    Health Topics for Older Adults

    ​Alzheimer's Disease & Related Disorders (ADRD)

    Alzheimer's disease is an irreversible, progressive brain disease that affects an estimated 6.5 million Americans aged 65 and older. While it is a type of dementia, it is not the only form of brain disease. While dementia mostly affects older adults, it is not a part of normal aging.

    What is Dementia?

    Dementia is not a specific disease but rather reflects a general term for the impaired ability to remember, think or make decisions that interferes with doing everyday activities. Dementia is a serious disorder that interferes with daily life.  Some people with dementia cannot control their emotions and other behaviors and their personality may change.

    Alzheimer's disease is the most common type of dementia. It is estimated there are 280,000 Pennsylvanians currently living with the disease. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Alzheimer's disease is the seventh leading cause of death among all adults.

     Aside from Alzheimer's disease, the most common forms of dementia are:

     Aside from Alzheimer's disease, the most common forms of dementia are:

    Early Detection and Diagnosis

    The National Institute for Aging has resources available to encourage reaching out to and talking with your doctor if you notice you have more serious memory problems than normal. The earlier that Alzheimer's disease and other dementias are diagnosed, the sooner you can receive information, care and support. Below are resources to help get you started. Learn about brain health, early signs of Alzheimer's disease, what to do when you notice a change and a helpful checklist to go over with your doctor.

    Resources

    For more information on Alzheimer's disease and related disorders, including local supports, please see the following:

