reactions, hospital stays, and issues from incorrect dosages.

The person you are caring for may handle medications in new ways. They may be more sensitive to dosage changes and new prescriptions or experience new side effects. It's crucial to use all medications safely and effectively. This includes prescriptions, over-the-counter drugs, and supplements.

Keeping track of multiple prescription drugs, as well as over-the-counter medicines and dietary supplements can be difficult. Use the Managing Medications and Supplements Worksheet to record mediation regimens over time.

Help with Medication Costs

Medications can be incredibly expensive, especially as your healthcare providers prescribe more. The Pharmaceutical Assistance Contract for the Elderly (PACE) Program helps qualified PA residents aged 65 and up get prescription medicines at a lower cost. PACE and PACENET work with Medicare Part D and other drug plans like those from retiree plans, employers, Medicare Advantage, and Veterans’ Benefits to reduce the out-of-pocket costs.

Applications can be taken over the phone at 1-800-225-7223.