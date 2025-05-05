Thank you for stepping up to care!
Your caregiver experience will be unique, but it’s important to know you’re not alone. Like any new journey, caregiving comes with challenges, but there are things you can do to prepare.
The PA CareKit: Essential Support for Caregivers in Pennsylvania
Learn how the PA CareKit can make your caregiving journey smoother.
Use the First Steps, Caregiving Resources and Self-Care Resources to help you balance your life with your new responsibilities.
Take it one step at a time, you are making a difference.
Key Caregiving Terms and Concepts
What are the important things I should know as a caregiver?
Caregiving comes with a lot of new and unfamiliar terms. Learning and understanding the language and concepts that are commonly used can help you and the person you are caring for feel confident when discussing healthcare and long-term care options. Browse the glossary to get started.
Become a Professional Caregiver
Apply the skills you learned through your caregiving journey into a professional career.