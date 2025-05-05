Aging Our Way, PA Quarterly Updates

In this Update
Year 2 Focus
PA Link Refresh – Clearer Access, Stronger Connections, Better Support
During the development of Aging Our Way, PA, stakeholders told us loud and clear: they want a trusted place to turn for guidance to navigate the array of services and supports for older adults, people with disabilities, and caregivers. To meet that goal, PDA is redesigning the PA Link to make it simpler for Pennsylvanians to find answers, connect to resources, and receive support. Now, we need your input! The Refresh Plan is open for public comment and can be found here. The comment period will end tomorrow February 6, so don’t miss this chance to have your voice heard.
This refresh is guided by 5 core goals:
- Leadership, Partnership, Infrastructure: Strengthen system leadership, foster strategic partnerships, and build internal infrastructure and oversight to guide, coordinate, and champion the PA Link network.
- Network Enhancement: Expand and enhance the partner network to create a more connected, capable, responsive, and inclusive resource network.
- Consumer Access & Experience: Improve the consumer experience by making the system easier to access, navigate, and understand.
- Visibility & Awareness: Increase public awareness and visibility of PA Link so individuals and families know how to access help.
- Continuous Improvement & Sustainability: Build a culture of planning, continuous improvement, and long-term sustainability across the aging and disability resource network.
The updated PA Link will serve as a trusted access point while helping partner organizations coordinate care and deliver person-centered support across the state.
In Case You Missed It
PDA partners with the National Center to Reframe Aging
PDA, in partnership with the National Center to Reframe Aging (NCRA), released Reframing Communications about Senior Community Centers Phase 1 Report in October of 2025. These results are the findings from a statewide survey of Pennsylvania’s 400+ senior community centers (SCCs). Learn more about the initiative to Reframe and strengthen Senior Community Centers.
Get Involved
PDA and the Long-Term Care Council (LTCC) are working together to update “A Blueprint for Strengthening Pennsylvania’s Direct Care Workforce."
PDA has some upcoming opportunities for you to stay involved with Aging Our Way, PA!
PDA and the LTCC are working together to update “A Blueprint for Strengthening Pennsylvania’s Direct Care Workforce.” Originally published in 2019, this document serves as a guide of strategies and policy recommendations to support Direct Care workers across the state.
Now, we need your voice to be part of this update. Direct care workers are invited to share their experiences and feedback through a short survey. Your input will be used to shape the recommendations and policies that can make a real difference for you and your peers. Don’t miss this chance to be heard.
A Note from DCNR Secretary Dunn
The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) proudly partners with the Department of Aging to advance strategic efforts that connect older adults to the multitude of benefits that nature provides – and help us to continue the outdoor activities we love as we age. As the statewide leader for conservation, we at DCNR understand the important role nature plays in supporting the mental and physical health of Pennsylvanians. Accessibility to the outdoors is an essential service, which is why DCNR, Aging and the Department of Health created a resource guide that helps older adults find meaningful connections to the outdoors and nature, Connecting to the Outdoors As We Age.
DCNR recently announced its 2025-29 Statewide Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan (SCORP) Outdoor Places, Shared Spaces. That plan aims to advance health and wellness, as well as access and inclusion – both of which are critical in supporting older adults. We will implement these plans at our 124 state parks, 2.2 million acres of state forestlands. We will also continue to work with the Commonwealth’s thousands of local, community, and county parks, as well as local, regional and national trail systems that older adults seek for recreation, health and wellness, and to strengthen valuable social interactions close to home. As an avid outdoorsperson who enjoys being active in nature, I urge older adults, family members, and caregivers to take advantage of our wealth of natural resources and get outside and enjoy the natural beauty of our public lands. I hope to see you outside!
Sincerely,
Cindy Adams Dunn
Secretary, Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources
Year 1 - Progress at a Glance
Building Momentum Across Pennsylvania
Since the publication of Aging Our Way, PA in May 2024, the Department of Aging and its partners across state government and the aging network have been hard at work turning vision into action. Over the past few months, we’ve celebrated major milestones, launched new initiatives, and expanded partnerships with agencies, advocates, and communities across the Commonwealth.
With more than 30 state agencies and countless stakeholders engaged, Pennsylvania is building real momentum toward an age-friendly future for all.
PA CareKit Launched – Tactic #128
In May, PDA released the PA CareKit, a dynamic, interactive, and comprehensive “caregiver toolkit” to address the key challenges, provide tools and resources to support caregivers during their entire caregiving journey. The CareKit was designed to be both practical and empowering. Since its launch, the PA CareKit has been celebrated as a national model with other states looking to build or expand similar systems.
"The PA CareKit is a powerful example of how governments can leverage innovation to streamline access to critical information for family caregivers. By centralizing tools and resources in one place, Pennsylvania is helping families more easily navigate long-term services and supports, which often feel overwhelming and fragmented." – Jason Resendez, President & CEO, National Alliance for Caregiving.
Pennsylvania Named an Age-Friendly State – Tactic #50
On May 29, Governor Josh Shapiro announced that Pennsylvania has officially joined the AARP Network of Age-Friendly States and Communities. This designation marks a major milestone for Aging Our Way, PA and reflects our shared commitment to building communities where older adults can thrive.
Reframing Senior Centers – Tactic #36
In July, PDA launched the Reframe Senior Centers initiative to help modernize Pennsylvania’s 400+ Senior Community Centers (SCCs). These centers play a key role in supporting caregivers and promoting healthy aging. We launched a statewide assessment on July 16, and we have already received more than 400 responses! The findings will help guide planning, investments, and innovation in the months ahead.
