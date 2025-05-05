Skip to agency navigation
    ​Pennsylvania Long‑Term Care Council

    The Long-term Care Council provides informed recommendations to improve regulations, licensing, financing, and delivery of long-term care services and supports in the Commonwealth.

    ​About the Pennsylvania Long‑Term Care Council

    The Pennsylvania Long-Term Care Council makes suggestions about rules and funding for long-term care services. It was created by Act 64 of 2015 and updated by Act 63 of 2021 to better match today’s needs. This council replaces the Intra-Governmental Council on Long-Term Care. It covers all types of long-term care, like care in nursing homes and help at home. The council has 35 members. It includes people who use long-term care, consumers, advocates, caregivers, providers, and policymakers. Secretary of Aging, Jason Kavulich, chairs the council.

    Attend a Meeting

    Long-Term Care Council meetings begin at 1:00 p.m. They will be on Microsoft Teams unless otherwise specified. The end time will vary based on agenda items for each meeting. 

    Please contact Gabby Szymanski at (717) 783-5166 or via email at gszymanski@pa.gov for the following:

    • Request a link to the virtual meetings
    • Request accommodations as provided for in the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990
    • Make inquiries about Long-Term Care Council business

    Membership

    Senator Maria Collett, Minority Chair Aging & Youth Committee
    Designee: Tom Holroyd

    Senator Wayne Langerholc Jr., Chair Aging & Youth Committee
    Designee: TBD

    Representative Steven Mentzer, Republican Chair Aging & Older Adult Services Committee
    Designee: Annemarie Robey

    Representative Patty Kim, Chair Aging & Older Adult Services Committee
    Designee: Chuck Miller

     

    Acting Insurance Commissioner Mike Humphreys

    Designee: Katie Merritt, Policy Director

     

    MG Mark Schindler, The Adjutant General

    Designees:

    BG Maureen Weigl, Deputy Adjutant General for Office of Veterans Affairs

    Richard C. Hamp, SGM (Ret)

    Special Assistant to the Deputy Adjutant General for Veterans Affairs

    Travis J. Davis, MHA, NHA, HSE 

    Director, Bureau of Veterans' Homes

     

    Robin Wiessmann 

    Executive Director/CEO, PA Housing Finance Agency

    Designee: Danielle Rudy, Supportive Housing Officer II


    Acting Secretary of Health Dr. Debra Bogen

    Designees: 

    Susan Coble, Director 

    Bureau of Community Program Licensure and Certification

    Megan Barbour 

    Senior Advisor to the Secretary of Health

     

    Acting Secretary of Human Services Dr. Valarie Arkoosh

    Designee: Jennifer Hale, Director

    Bureau of Policy and Regulatory Management

    Office of Long-Term Living

     

    Secretary of Aging Jason Kavulich 

    Council Chair

     

    Acting Secretary of Transportation Michael Carroll

    Designee: Danielle Spila, Director 

    Bureau of Public Transportation Secretary                    

     

    ​Nicole M. Anders

    Program Director, Inglis Day Program

    SE Regional Rep., PA Adult Day Srvs. Assoc. (PADSA) 

    Adult Day Center Representative 

     

    Eric Beittel, CFP

    Ender's Insurance 

    Long-Term Care Insurance Representative

     

    Karen Buck, Esq.

    Executive Director, SeniorLAW

    Consumer Advocacy Representative 

     

    Janice Cameron

    Member, PA Council on Aging Member 

    Chair, Southeast Regional Council on Aging

    PA Council on Aging Representative

     

    TBD

    Caregiver Representative

     

    Shona Eakin                                       

    Chief Executive Officer, Voices for Independence

    LTSS Consumer 

     

    Commissioner Jeff Engleston                                                   

    Warren County Commissioner

    County Commissioners Association of PA Representative

     

    Kathleen Gillespie

    Chief Executive Officer, Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging

    Area Agency on Aging Representative 

     

    Mark J. Gusek

    Chief Executive Officer / Executive Director

    The Lutheran Home for The Aged d/b/a

    The Village at Luther Square d/b/a

    LIFE – Northwestern Pennsylvania

    LTC Managed Care Representative

     

    Dr. Daniel Haimowitz, MD

    Physician, Long-term Care Experience

     

    Mia Haney

    Homecare/Hospice Representative

     

    Nancy Hodgson, PhD, RN, 

    Associate Professor, Biobehavorial Health Science

    Anthony Buividas Term Chair in Gerontology                    

    School of Nursing

    University of Pennsylvania

    Academic Research Representative 


    Daniel Kaye

    Senior Community Center Representative 

     

    Ali Kronley

    Consumer Advocacy Representative 

     

    David A. Nace, MD, MPH

    Chief Medical Officer, UPMC Senior Communities

    Associate Professor of Medicine

    Director of Long-Term Care & Influenza Programs

    Division of Geriatric Medicine

    University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine 

    LTSS Physician Representative 

     

    Shane Nugent 

    Vice President, The Nugent Group

    For-Profit Skilled Nursing Facility Representative 

     

    Teresa Osborne

    Advocacy and Outreach Manager, AARP Pennsylvania

    Consumer Advocacy Representative

     

    Adrienne Peters-Sipes. Esq.

    PA Bar Association, Elder Law Section Representative

     

    TBD

    LTSS Consumer 


    Chuck Quinnan

    Nonprofit Skilled Nursing Facility Representative 

     

    Angela M. Reynolds, Ph.D.

    CEO YWCA Greater Pittsburgh

    Caregiver Representative

     

    Susan Saxinger

    Assisted living/Personal Care Home Representative 

     

    Missy Shupe

    LTSS Nurse Representative 

     

    Michael Sokoloski

    Mgr. of Grassroots Advocacy, BAYADA Home Health Care

    Homecare Representative

     

    Nicholas M. Taylor

    Lieutenant Colonel, U.S. ARMY (Ret.)

    Chairman, Pennsylvania State Veterans Commission

    Designee: Mark Baylis

    State Veterans Commission Representative 

     

    Kimberly VanHaitsma, PhD

    Assoc. Professor & Dir., Program for Person Centered Living Systems of Care, Penn State College of Nursing

    Senior Research Scientist, Polisher Research Institute

    Academic Research Representative 

     

    Heshie Zinman

    Founder & Board Member, LGBT Elder Initiative

    Consumer Advocacy Representative 

    Upcoming Meetings

    Thursday, December 11, 2025

     

    Additional Information

    Council Bylaws