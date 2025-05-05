Skip to agency navigation
    Aging Programs and Services

    Health, Wellness and Fitness

    Staying active helps us stay healthy as we age. Sometimes, we might face small health problems, but there are programs and resources available to help manage them. These can help us continue living a healthy and active life.

    Health & Wellness

    The Pennsylvania Department of Aging's Health & Wellness Programs work to help older people live healthier lives. This aims to improve their quality of life and lower overall healthcare costs.

    The goals of these programs are to:

    • Show that getting older does not always mean you have to decline in health.
    • Give older adults the information they need to stay healthy as they age.
    • Help older adults make lifestyle changes to improve their health.
    • Reduce the need for medical visits.

    Local Area Agencies on Aging run these evidence-based programs across Pennsylvania, offering various ways for older adults to manage their own health:

    • Chronic conditions (diabetes, arthritis, chronic pain, etc.)
    • Exercise
    • Nutrition
    • Mental health
    • Medication Management
    • Injury and disease prevention
    • Substance Use Disorder

    Find Health and Wellness evidenced-based programs on the Aging Programs Calendar.

    Fitness

    Exercise and fitness are key to staying healthy and feeling good as we age. Senior Community Centers all over Pennsylvania offer different exercise and fitness classes for older adults. These classes help people stay active, meet others with similar interests, and have fun.

    Health-related Resources

    Answers to your Medicare questions

    PA MEDI counseling is free, unbiased help for PA residents.

    PA MEDI can help!

    Help with Prescriptions

    Enroll in PACE or PACENET for help with prescriptions medications. Learn more!

    Apply for PACE