Aging Our Way, PA Tactic 44:

Spread and fund Shared Housing and Resource Exchange (SHARE) model to additional counties and expand the model to more populations including veterans and reentrants.

Overview:

SHARE is a home-sharing program of the PA Department of Aging and administered through the local Area Agency on Aging. SHARE is currently active in 14 PA counties to address an increasing need for affordable housing options for older adults and their desire to remain in their homes and communities. Homeowners provide a bedroom and access to common areas of the house in exchange for help around the house, a contribution towards their living expenses, or a combination of both. This program was initially funded through a grant from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) under the Money Follows the Person (MFP) demonstration program. Counties and Local Communities will benefit with this affordable option to enable residents to remain in their homes with family of choice in their chosen communities.

Recommended Localized Tactics:

Utilize inclusive zoning best practices to review and change zoning regulations to eliminate barriers to home-sharing situations like SHARE

Encourage VA’s to seek out and refer to SHARE as a viable housing option

Partner with regional and statewide advocacy groups to create sustained funding for SHARE in the Commonwealth budget and fiscal code.

Advocate for PA HB614 – An Act establishing the Shared Housing and Resource Exchange Program; and imposing powers and duties on the Department of Aging.

Key Players and Partners:

Local Area Agency on Aging - needs to express interest in bringing SHARE to their area. Local grassroots efforts can advocate for SHARE by generating local interest in the program and networking with the Area Agency on Aging. Interested individual residents can contact the PA Department of Aging directly as well as their local Department of Human Services.

Veterans’ Affairs (VAs), Correctional Institutions, and other organizations - can partner in promoting SHARE as an affordable housing option for veterans, reentrants, and other special populations.

Community organizations and community members - can become SHARE advocates. Partner groups may include religious organizations, universities, health organizations, social services, LGBTQ+ centers, Registered Community Organizations, housing authorities, among others.

Resources:

The SHARE Program – details regarding SHARE and how to apply

– details regarding SHARE and how to apply PA Department of Aging has promotional materials to use once SHARE is active in a county.

The Share Housing Counselor Handbook is available through the PA Department of Aging.

Examples:

When a local, grassroots advocacy team in Western PA learned about the SHARE program and saw the obvious advantages of having the program available to residents, they made “bringing SHARE to Allegheny County” a priority. The Team found the Area Agency on Aging receptive to the idea, but also initially hesitant due to potential financial and staffing issues. With help from persons in the Area Agency on Aging and persistence in promoting the advantages of having the program in the County, SHARE became a housing option in Allegheny County.

PA Council on Aging Contact:

Jeffrey Miller, cheerupuall@gmail.com