What is Dementia?



Dementia is not a specific disease but rather reflects a general term for the impaired ability to remember, think or make decisions that interferes with doing everyday activities. Dementia is a serious disorder that interferes with daily life. Some people with dementia cannot control their emotions and other behaviors and their personality may change.

Alzheimer's disease is the most common type of dementia. Alzheimer's disease is an irreversible progressive brain disease that affects an estimated 6.5 million Americans aged 65 and older. It is estimated there are 280,000 Pennsylvanians currently living with the disease. According to the is an irreversible progressive brain disease that affects an estimated 6.5 million Americans aged 65 and older. It is estimated there are 280,000 Pennsylvanians currently living with the disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a type of dementia, Alzheimer's disease is the seventh leading cause of death among all adults.

Aside from Alzheimer's disease, the most common forms of dementia are: