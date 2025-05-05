Skip to agency navigation
    ​Health Topics for Older Adults

    As we age, we may experience situations that impact our health in which we must take extra steps and make necessary changes in our daily routine. The topics on this page provide facts and helpful resources to help navigate older adults in those situations.

    List of pages

    Alzheimer's Disease and Related Disorders

    It is estimated there are 280,000 Pennsylvanians currently living with the disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a type of dementia, Alzheimer's disease is the seventh leading cause of death among all adults.

    Benefits & Rights for Older Pennsylvanians

    The Benefits & Rights for Older Pennsylvanians book provides information about aging services available across the commonwealth.

    Diabetes in Older Adults

    Over 20% of adults ages 65 and older are diagnosed with diabetes. Learn more about the disease, how to prevent and manage it.

    Emergency Preparedness

    Take control by planning in advance for a possible emergency. By evaluating your own personal needs and making an emergency plan, you will be prepared for a disaster.

    Falls Prevention for Older Adults

    Learn more about the risks of a fall and the steps you can take to lessen your chances of a fall.

    Healthy Eating and Nutrition

    Information on malnutrition, eating a balanced diet, planning and preparing meals.

    HIV Resources and Information

    Learn about HIV, its impact on older adults, programs, testing, services, transmission and prevention strategies.

    Immunizations

    Topics include why to get immunized, what vaccines are recommended for people 65+, where to get vaccines and more.

