Housing Tactic Profiles
The vast majority of older adults want to reside in their current home or community for as long as possible. This domain focuses on the availability, accessibility, affordability, safety, and security of housing.
Aging Our Way, PA Tactic 44:
Spread and fund Shared Housing and Resource Exchange (SHARE) model to additional counties and expand the model to more populations including veterans and reentrants.
Overview:
SHARE is a home-sharing program of the PA Department of Aging and administered through the local Area Agency on Aging. SHARE is currently active in 14 PA counties to address an increasing need for affordable housing options for older adults and their desire to remain in their homes and communities. Homeowners provide a bedroom and access to common areas of the house in exchange for help around the house, a contribution towards their living expenses, or a combination of both. This program was initially funded through a grant from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) under the Money Follows the Person (MFP) demonstration program. Counties and Local Communities will benefit with this affordable option to enable residents to remain in their homes with family of choice in their chosen communities.
Recommended Localized Tactics:
- Utilize inclusive zoning best practices to review and change zoning regulations to eliminate barriers to home-sharing situations like SHARE
- Encourage VA’s to seek out and refer to SHARE as a viable housing option
- Partner with regional and statewide advocacy groups to create sustained funding for SHARE in the Commonwealth budget and fiscal code.
- Advocate for PA HB614 – An Act establishing the Shared Housing and Resource Exchange Program; and imposing powers and duties on the Department of Aging.
Key Players and Partners:
- Local Area Agency on Aging - needs to express interest in bringing SHARE to their area. Local grassroots efforts can advocate for SHARE by generating local interest in the program and networking with the Area Agency on Aging. Interested individual residents can contact the PA Department of Aging directly as well as their local Department of Human Services.
- Veterans’ Affairs (VAs), Correctional Institutions, and other organizations - can partner in promoting SHARE as an affordable housing option for veterans, reentrants, and other special populations.
- Community organizations and community members - can become SHARE advocates. Partner groups may include religious organizations, universities, health organizations, social services, LGBTQ+ centers, Registered Community Organizations, housing authorities, among others.
Resources:
- The SHARE Program – details regarding SHARE and how to apply
- PA Department of Aging has promotional materials to use once SHARE is active in a county.
- The Share Housing Counselor Handbook is available through the PA Department of Aging.
Examples:
When a local, grassroots advocacy team in Western PA learned about the SHARE program and saw the obvious advantages of having the program available to residents, they made “bringing SHARE to Allegheny County” a priority. The Team found the Area Agency on Aging receptive to the idea, but also initially hesitant due to potential financial and staffing issues. With help from persons in the Area Agency on Aging and persistence in promoting the advantages of having the program in the County, SHARE became a housing option in Allegheny County.
PA Council on Aging Contact:
Jeffrey Miller, cheerupuall@gmail.com
Please note: This Tactic Profile has been developed as part of a process that includes; (1) investigation of needs (2) education of partners and (3) taking action. Tactics 40, 160 and 156 should be undertaken as a process.
Aging Our Way, PA Tactic 40:
Expand and fund innovative, unique, and creative models to expand affordable housing opportunities.
Overview:
Housing costs represent the greatest share of household budgets among those age 55 and older. It is critical that local governments adopt policies and ordinances that promote and facilitate the development of affordable housing that meet the needs of older adults.
The Commonwealth’s Housing Action Plan highlights several innovative housing models that have wide application, include mixed-income public housing, accessory dwelling units, and home sharing programs like SHARE and ECHO. Other models with potential for application include use of grounds and/or unused buildings of religious or educational institutions for housing options such as apartments, tiny houses, shipping containers and other types of manufactured houses.
Recommended Localized Tactics:
- Review, adapt, and engage in recommendations and initiatives in the Housing Action Plan that benefit older adults.
- Take advantage of the Neighborhood Assistance Program tax credits and other funding opportunities available through DCED.
- Connect with local leaders from the examples listed above to replicate them in your own community. Arrange a walking or virtual tour with neighbors, business owners, real estate professionals, and other influencers to demonstrate housing needs and gain support for creative possibilities
- Schedule a town hall or similar meeting and/or a Public Comment Campaign where residents can express opinions about local housing needs. Be available to make presentations to community groups on creative, local possibilities for expanding the stock of affordable housing for older adults.
- Enact necessary zoning changes to permit and facilitate affordable housing options locally.
- Seek out local housing justice groups and other advocacy groups for support of proposals.
Key Players and Partners:
- Consult the neighbors for input about local housing.
- Community Development Corporations (CDCs), affordable housing advocates and local real estate brokers/developers can help to devise a housing plan and proposal.
- City Councils and County Commissioners, local housing authorities, planning and zoning commissions and boards must be consulted, and proposals and plans must be approved before moving ahead. Legal Advisors must validate proposals.
- The Department of Human Services and the local Area Agency on Aging should be included for advice, opinion and support.
