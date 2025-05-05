End-of-Life Care

Speaking about death with honesty requires courage and it offers many benefits. Here are some tips having end-of-life conversations:

Start the conversation. Help the person you are caring for consider the emotional, spiritual, medical, and practical choices they may face at the end of life. The Conversation Project and Prepare For Your Care offer resources, videos, and guides to have conversations about the care they may want.

Use a prompt. Ask questions like, “What matters most at the end of your life?” to start the conversation.

Ask questions like, “What matters most at the end of your life?” to start the conversation. Document their wishes. Ask the person you are caring for to complete the End-of-Life Planning and Funeral Planning Worksheets.

Ask the person you are caring for to complete the End-of-Life Planning and Funeral Planning Worksheets. Meaningful conversations play a key role in advance care planning. Documenting these wishes is the best way to help ensure that those making decisions are the appropriate people and that the decisions align with the person’s wishes. Many people prefer to express their wishes in legal documents called advance directives or living wills.

play a key role in advance care planning. Documenting these wishes is the best way to help ensure that those making decisions are the appropriate people and that the decisions align with the person’s wishes. Many people prefer to express their wishes in legal documents called advance directives or living wills. Advance Care Planning is the process of discussing and making decisions about future healthcare preferences in the event of serious illness. It allows people to get the care they want – care that aligns with what matters to them.

is the process of discussing and making decisions about future healthcare preferences in the event of serious illness. It allows people to get the care they want – care that aligns with what matters to them. An Advance Directive is a legal document that can be used to communicate preferences for medical care or to designate someone to make decisions on an individuals’ behalf when they are not able to do so themselves. In Pennsylvania, an advance directive can may include a health care power of attorney, a living will, or a combination of both documents. These documents are best completed while an individual is still healthy and able to make medical decisions on their own.

is a legal document that can be used to communicate preferences for medical care or to designate someone to make decisions on an individuals’ behalf when they are not able to do so themselves. In Pennsylvania, an advance directive can may include a health care power of attorney, a living will, or a combination of both documents. These documents are best completed while an individual is still healthy and able to make medical decisions on their own. A Healthcare Power of Attorney is a document that allows an individual to designate someone to make healthcare decisions for them if they are unable to communicate their wishes themselves. For example, a mother can designate her daughter as her “health care agent” to make decisions about her care.

is a document that allows an individual to designate someone to make healthcare decisions for them if they are unable to communicate their wishes themselves. For example, a mother can designate her daughter as her “health care agent” to make decisions about her care. A Living Will is a document that captures an individuals’ preferences for medical care when they are seriously ill and are unable to make decisions for themselves or they are permanently unconscious.

Talking about end-of-life decisions can be difficult. Understanding the preferences of the person you are caring for can help ensure they receive the care they want. Without an advance directive, healthcare decision making at the end of life can default by law to a particular family member without regard to current relationship status or knowledge of care preferences.

Another tool for documenting preferences for end-of-life treatment is the Pennsylvania Orders for Life-Sustaining Treatment (POLST) form. The POLST form translates a seriously ill patient’s wishes for care into an actionable medical order. The form travels with the patient across medical settings (such as a hospital or nursing facility or to the patient’s home) so healthcare providers are aware of the patient’s preferences for treatment. POLST is appropriate for individuals with a life-limiting illness or advanced frailty and may be near the end of life. The form is completed by a healthcare professional as part of a conversation around care preferences at the end of life.