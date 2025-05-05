What is Dementia?
Dementia is not a specific disease but rather reflects a general term for the impaired ability to remember, think or make decisions that interferes with doing everyday activities. Dementia is a serious disorder that interferes with daily life. Some people with dementia cannot control their emotions and other behaviors and their personality may change.
Alzheimer's disease is the most common type of dementia. Alzheimer's disease is an irreversible progressive brain disease that affects an estimated 6.5 million Americans aged 65 and older. It is estimated there are 280,000 Pennsylvanians currently living with the disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a type of dementia, Alzheimer's disease is the seventh leading cause of death among all adults.
Aside from Alzheimer's disease, the most common forms of dementia are:
Brain HealthDo you want to keep your brain healthy? Discover the steps you can take to manage your health that may lower your risk for memory loss, confusion, and Alzheimer’s disease. Helpful tips are just a click away!
Alzheimer's 10 Early SignsMemory problems are often one of the early symptoms of Alzheimer's disease or another dementia disorder, but they are not the only one. Symptoms can vary depending on the type of dementia and what areas of the brain are affected. Warning signs of dementia may include the following: • Memory loss and confusion • Changes in the ability to speak, understand, and express thoughts and/or words and to write and read • Repeating questions • Loss of interest in normal daily activities or events • Hallucinations, delusions, and paranoia Early detection and diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease and related disorders (ADRD) is vital. Memory loss that disrupts daily life may be a symptom of Alzheimer's or other dementia. There is a difference between symptoms of ADRD and typical age-related changes. Learn about the 10 early signs of ADRD, similar age-related changes and how to know the difference. If you notice changes, don't delay, schedule an appointment with your doctor.
What To Do When You Notice ChangesHave you started to notice changes in yourself or a loved one? Starting a conversation about ADRD has its challenges. Knowing what to do and say is difficult. You can use this conversation guide to help you prepare and feel more confident when approaching your concerns.
See Your DoctorWhen meeting with your physician about ADRD, a checklist can be a good way to get started. Find a checklist here to help you prepare for your doctor visit.
Resources
For more information on Alzheimer's disease and related disorders, including local supports, please see the following:
- Consumer Resources - Alzheimer's Disease and Related Disorders
- Provider Resources - Alzheimer's Disease and Related Disorders
- Pennsylvania's Area Agencies on Aging
- Dementia Friends Pennsylvania
- Alzheimer's Association Greater Pennsylvania Chapter or call the 24-Hour Helpline: 1-800-272-3900.
- Alzheimer's Association Delaware Valley Chapter
- University of Pittsburgh Alzheimer's Disease Research Center
- University of Pennsylvania's Penn Memory Center
- National Institute on Aging Alzheimer's Disease and Related Dementias (ADEAR) Center or 1-800-438-4380.
- Alzheimer's Disease information in multiple languages
- Dementia information in multiple languages
- Minorities & Women Are at Greater Risk for Alzheimer's Disease
- Alzheimer's Disease in African Americans
Disclaimer: These are general recommendations only; clinical decisions should be made by the treating physician based on an individual patient's clinical condition.