Resources:
- Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Housing Action Plan 2026-2035 – which presents a strategy to increase and preserve the housing supply
- How Older Adults Can Get Help Paying for Housing – provides options on handling housing costs
- How to Expand Housing Options – guide for local leaders to address housing needs
- PHFA Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency – provides information and resources for affordable homeownership.
- Limited Equity Co-operatives – describes this housing model.
- Programs to improve accessibility by retrofitting houses as life-long homes (reference Whole-Home Repairs Act of 2025)
- Yes in God’s Backyard - aligning faith community land and affordable housing
- Sympara: building communities with religious properties
- Providers of accessory dwelling units (ADUs) such tiny homes, manufactured homes, etc.
Examples:
- Armstrong Habitat for Humanity – uses Whole-Home Repairs (WHR) tax credit
- Bayfront East Side Taskforce – use WHR tax credit
- Rebuilding Together Philadelphia | RTP – use the Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP) and WHR tax
- Community Action LV – Lehigh and Northampton Counties - allowing opportunity to build communities for all to have access
- Mercy Center for Women – Erie, repurposed church/rectory into housing for women and children with wraparound services, used DCED tax credit/incentive programs
- Old school into housing/senior living – Retirement Residence of Glassport (Southwest)
- Graystone Grande Palazzo – The former Bon Secours Mercy hospital in Altoona has transformed into a location for senior housing.
PA Council on Aging Contact:
Jeffrey Miller, cheerupuall@gmail.com
Please note: This Tactic Profile has been developed as part of a process that includes; (1) investigation of needs (2) education of partners and (3) taking action. Tactics 40, 160 and 156 should be undertaken as a process.
Aging Our Way, PA Tactic 160:
Provide educational resources, in collaboration with advocacy organizations, on how to build or modify a home to allow for aging in place for those who would not otherwise qualify for Medicaid.
Overview:
Having affordable access to accessibility modifications is crucial for preserving housing stability for older adults and people with disabilities.
Modifying or building a home for older adults and disabled residents in Pennsylvania involves enhancing safety and accessibility through key design elements and renovations like installing grab bars in bathrooms, ramps, stairlifts, improved lighting, safety floor coverings, furniture arrangement modifications, cabinetry height, widening doorways to accommodate mobility aids and accessibility design modifications.
The educational process begins by identifying and understanding specific population housing needs; exploring alternatives and options; engaging the appropriate partners, including local officials; and- in the case of new builds- fostering community acceptance.
Recommended Localized Tactics:
- Gather a broad coalition of housing accessibility advocates that actively includes older adults and people with disabilities.
- Refine the target population and work with healthcare professionals or occupational therapists to identify specific mobility, safety issues and/or limitations to be addressed.
- Research possible solutions - see Tactic Profile for “Innovative Housing Models” for additional information.
- Research Funding Sources - contact local service and government agencies to help identify potential assistance programs, both financial and labor sources. Some examples include grants, tax incentives, Act 137, PHARE etc.
- Assure Code and Regulation Compliance - Make certain that all work to be undertaken meets State and Local codes, including the locality’s consolidated plan (“con plan”.)
- Commence an implementation strategy - see Tactic profile for “Housing Options Campaign” for additional information.
Key Players and Partners:
- Advocates including nonprofit agencies, developers, centers for independent living, area agencies on aging, faith-based organizations, and consumers.
- Public officials and agencies including planning and community development departments, commissioners, developers, financing agencies, and contractors.
- Established organizations: The Housing Alliance of Pennsylvania, PA Supportive Housing Coalition, The Pennsylvania Association of Housing & Redevelopment Agencies (PAHRA), and The Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, who can identify successful projects and initiatives at the local level and determine regulatory barriers and issues.
Resources:
- Pennsylvania Housing Action Plan – A strategic vision to build, preserve, and stabilize housing across PA. Contains policy solutions and resources that will positively impact local governments’ ability to improve housing outcomes for residents of all ages.
- National Resource Center on Supportive Housing and Home Modification – Focuses on promoting aging in place and independent living through home modification strategies and supportive housing options.
- AARP’s Home Fit Guide – A resource to help people make their homes safer, more comfortable, and accessible for all ages, particularly older adults wishing to age in place.
- NAHB's Certified Aging-in-Place Specialists (CAPS) – Expertise on necessary, structural, and low-cost changes for aging in place.
- Pennsylvania - homemods.org / NRCSHHM – Resources for consumers and professionals specific to Pennsylvania, including featured programs, funding sources, home modification and repair.
- Resource List for Home Repairs, Modifications and Assistive Technology Dated: February 2017
Advocacy Organizations:
- Inglis Self-Determined Housing of PA
- Leading Age PA
- Centers for Independent Living – Disability services/navigation support
- ADRC/PA Link
- The Kelsey – National research/advocacy org
- ASHA – Empowering Leaders in Senior Living Industry
- Administration for community living’s – Housing and Services Resource Center
Examples:
Pennsylvania
- Allegheny County – Implements a Whole-Home Repairs Program administered by ACTION-Housing, offering up to $50,000 in grants for accessibility modifications and repairs.
