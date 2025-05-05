PA Carekit Printable Resources

Printable Worksheets
As caregivers, we need all the help that we can get. Explore these printable worksheets.Communicate with the person you are caring for to gather information and make decisions.
Budget Worksheet
Prepare a balanced monthly budget to track income, expenses, and set money aside for savings.Worksheet
Care Needs Worksheet
Determine what types of assistance the person you are caring for needs.Worksheet
Caregiver Coordination Worksheet
Document and divide up the caregiving duties among family and friends.Worksheet
Caregiver Decisions Worksheet
Work through caregiving challenges to identify solutions and make informed decisions.Worksheet
Emergency Preparedness Worksheet
Explore the key steps and needs to prepare for all kinds of emergencies.Worksheet
End-of-Life Planning Worksheet
Reflect on the emotional, spiritual, medical, and practical decisions that the person you are caring for may face at the end of their life.Worksheet
Funeral Planning Worksheet
Plan for arrangements and considerations before the person you are caring for has died.Worksheet
Healthy Meal Planning Worksheet
Eating a balanced diet can help older adults stay strong, maintain energy, and support overall health.Worksheet
Home Health Hiring Worksheet
Collect information about each home health service you’re considering.Worksheet
Home Safety Worksheet
Identify potential hazards in the home of the person you are caring for. Use it to identify any changes or repairs needed to help keep them safe.Worksheet
Older Adult Housing Needs Worksheet
Evaluate the best housing option based on their individual needs, preferences, and resourcesWorksheet
Important Documents Worksheet
Stay organized and keep track of important and sensitive information.Worksheet
In-person Visit Worksheet
Document changes in health and wellbeing during in-person visits. In general, look for signs of trouble with or changes in thinking skills, vision, and physical activity.Worksheet
Long-term Care Worksheet
Facilitate open conversations and thoughtful decision-making as you and the person you care for check long-term care options.Worksheet
Medical Appointment Worksheet
Use this worksheet to stay organzied for doctor appointments.Worksheet
Printable Resource Guides
The First Five Steps Resource Guides are designed to help people get started. Regardless of your circumstances, these guides aim to provide essential information, encourage reflection, and offer resources that will help both you and the person you are caring for.