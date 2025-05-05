​About the Pennsylvania Long‑Term Care Council



The Pennsylvania Long-Term Care Council makes suggestions about rules and funding for long-term care services. It was created by Act 64 of 2015 and updated by Act 63 of 2021 to better match today’s needs. This council replaces the Intra-Governmental Council on Long-Term Care. It covers all types of long-term care, like care in nursing homes and help at home. The council has 35 members. It includes people who use long-term care, consumers, advocates, caregivers, providers, and policymakers. Secretary of Aging, Jason Kavulich, chairs the council.

Attend a Meeting

Long-Term Care Council meetings begin at 1:00 p.m. They will be on Microsoft Teams unless otherwise specified. The end time will vary based on agenda items for each meeting.

Please contact Gabby Szymanski at (717) 783-5166 or via email at gszymanski@pa.gov for the following: