Alzheimer's Disease and Related Disorders
It is estimated there are 280,000 Pennsylvanians currently living with the disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a type of dementia, Alzheimer's disease is the seventh leading cause of death among all adults.
Benefits & Rights for Older Pennsylvanians
The Benefits & Rights for Older Pennsylvanians book provides information about aging services available across the commonwealth.
Diabetes in Older Adults
Over 20% of adults ages 65 and older are diagnosed with diabetes. Learn more about the disease, how to prevent and manage it.
Emergency Preparedness
Take control by planning in advance for a possible emergency. By evaluating your own personal needs and making an emergency plan, you will be prepared for a disaster.
Falls Prevention for Older Adults
Learn more about the risks of a fall and the steps you can take to lessen your chances of a fall.
Healthy Eating and Nutrition
Information on malnutrition, eating a balanced diet, planning and preparing meals.
HIV Resources and Information
Learn about HIV, its impact on older adults, programs, testing, services, transmission and prevention strategies.
Immunizations
Topics include why to get immunized, what vaccines are recommended for people 65+, where to get vaccines and more.