- York County – The YCAAA Home Modification Program provides ramps, grab bars, and safety improvements for older adults.
- Philadelphia – The Adaptive Modifications Program (AMP) offers free adaptations for low-income individuals with permanent physical disabilities.
- Chester County – The Housing Partnership of Chester County (HPCC) has completed over $7.1 million in repairs.
- Pittsburgh – The Sustainable Home Improvement Partnership (SHIP) supports veterans, seniors, and disabled residents in specific neighborhoods (Larimer, Homewood, East Liberty, Garfield).
Other States
- Illinois – The Illinois Network of Centers for Independent Living (INCIL) operates a statewide program across all 102 counties to remove physical barriers for people with disabilities.
- California (Auburn) – Placer Independent Living Resource Services (PIRS) provides home modifications funded by the Agency on Aging for those over 60.
- Ohio (Toledo) – The Ability Center of Greater Toledo offers successful programs, frequently blending funding from Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) and state funds.
- New York (Various Areas) – ADAPT Community Network manages the "Doorways to Independence" program, which provides free home modifications like ramps and bathroom upgrades.
- Delaware – Central Delaware Habitat for Humanity partners with HUD to provide accessibility modifications for older adults.
- Arizona – Sun Health Communities, AZ – List of home modifications used for easier senior living
State Independent
PA Council on Aging Contact:
Jeffrey Miller, cheerupuall@gmail.com
Please note: This Tactic Profile has been developed as part of a process that includes; (1) investigation of needs (2) education of partners and (3) taking action. Tactics 40, 160 and 156 should be undertaken as a process.
Aging Our Way, PA Tactic 156:
Launch a campaign targeting local officials regarding housing needs, options available, best practices, and promising models that would allow for more diversity in housing options.
Overview:
Over 90% of U.S. adults hope to continue living in their homes and communities as they age. To ensure this possibility, local officials and community coalitions must work together to address the needs of diverse populations. Effective models for housing outreach to community officials focus on building trust, using data-driven arguments, and presenting actionable solutions.
A successful housing development framework employs a strategic, multi-phase/multi-sector process for planning, financing, constructing and/or remodeling residential units while balancing affordability, community needs, and regulatory requirements. The framework utilized should emphasize connecting individuals to long-term diverse housing options and solutions through strategic collaboration with local, regional, and state partners.
Recommended Localized Tactics:
- Assess housing needs and educate local officials on available options, best practices and solution models to streamline zoning/permitting, secure funding, and integrate infrastructure to support sustainable, accessible communities.
- Tailor messaging and engagement methods to the specific needs and type of housing the community is considering and pursuing.
- Ensure equity by using a diverse and inclusionary equity checklist to reach the targeted population and the most vulnerable and historically excluded populations.
- Start early by involving elected and appointed officials and community members at the very beginning to solve housing challenges as an impactful public-private partnerships. Provide data to justify the initiative and build trust with key players and partners.
- Modernize zoning to allow more homes in more places. Upzone residential and commercial areas to support higher housing density, reduce excessive parking requirements, and remove restrictions on shared housing.
- Opt into the Department of Community and Economic Development’s Housing-Ready Community designation, once available.
- Digitize and streamline local permitting processes to expedite approval process.
- Use local financial tools like Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance Act (LERTA) abatements and tax increment financing to fill funding gaps and support new housing developments.
Key Players and Partners:
- Municipal, county, and state elected and appointed officials, including zoning and planning commission members, building code officials, law enforcement, and environmental and public works officials.
- Community leaders, including advocates, school district and post-secondary institution representatives, contractors, unions,
- Homeowners and renters of all ages, abilities, and incomes
Resources:
- PA Department of Community and Economic Development – Pennsylvania Housing Action Plan
- National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials (NAHRO) - National Housing Framework
- US Dept of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) – Building a Regulatory Framework for Innovative Housing
- Housing Solutions Lab – Engaging the Community in a Local Housing Strategy
- Connect Our Future – Educating Officials about Housing Diversity
- Institute for Local Government (ILG) – Toolkit for Framing a New Conversation About Housing in your Community
- National League of Cities – Innovative Approaches to Civic Engagement
- Special Needs Alliance – Creative models for special needs housing
Examples:
These examples can help local officials understand the importance of public engagement in housing planning for all types of housing opportunities and outline steps to build community support.
- Philadelphia, PA – Housing Opportunities Made Easy (H.O.M.E.) Plan
- City of Baltimore – Community Development Framework
- Washington, DC – Housing Framework for Equity and Growth
PA Council on Aging Contact:
Jeffrey Miller, cheerupuall@gmail.com