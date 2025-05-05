How can PA Link assist you and/or your family?
- Connect You to Local Help: Quickly link you to local services and support through any PA Link partner agency.
- Find Secure Independence: Look at available options to make sure you have a good plan for staying independent.
- Help with Applications: Assist you with filling out forms to see if you qualify for funding.
- Support Community Living: Help you stay in or move back to your community if you have a disability, illness, accident, or need to leave a care facility.
Getting Started
Consumers and family members can use a Home Care Directory to find organizations that offer in-home services and support. You can look for specific services like personal care, help with daily activities, companionship, short-term care, and skill-building. You can also filter your search by county to find agencies in your local area.
There is no charge for information and assistance provided by any PA Link or PA Link partner agency.
Businesses and Organization
Businesses and organization who would like to be inlcuded in the PA Link Home Care Directory can apply to be listed on the website. By applying to be listed on the Home Care Directory, you are verifying that you are a provider licensed by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
To be listed on the site, you must submit an account creation request. Once you have filled out and submitted the account creation request form, you will receive notification via email.
- If your organization has a Keystone ID (B- Account #) you will receive an email with your new PIN # that will be used to log into your account.
- If your organization does not have a Keystone ID, you will receive two emails with three pieces of information.
- Keystone ID
- PIN number
- Temporary Password
Note: If you're organization is not currently in Pennsylvania's Identity Manager database, you will receive an email from the security team requesting additional information.
- Once you have your Keystone ID, PIN number, and password, log in to your account by entering your Keystone ID in the "Username" field and password in the "Password" field.
- Once you have logged in, the main menu for the PA Link website will display. Enter your PIN number and click "Register."
- After you have entered your PIN number, a new form will appear in your browser. Fill out all fields and click "Register." Once you’ve clicked register, your information has officially been submitted for review. You will receive a confirmation via email.
Additional Resources
Educational materials and additional community resources for a variety of topics can be accessed through PA Link to Community Care. Resources are available for consumers, family members, and social service and community providers.
There are a number of programs and services available to help someone who is suffering from any form of abuse, neglect, abandonment, or exploitation. There are hotline numbers, shelter programs, counseling services, and more. Options include both private pay and publicly funded programs.
Here are some of the types of services that exist:
- Shelters – temporary residence for victims of domestic violence, individuals experiencing homelessness, women and families
- Protective services – services provided to ensure the safety and well-being of individuals who are in danger of being mistreated or neglected
- Domestic violence services – temporary residence, counseling, legal assistance, and housing relocation
- Sexual assault services – counseling, support, and legal assistance
To report child abuse, call 1-800-932-0313. To report abuse of an older adult or person with a disability, call 1-800-490-8505. If you are in immediate danger, please contact 911.
Advocacy organizations, services, and programs available in Pennsylvania that can help with getting the information, services, and supports you or a loved one need to maintain your health and independence. Options include both private pay and publicly funded programs.
Types of services include:
- Legal advocacy — assistance and support in legal issues regarding disability rights, human rights, immigration issues, tenant's rights, and reasonable accommodations
- Health literacy — information and education designed to increase your ability to make appropriate health decisions
Behavioral health programs are available in Pennsylvania. Get help with finding information on treatment programs. Options have been put in place to help children, adolescents, and adults. Both private pay and publicly funded programs may include:
- Behavioral Health resources
- Crisis Services
- Developmental resources
- Drug and alcohol resources
- Gambling addiction resource
- Inpatient and outpatient services
- Suicide prevention
Employment programs are available in Pennsylvania to help teens, individuals living with a disability, and older adults find work. Programs are can be private pay or publicly funded. They may include:
- Job coaching
- On-the-job training
- Job search and job placement assistance
- Training and education programs
- Vocational rehabilitation
Financial services and programs are available in Pennsylvania to help with bills, improving credit worthiness, retirement planning, and more. Programs are both private pay and publicly funded. They may include:
- Budgeting and money management – credit counseling, help with paying utilities and other bills, budgeting for long-term care and health care related expenses
- Income and benefits
- Public assistance programs – financial assistance for specific needs like groceries and heating
- Loan programs
Health care programs available in Pennsylvania. They can help with prescription costs, insurance, end-of-life planning, finding hospitals, clinics, and more. Programs are both private pay and publicly funded. They may include:
- Prescriptions – paying for your medications and counseling about prescription plans
- Insurance – Medicare, Medicaid, private insurance, and paying for insurance
- Health care facilities – hospitals, clinics, and state health centers
- Health care services in the home – therapy, home health, and personal care
- End-of-life services and supports – hospice, palliative care, and end-of-life planning
Housing programs in Pennsylvania can help with somewhere to live, in-home supports, home modifications, and more. Programs are both private pay and publicly funded. They may include:
- Assisted living facilities – a long-term senior care option that provides personal care support services such as meals, medication management, bathing, dressing and transportation.
- Homeless shelters – temporary residence for individuals and families experiencing homelessness
- Housing modifications – assistance with home improvements, modifications, and repairs that improve the accessibility, adaptability, and/or design of a home
- Short-term housing – housing options that typically offer leases of less than six months
- Relocation assistance – assistance with downsizing and relocation
- Housing search – tools to locate housing in your area
- Home and community based supports – services that provide assistance with a variety of activities to help individuals remain in their home or community
Options for in-home services include both private pay and publicly funded programs. They may include:
- Medical care – home health care, nursing, physical therapy, medical equipment, and assistive technology
- Non-medical care – personal care, chore services, housekeeping, companion services, and meal preparation or delivery
- Home maintenance and repair
Legal services and programs are available in Pennsylvania to help with wills, power of attorney, legal aid, finding an elder law or special needs attorney and more. Programs are both private pay and publicly funded. They may inlcude:
- Preparing legal documents – power of attorney, wills, estates, living wills, health care proxy, and guardianship
- Legal assistance – legal aid, elder law attorney, and disability rights attorney
- Consumer protection
Meal programs are available in Pennsylvania to help with finding places that will deliver meals to your home, locations to eat a meal in the company of others, food pantries, and more. Programs are both private pay and publicly funded. They may include:
- Home-delivered meals
- Congregate meals – meals served in a group setting, such as at a day, senior, or community center, or soup kitchen
- Groceries – food pantries, grocery delivery services, and financial assistance
Pennsylvania offers support groups that provide help for individuals and their loved ones facing a terminal illness, dealing with substance use issues, adjusting to civilian life, and more. Programs are both private pay and publicly funded. They may inlcude:
- Caregiver
- Military and veteran
- Substance use
- Behavioral health
Transportation programs in Pennsylvania can help with finding accessible transportation, a ride to the store or a medical appointment, and more. Programs are both private pay and publicly funded. They may include:
- Senior ride program
- Paratransit
- Bus fares and vouchers
- Auto repair programs
- Vehicle modification cost programs
Aging and Disability Resource Centers (ADRC) are a nationwide effort to take a seamless approach in the way we assist seniors and adults with disabilities who need help with activities of daily living. The ADRC in Pennsylvania is known as PA Link.