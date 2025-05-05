Aging Our Way, PA Quarterly Updates

Building Momentum Across Pennsylvania

Since the publication of Aging Our Way, PA in May 2024, the Department of Aging and its partners across state government and the aging network have been hard at work turning vision into action. Over the past few months, we’ve celebrated major milestones, launched new initiatives, and expanded partnerships with agencies, advocates, and communities across the Commonwealth.

With more than 30 state agencies and countless stakeholders engaged, Pennsylvania is building real momentum toward an age-friendly future for all.

PA CareKit Launched – Tactic #128

In May, PDA released the PA CareKit, a dynamic, interactive, and comprehensive “caregiver toolkit” to address the key challenges, provide tools and resources to support caregivers during their entire caregiving journey. The CareKit was designed to be both practical and empowering. Since its launch, the PA CareKit has been celebrated as a national model with other states looking to build or expand similar systems.

"The PA CareKit is a powerful example of how governments can leverage innovation to streamline access to critical information for family caregivers. By centralizing tools and resources in one place, Pennsylvania is helping families more easily navigate long-term services and supports, which often feel overwhelming and fragmented." – Jason Resendez, President & CEO, National Alliance for Caregiving.

Pennsylvania Named an Age-Friendly State – Tactic #50

On May 29, Governor Josh Shapiro announced that Pennsylvania has officially joined the AARP Network of Age-Friendly States and Communities. This designation marks a major milestone for Aging Our Way, PA and reflects our shared commitment to building communities where older adults can thrive.

Reframing Senior Centers – Tactic #36

In July, PDA launched the Reframe Senior Centers initiative to help modernize Pennsylvania’s 400+ Senior Community Centers (SCCs). These centers play a key role in supporting caregivers and promoting healthy aging. We launched a statewide assessment on July 16, and we have already received more than 400 responses! The findings will help guide planning, investments, and innovation in the months ahead.

Celebrating Partner Success – Tactic #65

Tactic #65: We’re proud to partner with our colleagues at DCNR and the Department of Health (DOH) to release Connecting to the Outdoors as We Age: Pennsylvania’s Rx for Nature – a new toolkit to help older Pennsylvanians connect with the outdoors and improve their overall health. This new tool emphasizes inclusive, accessible outdoor spaces for people of all ages and abilities including older adults and caregivers. The work of DCNR\ and DOH exemplifies the collaborative spirit of Aging Our Way, PA, and demonstrates how cross-sector partnerships can create healthier, more connected communities.