Celebrating Partner Success – Tactic #65
Tactic #65: We’re proud to partner with our colleagues at DCNR and the Department of Health (DOH) to release Connecting to the Outdoors as We Age: Pennsylvania’s Rx for Nature – a new toolkit to help older Pennsylvanians connect with the outdoors and improve their overall health. This new tool emphasizes inclusive, accessible outdoor spaces for people of all ages and abilities including older adults and caregivers. The work of DCNR\ and DOH exemplifies the collaborative spirit of Aging Our Way, PA, and demonstrates how cross-sector partnerships can create healthier, more connected communities.
Get Involved
Upcoming Events around the Commonwealth
The Department of Aging has some upcoming opportunities for you to stay involved with Aging Our Way, PA! We hope you will join us for an overview of the PA CareKit – a collection of tools, information, and support to help caregivers learn more, plan ahead, or catch their breath – that will highlight how the PA CareKit can support caregivers of all ages.
- Lancaster - Intergenerational Caregiving
Date: Tuesday, September 9, 2025
Time: 5:00-6:30 PM
Location: Bright Side Opportunities Center
515 Hershey Ave., Lancaster, PA 17603
Registration: https://forms.office.com/g/zbgtyeDtf8
- Philadelphia
Date: September 15, 2025
Time: 10:00-11:30 AM
Location: Free Library of Philadelphia - Parkway Central Library
1901 Vine Street Philadelphia, PA 19103
Registration: https://forms.office.com/g/J2HW58ZpWA
- Pittsburgh
Date: September 30, 2025
Time: 6:00-7:30 PM
Location: Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh - East Liberty
130 S Whitfield St, Pittsburgh, PA 15206
Registration: https://forms.office.com/g/a56Ws1aW16
Thank You for Your Partnership
The early success of Aging Our Way, PA would not be possible without the dedication of our agency partners, community leaders, advocates, and aging network professionals. We are grateful for your continued support and look forward to the work ahead.
Let’s keep building a future where all Pennsylvanians can age with health, dignity, and connection.
The Aging Our Way, PA Team
Pennsylvania Department of Aging
A Note from the Secretary
It is my privilege to share with you an update on Aging Our Way, PA, Pennsylvania’s multisector plan on aging. This initiative reflects our collective commitment to building a Pennsylvania where all older adults can live with dignity, independence, and purpose.
Since its launch in May 2024 under Governor Josh Shapiro’s leadership, Aging Our Way, PA has brought together agencies, communities, and partners to redefine what it means to age in the Commonwealth. Thanks to your collaboration and dedication, we are already seeing tangible results.
This update highlights the progress we’ve made in Year 1, provides insight into our approach, and outlines our priorities moving forward. Together, we can create meaningful change for Pennsylvania’s aging population.
Sincerely,
Jason Kavulich
Secretary, Pennsylvania Department of Aging
Year 1 - Progress at a Glance
Laying the Foundation for Success
Since the signing of the Aging Our Way, PA (AOWay) Plan in May 2024, the Pennsylvania Department of Aging (PDA) has focused on building a strong foundation for its implementation. This includes creating a clear organizational structure with defined roles, accountability, and tools for each agency involved.
We’ve also prioritized engagement with key stakeholders, including the Long-Term Care Council (LTCC) and Pennsylvania Council on Aging (PCoA), to ensure diverse input and strong governance. With 30 state agencies committed to the Plan, the Commonwealth is on track to actively work on 84 tactics in Year 1, setting the stage for future success.
Key Achievements
- Caregiver Toolkit: We are developing Pennsylvania’s first Caregiver Toolkit to support all types of informal caregivers, including spouses, children, friends, and grandchildren. The Toolkit will offer support, guidance, practical solutions, and connections to state and local resources. Stakeholders will be engaged to review the Toolkit for accuracy and usability, with a target launch in May 2025.
- Age-Friendly PA: PDA led a workgroup to draft Pennsylvania’s application to join the WHO/AARP Network of Age-Friendly States. This movement focuses on improving livability through planning and inclusion of older adults. In 2025, PDA and partners will launch pilot programs to support Age-Friendly Communities in building a livable future for all!
- Housing Action Plan: Governor Shapiro’s Executive Order 2024-03 has tasked Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) and Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) with developing a statewide Housing Action Plan. As partners in Aging Our Way, PA, DCED and DHS are committed to including the voices of older Pennsylvanians in this process.
- ADRD Office: PDA has established an Alzheimer’s, Dementia, and Related Diseases (ADRD) Office and recently appointed Meaghan Abbott as its new director. We welcome Meaghan to the role and wish her the best in this critical space. Additional positions within the ADRD Office will be posted soon, and we encourage you to share these opportunities with your network.
Budget Updates
Governor’s Budget Address
Governor Shapiro’s 2025-2026 budget invests in Aging Our Way, PA, strengthening the PA Link to better connect older adults to the support they need — especially in times of crisis. During listening sessions for the 10-year plan, older adults told us they need better access to navigation services. This proposed funding delivers on that feedback, ensuring help is there when it matters most.
Get Involved
Engagement in Collaborative Initiatives
Stakeholders are invited to participate in workgroups, focus groups, and planning sessions to help advance the goals of Aging Our Way, PA. The Department of Aging and other agencies will be seeking input on upcoming projects. Stay involved and let us know if there are specific areas where you'd like to provide feedback.
Budget Advocacy
To make Aging Our Way, PA a reality, Pennsylvania’s Area Agencies on Aging need critical investments to stabilize their network and ensure they can provide quality services to older adults across the state. Older adults have told us these investments in home modifications, transportation, and caregiver resources are essential — and your voice can help secure the funding to make them happen! Contact your local legislators and advocate for the resources needed to support older adults in their communities.
Support for Local Programs
Support or partner with local programs promoting intergenerational activities, community engagement, and access to services for older adults, including arts, transportation, and housing solutions.