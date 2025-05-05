Health, Wellness and Fitness

Health & Wellness



The Pennsylvania Department of Aging's Health & Wellness Programs work to help older people live healthier lives. This aims to improve their quality of life and lower overall healthcare costs.

The goals of these programs are to:

Show that getting older does not always mean you have to decline in health.

Give older adults the information they need to stay healthy as they age.

Help older adults make lifestyle changes to improve their health.

Reduce the need for medical visits.

Local Area Agencies on Aging run these evidence-based programs across Pennsylvania, offering various ways for older adults to manage their own health:

Chronic conditions (diabetes, arthritis, chronic pain, etc.)

Exercise

Nutrition



Mental health

Medication Management



Injury and disease prevention

Substance Use Disorder

Find Health and Wellness evidenced-based programs on the Aging Programs Calendar.

Fitness

Exercise and fitness are key to staying healthy and feeling good as we age. Senior Community Centers all over Pennsylvania offer different exercise and fitness classes for older adults. These classes help people stay active, meet others with similar interests, and have fun.