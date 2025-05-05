Skip to agency navigation
    Caregiver Resources

    PA CareKit

    Personal, practical, and ready when you are.

    No two caregiving journeys are the same. One day, you’re simply helping out. The next, you’re just holding everything together. PA CareKit is a collection of tools, information, and support to help you learn more, plan ahead, or catch your breath. It’s here to support your role, your time, and your needs – because caregiving rarely comes with instructions.

    Take the 'Understanding Your Needs' Quiz
    Apply for the Caregiver Support Program

    Thank you for stepping up to care! 

    Your caregiver experience will be unique, but it’s important to know you’re not alone. Like any new journey, caregiving comes with challenges, but there are things you can do to prepare.

    The PA CareKit: Essential Support for Caregivers in Pennsylvania

    Learn how the PA CareKit can make your caregiving journey smoother.

    Use the First Steps, Caregiving Resources and Self-Care Resources to help you balance your life with your new responsibilities.

    First Steps

    Where do I get started?

    Caregiving Resources

    How do I take better care of the person I'm caring for?

    Self-care Resources

    How do I take better care of myself?

    Take it one step at a time, you are making a difference.

    Key Caregiving Terms and Concepts

    What are the important things I should know as a caregiver?

    Caregiving comes with a lot of new and unfamiliar terms. Learning and understanding the language and concepts that are commonly used can help you and the person you are caring for feel confident when discussing healthcare and long-term care options. Browse the glossary to get started.

    Browse the Glossary

    Become a Professional Caregiver

    Apply the skills you  learned through your caregiving journey into a professional career.

    Become a Professional Caregiver