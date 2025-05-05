Businesses and Organization

Businesses and organization who would like to be inlcuded in the PA Link Home Care Directory can apply to be listed on the website. By applying to be listed on the Home Care Directory, you are verifying that you are a provider licensed by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

To be listed on the site, you must submit an account creation request. Once you have filled out and submitted the account creation request form, you will receive notification via email.

If your organization has a Keystone ID (B- Account #) you will receive an email with your new PIN # that will be used to log into your account.

If your organization does not have a Keystone ID, you will receive two emails with three pieces of information.

Keystone ID PIN number Temporary Password

Note: If you're organization is not currently in Pennsylvania's Identity Manager database, you will receive an email from the security team requesting additional information.