Act Two: Set the Stage

Step 2: Build Your List of Local Resources

You now have a good idea of what leaders at the state and local level say they are doing or want to do. Now, it’s time to find out what is actually getting done, and who is doing it. In this step, you will assess the resources, infrastructure, programs, and services available in your area to support older adults.

Convene your Development Team to develop a list of resources, infrastructure, programs, and services. Cast a wide net – think of as many sectors, demographic groups, and domains of livability as you can.

Start with resources available through your own organizations.

Expand to resources you know of/refer to regularly.

Incorporate all resources from your Network Development Spreadsheet.

Survey appropriate contacts from your network to identify additional resources.

Conduct desk research to identify additional resources.

Sort your results. Collate the resources you gathered in step 1 into the eight domains of livability.

Scan for gaps and good examples. Convene your Development Team again to review your resource list, one domain at a time. For each domain, ask:

Is this list accurate? Do all the resources exist as described?

Is this list complete? What resources are not yet on the list but should be?

Is this list inclusive? Does this list accurately reflect and meet the needs of all communities it serves? If not, what resources are missing?

Is this list effective? Are there one or two resources that emerge as particularly effective with demonstrable results?

Finalize your resource list. Revisit each domain and add any new resources suggested by your Development Team. If any resource gaps remain, conduct follow-up desk research to determine whether the resource exists or if there is truly a gap.