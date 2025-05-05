Lights, Camera, Aging: A Local Companion to Aging Our Way, PA

Pennsylvania is growing older. Currently, 1 in 4 Pennsylvanians is over the age of 60, and that number will grow to 1 in 3 by 2030. Meanwhile, other demographic shifts are changing how we age. Our population of Asian, Latinx, and Black residents grows each year, making our older population more culturally diverse, and rural communities are aging more rapidly than urban and suburban ones.

This is an opportunity. Right now, Pennsylvanians have more life experience, community ties, strong relationships, and professional expertise than we ever have had before. Older adults are the economic drivers of our communities – they spend more on travel, have more leisure time, and are more likely to succeed as entrepreneurs than younger generations. They keep our communities going socially, too – people over 60 make up 29% of volunteers. At the same time, like people of any age, older adults from all backgrounds rely on their communities for support when they encounter challenges. We must adapt to meet our changing needs so that we can all continue to contribute to our communities as we age.

Planning for aging is planning for everyone. In general, older adults want what most people want: safe, connected, thriving communities. It’s easy to see how aging-oriented planning benefits people of all generations: an elevated crosswalk, for example, becomes more accessible for older adults, people with mobility issues, parents pushing strollers, and young children. Lights, Camera, Aging will help you develop a Local Multisector Plan for Aging that engages multiple partners to meet the needs of residents of all ages for many years to come.