Gloria is the oldest of three children. Her mother, Anna, lives alone in Pennsylvania, while Gloria lives about seven hours away in Indiana. Her younger siblings live even further away. Gloria travels often for work as a regional sales manager.

Gloria and Anna are close and talk almost every day. Anna has diabetes and high blood pressure but always makes her health concerns sound small. She does complain about the cost and number of medications she must take.

Recently, Anna tripped over a rug and hurt her wrist. A neighbor named Sarah took her to the hospital. When Gloria spoke with Sarah, she learned Anna had been struggling with moving around the house and navigating her home’s narrow stairs, so she has not been using the second or third floor of the house at all. Anna had also stopped driving due to vision issues and had not picked up her medicines in weeks. Gloria was grateful for Sarah’s help, but felt guilty that she was not able to be there in person for her mother.

Anna raised her children to be independent and does not want to burden Gloria with her health concerns. When Gloria called Anna’s doctor, she was told they couldn’t share information without Anna’s consent. Gloria wanted to help but wasn’t sure how, especially with her job’s travel demands. Her siblings wanted to help, but she didn’t know what to ask for.

The PA CareKit offers several opportunities for Gloria and her family. Gloria and her siblings had a conversation with Anna to better understand what is important to her, so they can provide her with care that will meet her needs. Gloria and her siblings can use the Caregiving Coordination Worksheet to divide tasks to help Anna and any hired support workers. They could use the Home Safety Worksheet during a visit to reduce fall risks and keep Anna safe in her own home. The siblings could also use the In-person Visit Checklist to track changes in Anna’s health whenever they are in-person with their mother.

Gloria could use the Medical Appointment Worksheet to share information, questions, and notes before, during, and after a doctor’s appointment. They could help Anna track her prescriptions more safely with the Medication Management Worksheet.

Gloria and her siblings could also find their mother’s local Area Agency on Aging and arrange transportation services through the local senior shared ride so Anna could get to her medical appointments. Caregiving is hard, but the PA CareKit offers resources and support to make it a little easier.

