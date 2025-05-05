Legal Support for Caregivers

Managing finances can be tough as we age or face health issues. Paying bills and balancing checkbooks may become more difficult. A financial power of attorney gives a caregiver the legal right to make financial decisions for a care recipient.

A power of attorney is a legal document that allows a principal to appoint someone to make decisions on their behalf. For example, a parent may appoint an adult child to act as their agent and make decisions for them. A healthcare power of attorney handles health care decisions. In contrast, a financial power of attorney focuses on financial matters. A power of attorney can allow for wide-ranging financial decisions or limit authority to specific areas.

Many older adults and individuals with disabilities receive payments from Social Security. The Social Security Administration allows a friend or family member to handle public benefit payments for those who can't. A representative payee manages payments on behalf of beneficiaries.

For veterans, a fiduciary can be appointed to manage the veteran’s US Department of Veteran’s Affairs (VA) income and paying the beneficiary’s debts.

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