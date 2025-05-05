Skip to agency navigation
    Caregiver Resources

    PA Carekit Printable Resources

    Worksheets and resource guides to help you stay organized in your caregiving role.

    Printable Worksheets

    As caregivers, we need all the help that we can get. Explore these printable worksheets.Communicate with the person you are caring for to gather information and make decisions.

    calculator

    Budget Worksheet

    Prepare a balanced monthly budget to track income, expenses, and set money aside for savings.

    Worksheet
    Nutrition, transporation, medication

    Care Needs Worksheet

    Determine what types of assistance the person you are caring for needs.

    Worksheet
    Arrows pointing to people

    Caregiver Coordination Worksheet

    Document and divide up the caregiving duties among family and friends.

    Worksheet
    Hand holding a checkmark and an x

    Caregiver Decisions Worksheet

    Work through caregiving challenges to identify solutions and make informed decisions.

    Worksheet
    Emergency kit, batteries, water

    Emergency Preparedness Worksheet

    Explore the key steps and needs to prepare for all kinds of emergencies.

    Worksheet
    Clipboard

    End-of-Life Planning Worksheet

    Reflect on the emotional, spiritual, medical, and practical decisions that the person you are caring for may face at the end of their life.

    Worksheet
    Candle

    Funeral Planning Worksheet

    Plan for arrangements and considerations before the person you are caring for has died.

    Worksheet
    bowl of salad and bananas

    Healthy Meal Planning Worksheet

    Eating a balanced diet can help older adults stay strong, maintain energy, and support overall health.

    Worksheet
    Person in medical scrubs

    Home Health Hiring Worksheet

    Collect information about each home health service you’re considering.

    Worksheet
    Window and electical cord

    Home Safety Worksheet

    Identify potential hazards in the home of the person you are caring for. Use it to identify any changes or repairs needed to help keep them safe.

    Worksheet
    Highrise and single-family home

    Older Adult Housing Needs Worksheet

    Evaluate the best housing option based on their individual needs, preferences, and resources

    Worksheet
    Folder with papers

    Important Documents Worksheet

    Stay organized and keep track of important and sensitive information.

    Worksheet
    people

    In-person Visit Worksheet

    Document changes in health and wellbeing during in-person visits. In general, look for signs of trouble with or changes in thinking skills, vision, and physical activity.

    Worksheet
    Highrise Building

    Long-term Care Worksheet

    Facilitate open conversations and thoughtful decision-making as you and the person you care for check long-term care options.

    Worksheet
    Medicine bottle and pill

    Managing Medications and Supplements Worksheet

    Record medication schedules and dosages.

    Worksheet
    Calendar page

    Medical Appointment Worksheet

    Use this worksheet to stay organzied for doctor appointments.

    Worksheet

    Printable Resource Guides

    The First Five Steps Resource Guides are designed to help people get started. Regardless of your circumstances, these guides aim to provide essential information, encourage reflection, and offer resources that will help both you and the person you are caring for.

    woman smiling with others in background

    General Caregiver Guide

    Dementia Caregiver Guide

    woman holding young boy

    Grandparent Caregiver Guide

    woman speaking with doctor on a tablet

    Long-distance Caregiver Guide

    Older man with young adult son with Down Syndrome

    Parent Caregiver Guide

    Grandparents watching children running in house

    Sandwich Caregiver Guide

    Solo Caregiver Guide

    woman hugs man with walker from behind

    Spousal Caregiver Guide

    woman on phone looking distressed

    Working Caregiver Guide

    younger man helps older adult with technology

    Youth Caregiver Guide