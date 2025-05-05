Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Caregiver Resources

    Medication Management

    Medication management is a critical part of caregiving, especially for those who advocate for the person they care for in healthcare settings.

    Organizing, Administering, and Tracking Medications

    Many caregivers assist with organizing, administering, and tracking medications. Using medications incorrectly can cause serious health risks. These include bad reactions, hospital stays, and issues from incorrect dosages.

    The person you are caring for may handle medications in new ways. They may be more sensitive to dosage changes and new prescriptions or experience new side effects. It's crucial to use all medications safely and effectively. This includes prescriptions, over-the-counter drugs, and supplements.

    Keeping track of multiple prescription drugs, as well as over-the-counter medicines and dietary supplements can be difficult. Use the Managing Medications and Supplements Worksheet to record mediation regimens over time.

    Help with Medication Costs

    Medications can be incredibly expensive, especially as your healthcare providers prescribe more. The Pharmaceutical Assistance Contract for the Elderly (PACE) Program helps qualified PA residents aged 65 and up get prescription medicines at a lower cost. PACE and PACENET work with Medicare Part D and other drug plans like those from retiree plans, employers, Medicare Advantage, and Veterans’ Benefits to reduce the out-of-pocket costs.

    Applications can be taken over the phone at 1-800-225-7223.

    Apply for PACE

    Medication Video Library

    The contents of this video library are made available with thanks to AARP.